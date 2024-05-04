Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (2024)

Includes Threat Protection and Meshnet features
These apps require macOS 10.15 (Catalina) or later.
What is a VPN app?
A VPN app is a software application that secures the internet connection on your device and gives you more online privacy. A VPN works in the background to send the traffic traveling to and from your device through a secure, encrypted VPN tunnel. It also hides your IP address and virtual location and makes it harder for hackers to target you. A VPN app allows you to use a VPN connection on various devices, including Windows PC, MacOS, Linux, Android or iOS phones, tablets, and even smart TVs.
A VPN app allows you to use a VPN connection on various devices, including Windows PC, MacOS, Linux, Android or iOS phones, tablets, and even smart TVs.
What are the benefits of using a VPN app?
Securely access content
Catch up on your favorite content securely from anywhere, even abroad. Using a VPN on your device gives you more online freedom while keeping your online traffic safe.
Change your IP address
Connect to a VPN server in your chosen location, and it’ll look like you’re browsing from there. Hide your virtual location from snoopers and enjoy more online privacy.
Protect your device
Boost the security of your device when using public Wi-Fi. A VPN secures your internet connection with encryption and blocks many online threats.
Advanced features offered by NordVPN
Why choose NordVPN?
NordVPN is a trustworthy VPN provider with a range of features that enhance your online security, privacy, and freedom.
Security
Strong AES-256 encryption
VPN servers
6100+ servers, 61 countries
Protocols
NordLynx, IKEv2/IPSec*, OpenVPN
Specialty servers
Obfuscated, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN
Devices
6
VPN bandwidth
Unlimited
Leak prevention
DNS and IP
Money-back guarantee
30 days
Customer support
24/7 by email or live chat
Advanced features
Threat Protection, Meshnet, Dark Web Monitor
* Requires manual setup.
Advantages of paid VPNs over free VPNs
Paid VPN
A paid, reliable VPN prioritizes user security and privacy — while free VPNs often have different priorities. If a VPN provider doesn’t charge for a service, then you may be the product rather than the client. The provider may bombard you with ads, track your browsing activity, and even sell your data to advertisers for profit.
Free VPN
Free VPN providers also can’t invest as much into the security infrastructure, so using these services may put your data at risk. NordVPN has a range of cutting-edge features designed to protect you online and offer a lightning-fast connection. And if you need help, our customer support team is available 24/7.
Avoid the risk of free VPN services
Typically weaker encryption
A limited server network
Slow connection
Show targeted ads
Limited VPN bandwidth
May not provide customer support
No activity or connection logs
Next-generation data encryption
6100+ servers in 61 countries
Ultra-fast connection
Smart ad blocking
Unlimited VPN bandwidth
24/7 live chat customer support
No activity or connection logs
Next-generation data encryption
6100+ servers in 61 countries
Ultra-fast connection
Smart ad blocking
Unlimited VPN bandwidth
24/7 live chat customer support
May log and sell your data
Typically weaker encryption
A limited server network
Slow connection
Show targeted ads
Limited VPN bandwidth
May not provide customer support
Nathan Corliss
@MrNathanCorliss
This is completely unsolicited praise, @NordVPN, is very helpful as an advertiser testing search ads, and as a work-anywhere person who needs to ensure I have a safe internet connection. Great value. So easy to use, I actually use it. Keep up the good work.
11:22 PM – Mar 17, 2023
As VPN services go, it’s hard to beat NordVPN. It has a large and diverse collection of servers, an excellent collection of advanced features, strong privacy and security practices, and approachable clients for every major platform.
Max Eddy
Software analyst, PCMag
The bottom line here is: When you’re online, you don’t have to worry about being secure or about your information getting out there if you have a VPN. NordVPN makes it simple.
Tech of Tomorrow
Tech reviewer, YouTube
PewDiePie111M subscribers
Browse the internet safely, but most importantly, freely. A VPN is one of those things that are just good to have. I recommend NordVPN.
CaseyNeistat12.6M subscribers
NordVPN is a very good VPN, they’re very highly regarded in the industry. I’ve been using it for 3 years, it’s not problematic, I use it on my iPhone, my Android, my Mac laptop.
Philip DeFranco6.54M subscribers
I’ve been a NordVPN customer for years, and if you still haven’t checked it out you’re missing out on the peace of mind one gets when securing your personal data and internet activity.
Best of 2023
Best VPN 2023
CNET
Best of 2023
PCMag Magazine
Editor’s Choice 2023
Frequently asked questions
Is a VPN free to use?
Some VPN providers offer VPN protection for free. However, free virtual private networks have to maintain an infrastructure to keep their service running, so they need to make money somehow. Since you're not paying for their service, they may collect your data and sell it to advertisers, use your device as an exit node for paying users, or even add your computer to a botnet network. It also most likely won't work well – the VPN connection is usually unstable and slow, your data is left unencrypted, and your IP address and location aren't sufficiently hidden. The best VPN providers with zero-knowledge architecture will respect your right to confidentiality and keep your data secure. So instead of risking your data, find a reliable VPN company.
Some VPN providers offer VPN protection for free. However, free virtual private networks have to maintain an infrastructure to keep their service running, so they need to make money somehow. Since you’re not paying for their service, they may collect your data and sell it to advertisers, use your device as an exit node for paying users, or even add your computer to a botnet network. It also most likely won’t work well – the VPN connection is usually unstable and slow, your data is left unencrypted, and your IP address and location aren’t sufficiently hidden.
The best VPN providers with zero-knowledge architecture will respect your right to confidentiality and keep your data secure. So instead of risking your data, find a reliable VPN company.
Is it legal to use a VPN?
Using a virtual private network is legal in most countries, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States. A few have banned them altogether, and some have strict laws in place to regulate how VPN clients are used. These laws are usually there to ensure the government can track its citizens' actions online, but the best VPN service providers can bypass these restrictions. If you plan to travel to a country with government censorship and wish to keep your connection with home, we suggest downloading the NordVPN app and getting your subscription before you set off.
Using a virtual private network is legal in most countries, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States. A few have banned them altogether, and some have strict laws in place to regulate how VPN clients are used. These laws are usually there to ensure the government can track its citizens’ actions online, but the best VPN service providers can bypass these restrictions.
If you plan to travel to a country with government censorship and wish to keep your connection with home, we suggest downloading the NordVPN app and getting your subscription before you set off.
How do I get a VPN?
Getting started with NordVPN will take only a few minutes:
That’s it, you’re all set up. If you need help, check out our tutorials on how to install NordVPN on all your devices.
How does a VPN work?
There’s not much to it for a casual user: you install the app, log in, press “Quick Connect,” and that’s it — your connections are encrypted. But there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes.
How do I choose a VPN software in 2024?
Speed and security are the most important factors when choosing a VPN. Check what protocols the VPN provider offers and how many servers it has. The more servers there are, the faster your connections will be. Pay attention to their locations as well – your device will connect faster to a server that's closer and provide better connection speeds, so a large selection of countries is essential. When it comes to security, you should once again pay attention to the VPN protocols the provider offers – some are faster, while others are safer. Next, make sure the VPN encrypts your data with advanced algorithms. Additional security features are also important since they help you protect your online privacy – look for a kill switch, double VPN, and obfuscated servers. And lastly, always opt for a provider that has a zero-logs policy.
Speed and security are the most important factors when choosing a VPN. Check what protocols the VPN provider offers and how many servers it has. The more servers there are, the faster your connections will be. Pay attention to their locations as well – your device will connect faster to a server that’s closer and provide better connection speeds, so a large selection of countries is essential.
When it comes to security, you should once again pay attention to the VPN protocols the provider offers – some are faster, while others are safer. Next, make sure the VPN encrypts your data with advanced algorithms. Additional security features are also important since they help you protect your online privacy – look for a kill switch, double VPN, and obfuscated servers. And lastly, always opt for a provider that has a zero-logs policy.
Are there any drawbacks of using a VPN?
There are, but not many – the benefits usually outweigh the drawbacks. The main drawback of using a VPN is a slower internet connection. After all, your device has to connect to a VPN server before traveling to your desired website. This little detour naturally takes at least some time. That's why you have to look for a VPN service that offers the best speeds. For example, if you choose NordVPN's NordLynx protocol, you'll hardly notice any difference at all – it's been proven to be the fastest one on the market.
The main drawback of using a VPN is a slower internet connection. After all, your device has to connect to a VPN server before traveling to your desired website. This little detour naturally takes at least some time. That’s why you have to look for a VPN service that offers the best speeds. For example, if you choose NordVPN’s NordLynx protocol, you’ll hardly notice any difference at all – it’s been proven to be the fastest one on the market.