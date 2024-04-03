Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish (2024)

Hey there, Seafoodies!

If your family is preparing for Lent (or just loves seafood), you might be on the lookout for some fantastic Fish Friday recipes that’ll make everyone at the table say, “More, please!” Well, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of delectable dishes that even the little ones will love.

Fish Fridays aren’t just about embracing tradition—they’re about bringing people together over a meal. And seafood isn’t just good for you, it’s also a versatile ingredient that offers countless options. So for those who claim they aren’t big on fishy flavors, fear not! There’s a world of tastes and textures to explore that will convert even the biggest skeptics in your family.

Observing Fish Friday is also a great opportunity to make healthy meal choices. Seafood is packed with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins, which are essential for heart health and brain development. Making fish-focused meals an excellent choice for growing kids and adults alike. In our book, it’s a win-win when delicious meets nutritious!

From fish tacos bursting with a zesty bite to air fryer maple-glazed salmon that’s both sweet and savory, there’s something to satisfy any craving. Not to mention our lightened-up take on classic fish sticks resulting in crunchy, golden-brown goodness that appeals to… well, everyone!

So, if you’re introducing seafood to the little ones or just pleasing those who’ve always been a fan, these Fish Friday recipes are a surefire way to turn every Friday into a flavorful feast during Lent and beyond!

Breakfast

Turmeric Smoked Salmon Breakfast Bowl This dish has so many things going for it: It’s satisfying and nutritious, the flavors really pop, it’s a customizable bowl, and it’s perfectly on point for breakfast, brunch—or any other occasion!

Shrimp and Egg Breakfast Burritos Our recommendation: keep a bag of shrimp in the freezer so you can whip up this 25-minute warm breakfast wonder anytime.

Avocado toast lovers, trust us: You haven’t lived until you’ve tasted seafood avocado toast! Whole-grain bread and avocado provide the creamy-crunchy foundation you know and love. But it’s the shrimp, sautéed with lime that makes an amazing thing even better.

Cast-Iron Smoked Salmon Hash Luxe, mouthwatering and decidedly celebration-worthy—look no further than this colorful dish! Whether on a breakfast tray or served family-style at the table, it plates beautifully and tastes wonderful!

Lunch

Kale Caesar with Shrimp or Salmon Sautéed shrimp or grilled salmon? Trust us, you can’t go wrong with either choice! They’re both wonderful in our upgraded take on a classic Caesar salad.

Baja-Style Street Fish Tacos While you can use whatever white fish you have on hand, we think cod, Wild Alaska Pollock, tilapia and mahi mahi work especially well with this mouthwatering Lent recipe.

Easy Air Fryer Fish Sticks This dish is oven-free and super convenient! Adults and kiddos alike will gobble up these flaky, crispy and ready-to-dip fish sticks.

Seared Scallop Salad with Blueberries Once you see how straightforward it is to make scallops at home, you will want to add them to every pasta, rice recipe and salad (of course) regularly!

Lemon-Pepper Salmon Burgers If you are short on time, but looking for big flavor, shelf-stable salmon is great to keep on hand. After one bite, you will make these delicious and nutritious burgers a part of your regular meal plan. See Also Gyro Meat Recipe | Homemade Gyro Recipe

Dinner

As a rule, our seafood sheet-pan meals must take minimal effort and (thanks to the magic of oven-roasting) bring out the best in each ingredient. This recipe is no exception!

Air Fryer Maple-Glazed Salmon with Brussels Sprouts Good news! You can cook this entire meal in your trusty air fryer. Not only does it result in caramelized salmon and crispy Brussels sprouts, but it also means fewer dishes to wash after indulging.

Grilled Shrimp and Pasta with Lemon-Garlic Sauce Not only is this dish a fun addition to your Fish Friday meal plan, but shrimp is also packed with protein, low in calories and provides more than 20 vitamins and minerals.

Instant Pot Seafood Risotto Go ahead. Treat your taste buds to this rich and savory instant pot seafood risotto. After your first forkful, you’ll be looking forward to a second helping—if there is anything left!

Asian-Style Scallops with Vegetable Noodles In just a few minutes on the stovetop, you’ll have luscious scallops, seared to sublimity. You can pre-prep the rest of this recipe, making it a great last-minute meal you’ll pull out of your back pocket again and again.

Creamy Crab and Kale Lasagna The hardest part of this luscious crabmeat and creamy ricotta-Parmesan-kale lasagna is waiting for it to come out of the oven!

Creamy Shrimp Alfredo Pasta You won’t need to call your family to dinner after making our fan-favorite shrimp alfredo pasta. Your kitchen will smell so amazing, that everyone will run to the table!

Triple Seafood Boil Be prepared: Wherever this easy seafood boil goes, rave reviews and recipe requests are sure to follow!

Mediterranean Tuna Skewers Serve this taste of the Mediterranean with whole-wheat couscous for a complete meal. Although it’s highly unlikely you’ll have any leftovers, these skewers make a wonderful next-day lunch, too.