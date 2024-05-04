Free VPN Download - Get the fastest VPN app (2024)

A VPN app is a software application that secures the internet connection on your device and gives you more online privacy. A VPN works in the background to send the traffic traveling to and from your device through a secure, encrypted VPN tunnel. It also hides your IP address and virtual location and makes it harder for hackers to target you.

A VPN app allows you to use a VPN connection on various devices, including Windows PC, MacOS, Linux, Android or iOS phones, tablets, and even smart TVs.