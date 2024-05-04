Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (2024)

Buy NordVPNDownload App

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (4)These apps require macOS 10.15 (Catalina) or later.

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (5)

Get the NordVPN app for all your devices

Download and use a VPN in 3 easy steps

01

Get NordVPN

Choose your plan and create an account.

02

Download the app

Get the NordVPN app for your device.

03

Connect to a VPN

Choose a VPN server and connect.

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (17)

What is a VPN app?

A VPN app is a software application that secures the internet connection on your device and gives you more online privacy. A VPN works in the background to send the traffic traveling to and from your device through a secure, encrypted VPN tunnel. It also hides your IP address and virtual location and makes it harder for hackers to target you.

A VPN app allows you to use a VPN connection on various devices, including Windows PC, MacOS, Linux, Android or iOS phones, tablets, and even smart TVs.


Get NordVPN

What are the benefits of using a VPN app?

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (18)

Securely access content

Catch up on your favorite content securely from anywhere, even abroad. Using a VPN on your device gives you more online freedom while keeping your online traffic safe.

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (19)

Change your IP address

Connect to a VPN server in your chosen location, and it’ll look like you’re browsing from there. Hide your virtual location from snoopers and enjoy more online privacy.

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (20)

Protect your device

Boost the security of your device when using public Wi-Fi. A VPN secures your internet connection with encryption and blocks many online threats.

Advanced features offered by NordVPN

Threat ProtectionBlocks annoying ads, intrusive trackers, and unsafe sites.
MeshnetLets you create a private encrypted network for file sharing, work, and gaming.
Dark Web MonitorSends you instant alerts if your account details are found on the dark web.
Kill switchPrevents your data from being exposed if your VPN connection drops.

Advanced features offered by NordVPN

Threat ProtectionBlocks annoying ads, intrusive trackers, and unsafe sites.
MeshnetLets you create a private encrypted network for file sharing, work, and gaming.
Dark Web MonitorSends you instant alerts if your account details are found on the dark web.
Kill SwitchPrevents your data from being exposed if your VPN connection drops.

Why choose NordVPN?

NordVPN is a trustworthy VPN provider with a range of features that enhance your online security, privacy, and freedom.

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (29)

Security

Strong AES-256 encryption

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (30)

VPN servers

6100+ servers, 61 countries

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (31)

Protocols

NordLynx, IKEv2/IPSec*, OpenVPN

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (32)

Specialty servers

Obfuscated, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (33)

Devices

6

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (34)

VPN bandwidth

Unlimited

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (35)

Leak prevention

DNS and IP

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (36)

Money-back guarantee

30 days

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (37)

Customer support

24/7 by email or live chat

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (38)

Advanced features

Threat Protection, Meshnet, Dark Web Monitor

* Requires manual setup.

Advantages of paid VPNs over free VPNs

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (39)

Paid VPN

A paid, reliable VPN prioritizes user security and privacy — while free VPNs often have different priorities. If a VPN provider doesn’t charge for a service, then you may be the product rather than the client. The provider may bombard you with ads, track your browsing activity, and even sell your data to advertisers for profit.

Free VPN

Free VPN providers also can’t invest as much into the security infrastructure, so using these services may put your data at risk. NordVPN has a range of cutting-edge features designed to protect you online and offer a lightning-fast connection. And if you need help, our customer support team is available 24/7.

Get NordVPN

Avoid the risk of free VPN services

Free VPNs

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (47)

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (48)

    No activity or connection logs

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (49)

    Next-generation data encryption

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (50)

    6100+ servers in 61 countries

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (51)

    Ultra-fast connection

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (52)

    Smart ad blocking

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (53)

    Unlimited VPN bandwidth

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (54)

    24/7 live chat customer support

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (55)

Free VPNs

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (56)

    No activity or connection logs

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (57)

    Next-generation data encryption

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (58)

    6100+ servers in 61 countries

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (59)

    Ultra-fast connection

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (60)

    Smart ad blocking

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (61)

    Unlimited VPN bandwidth

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (62)

    24/7 live chat customer support

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (63)

    May log and sell your data

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (64)

    Typically weaker encryption

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (65)

    A limited server network

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (66)

    Slow connection

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (67)

    Show targeted ads

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (68)

    Limited VPN bandwidth

  • Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (69)

    May not provide customer support

Learn more about using a VPN app

Want more information about using a VPN on your device? We’ve compiled some helpful resources below.

Connection

Apr 16, 2022

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (71)

14 min read

How to use a VPNKarolis Bereckas

How-To

Sep 20, 2023

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (74)

6 min read

How to set up a VPN: A step-by-step guideAurelija Einorytė

How-To

Sep 27, 2022

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (77)

6 min read

How to set up a VPN on Linux in 3 easy waysDaniel Markuson

Home security

Sep 28, 2022

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (80)

1 min read

How to install a VPN on your routerDaniel Markuson

How-To

Jul 18, 2023

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (83)

8 min read

How to set up and use a VPN on a smart TVMalcolm Higgins

Connection

Feb 03, 2023

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (86)

11 min read

VPN on iPhone: What it is and why you need itAurelija Andriekutė

Connection

Aug 15, 2023

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (89)

21 min read

VPN for Android: What it is and why you need itEma Globytė

Connection

Sep 26, 2023

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (92)

7 min read

A VPN for Safari: How to choose and get one?Aurelija Einorytė

But don’t just take our word for it

Is NordVPN the best VPN service for privacy? Let’s ask our users and tech experts.

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (100)

As VPN services go, it’s hard to beat NordVPN. It has a large and diverse collection of servers, an excellent collection of advanced features, strong privacy and security practices, and approachable clients for every major platform.

Max Eddy

Software analyst, PCMag

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (101)

The bottom line here is: When you’re online, you don’t have to worry about being secure or about your information getting out there if you have a VPN. NordVPN makes it simple.

Tech of Tomorrow

Tech reviewer, YouTube

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (102)

PewDiePie111M subscribers

Browse the internet safely, but most importantly, freely. A VPN is one of those things that are just good to have. I recommend NordVPN.

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (104)

CaseyNeistat12.6M subscribers

NordVPN is a very good VPN, they’re very highly regarded in the industry. I’ve been using it for 3 years, it’s not problematic, I use it on my iPhone, my Android, my Mac laptop.

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (106)

Philip DeFranco6.54M subscribers

I’ve been a NordVPN customer for years, and if you still haven’t checked it out you’re missing out on the peace of mind one gets when securing your personal data and internet activity.

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (108)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (109)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (110)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (111)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (112)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (113)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (114)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (115)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (116)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (117)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (118)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (119)
Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (120)

Forbes Advisor

Best of 2023

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (121)

Independent Advisor

Best VPN 2023

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (122)

CNET

Best of 2023

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (123)

PCMag Magazine

Editor’s Choice 2023

See Also
Download a Windows VPN for PC | ExpressVPN

Download one of the best VPN apps today

NordVPN offers user-friendly VPN software for all major operating systems.

Windows
Mac
Linux
Android
iOS

View Setup Tutorials

Chrome
Firefox
Edge

View Setup Tutorials

Android TV
Fire TV Stick
Chromecast

View Setup Tutorials

Chromebook
Kindle
Raspberry Pi
Meta Quest 2

View Setup Tutorials

Router
Xbox
PlayStation
Nintendo Switch

View Setup Tutorials

Hassle-free setup and 30-day money-back guarantee

Secure your internet traffic, hide your virtual location, get more online privacy — and enjoy your favorite online content more safely with a risk free VPN. If you are not 100% satisfied, tell us within 30 days of the purchase date and get a full refund.

Get NordVPN

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (200)

Frequently asked questions

Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (2024)
Top Articles
Soundcore Motion X600 vs Bose SoundLink Revolve II - Tech Inspection
7 Best Free VPNs for Gaming in 2024 - TechNadu
Tractor.supply.near Me
Channel Finder
Latest Posts
How to Setup a VPN on an Xbox One
5 Best Free VPNs for Gaming in 2024: Fast Speeds, Low Ping
Article information

Author: Lidia Grady

Last Updated:

Views: 6337

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lidia Grady

Birthday: 1992-01-22

Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485

Phone: +29914464387516

Job: Customer Engineer

Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting

Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.