OpenVPN Connect - Client Software For Windows | OpenVPN (2024)

This is the official OpenVPN Connect client software for Windows developed and maintained by OpenVPN Inc. This is the recommended client program for the OpenVPN Access Server. The latest version of OpenVPN for Windows is available here.

If you have an OpenVPN Access Server, it is recommended to download the OpenVPN Connect client software directly from your own Access Server, as it will then come preconfigured for use. The version available here does not come preconfigured, but you can import a connection configuration into it. It can also be used to update an existing installation and retain settings.