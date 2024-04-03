Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (2024)

Hey there, Seafoodies!

If your family is preparing for Lent (or just loves seafood), you might be on the lookout for some fantastic Fish Friday recipes that’ll make everyone at the table say, “More, please!” Well, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of delectable dishes that even the little ones will love.

Fish Fridays aren’t just about embracing tradition—they’re about bringing people together over a meal. And seafood isn’t just good for you, it’s also a versatile ingredient that offers countless options. So for those who claim they aren’t big on fishy flavors, fear not! There’s a world of tastes and textures to explore that will convert even the biggest skeptics in your family.

Observing Fish Friday is also a great opportunity to make healthy meal choices. Seafood is packed with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins, which are essential for heart health and brain development. Making fish-focused meals an excellent choice for growing kids and adults alike. In our book, it’s a win-win when delicious meets nutritious!

From fish tacos bursting with a zesty bite to air fryer maple-glazed salmon that’s both sweet and savory, there’s something to satisfy any craving. Not to mention our lightened-up take on classic fish sticks resulting in crunchy, golden-brown goodness that appeals to… well, everyone!

So, if you’re introducing seafood to the little ones or just pleasing those who’ve always been a fan, these Fish Friday recipes are a surefire way to turn every Friday into a flavorful feast during Lent and beyond!

Breakfast

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (1)

Turmeric Smoked Salmon Breakfast Bowl

This dish has so many things going for it: It’s satisfying and nutritious, the flavors really pop, it’s a customizable bowl, and it’s perfectly on point for breakfast, brunch—or any other occasion!

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (2)

Shrimp and Egg Breakfast Burritos

Our recommendation: keep a bag of shrimp in the freezer so you can whip up this 25-minute warm breakfast wonder anytime.

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (3)

Avocado toast lovers, trust us: You haven’t lived until you’ve tasted seafood avocado toast! Whole-grain bread and avocado provide the creamy-crunchy foundation you know and love. But it’s the shrimp, sautéed with lime that makes an amazing thing even better.

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (4)

Cast-Iron Smoked Salmon Hash

Luxe, mouthwatering and decidedly celebration-worthy—look no further than this colorful dish! Whether on a breakfast tray or served family-style at the table, it plates beautifully and tastes wonderful!

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (5)

Cheesy Shrimp Breakfast Casserole

For a light and healthy recipe that comes together in no time, try this effortless casserole. With 12 servings, it’s a great meal to make in the morning, and then enjoy another piece tomorrow!

Lunch

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (6)

Kale Caesar with Shrimp or Salmon

Sautéed shrimp or grilled salmon? Trust us, you can’t go wrong with either choice! They’re both wonderful in our upgraded take on a classic Caesar salad.

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (7)

Baja-Style Street Fish Tacos

While you can use whatever white fish you have on hand, we think cod, Wild Alaska Pollock, tilapia and mahi mahi work especially well with this mouthwatering Lent recipe.

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (8)

Easy Air Fryer Fish Sticks

This dish is oven-free and super convenient! Adults and kiddos alike will gobble up these flaky, crispy and ready-to-dip fish sticks.

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (9)

Seared Scallop Salad with Blueberries

Once you see how straightforward it is to make scallops at home, you will want to add them to every pasta, rice recipe and salad (of course) regularly!

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (10)

Lemon-Pepper Salmon Burgers

If you are short on time, but looking for big flavor, shelf-stable salmon is great to keep on hand. After one bite, you will make these delicious and nutritious burgers a part of your regular meal plan.

Dinner

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (11)

As a rule, our seafood sheet-pan meals must take minimal effort and (thanks to the magic of oven-roasting) bring out the best in each ingredient. This recipe is no exception!

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (12)

Air Fryer Maple-Glazed Salmon with Brussels Sprouts

Good news! You can cook this entire meal in your trusty air fryer. Not only does it result in caramelized salmon and crispy Brussels sprouts, but it also means fewer dishes to wash after indulging.

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (13)

Grilled Shrimp and Pasta with Lemon-Garlic Sauce

Not only is this dish a fun addition to your Fish Friday meal plan, but shrimp is also packed with protein, low in calories and provides more than 20 vitamins and minerals.

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (14)

Instant Pot Seafood Risotto

Go ahead. Treat your taste buds to this rich and savory instant pot seafood risotto. After your first forkful, you’ll be looking forward to a second helping—if there is anything left!

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (15)

Asian-Style Scallops with Vegetable Noodles

In just a few minutes on the stovetop, you’ll have luscious scallops, seared to sublimity. You can pre-prep the rest of this recipe, making it a great last-minute meal you’ll pull out of your back pocket again and again.

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (16)

Creamy Crab and Kale Lasagna

The hardest part of this luscious crabmeat and creamy ricotta-Parmesan-kale lasagna is waiting for it to come out of the oven!

Creamy Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

You won’t need to call your family to dinner after making our fan-favorite shrimp alfredo pasta. Your kitchen will smell so amazing, that everyone will run to the table!

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (17)

Triple Seafood Boil

Be prepared: Wherever this easy seafood boil goes, rave reviews and recipe requests are sure to follow!

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (18)

Mediterranean Tuna Skewers

Serve this taste of the Mediterranean with whole-wheat couscous for a complete meal. Although it’s highly unlikely you’ll have any leftovers, these skewers make a wonderful next-day lunch, too.

Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (19)

Instant Pot Shrimp and Cheesy-Chive Grits

We lightened up a traditional southern meal to bring you a more health-conscious dish that emphasizes a slow-simmered flavor. When it comes to comfort food, it doesn’t get much cozier than creamy shrimp and grits!

