Fiorentina steak | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

“Bistecca alla Fiorentina is the king of all Italian steaks. It’s essentially a fat T-bone or porterhouse steak, which is normally cooked quite blue. It’s delicious, but I prefer it cooked medium-rare. I think it’s important to cook one big steak, which means you can look after it better and build up more flavour and colour on the outside, leaving you with the most delicious, blushing, juicy inside. Traditionally, Fiorentina steak is cooked over hot coals, but I’ve written this to be cooked in a pan so it’s more accessible. With crispy potatoes and salsa verde to complement it, this is an amazing treat-night dinner for four lucky people. ”