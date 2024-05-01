Garibaldi Biscuits Recipe (2024)

With their crispy pastry outside and soft inside, Garibaldi biscuits are a much-loved tea time treat. Buttery dough encases soft currants (or raisins or sultanas), it’s pressed together and baked until golden.

Why are they called Garibaldi Biscuits?

Named after an Italian general named Giuseppe Garibaldi (srce: Wikipedia), there isn’t a lot of information on the history of these biscuits. They were first created in the UK over 150 years ago and have since made their way around the world in different forms.

In Australia they’re sold as “Full O’fruit” and in New Zealand “Fruitli”, while the US had a version called “Golden Fruit”.

Loved the world over, you may have heard of Garibaldi biscuits referred to as squashed fly biscuits or flies graveyard. Had I known those names before I knew them as Garibaldi’s I probably wouldn’t have tried them though. Not the most appealing of names.

Never fear! There are no flies in these buttery, fruity cookies. The fruit middle is traditionally made with currants but are often made with raisins or sultanas too.

Ingredients These cookies don’t have too many ingredients and most are pretty common.

Flour: Just regular plain or all purpose is perfect for these.

Just regular plain or all purpose is perfect for these. Sugar: I like caster sugar for this one as it beats in easily and provides a nice coating for the top that gets all crispy but regular white granulated will work.

I like caster sugar for this one as it beats in easily and provides a nice coating for the top that gets all crispy but regular white granulated will work. Currants: These are like miniature raisins. If you can’t get currants, raisins or sultanas will work too.

These are like miniature raisins. If you can’t get currants, raisins or sultanas will work too. Liqueur: Traditionally you would use brandy to soak the dried fruit before making garibaldi biscuits, but any liqueur will really do the job. I like Frangelico because of it’s flavour and it’s one I always have on hand.

Traditionally you would use brandy to soak the dried fruit before making garibaldi biscuits, but any liqueur will really do the job. I like Frangelico because of it’s flavour and it’s one I always have on hand. Salt: All sweet treats benefit by a little dash of salt to intensify the flavours and balance the sweetness.

All sweet treats benefit by a little dash of salt to intensify the flavours and balance the sweetness. Butter: This makes these cookies nice and buttery.

This makes these cookies nice and buttery. Cinnamon: Added to the sugar and dusted over the fruit and then over the top of the dough before baking.

Added to the sugar and dusted over the fruit and then over the top of the dough before baking. Milk: Just enough to bring the dough together into a rollable dough.

Just enough to bring the dough together into a rollable dough. Egg yolk: Mixed with a dash of water, this is brushed over the top of the dough to give it a golden look.

How to make garibaldi biscuits / squashed fly biscuits These biscuits are so easy to make and fun since they’re quite different to your regular dough scooping style cookies.

Start by soaking the fruit in liqueur for half an hour to help plump it up and soften it slightly (photo 1). Now combine the dry ingredients before adding grated (shredded) butter (photo 2). Blend that in with a pastry cutter until it’s a bit like lumpy sand. Now add the milk (photo 3), to bring it into a clumping dough you can roll out (photo 4). Chill the dough for 30 minutes before proceeding. Cut the dough into two pieces and roll out the first one. Drain the currants, discarding the liquid and scatter them evenly over the rolled dough.

Sprinkle cinnamon sugar over the currants (photo 5). Top with the second layer of rolled out dough and press it down with your hands all over (photo 6). Brush the top with egg wash, then sprinkle with more cinnamon sugar (photo 7). Bake. When they come out of the oven, immediately slice them into rectangles – without moving them around (photo 8). Let them cool completely to crisp up.

Tips and tricks for perfect garibaldi biscuits Only gently blend the flour and butter until the butter is in tiny but still visible pieces. These pieces release steam while baking and make the dough layers lighter and flakier.

until the butter is in tiny but still visible pieces. These pieces release steam while baking and make the dough layers lighter and flakier. Adding milk: Only add as much as you need. Different brands of flour will absorb different amounts of liquid so start with the 1 ½ tablespoons of milk listed in the recipe and add another ½ tablespoon only if you need it.

Only add as much as you need. Different brands of flour will absorb different amounts of liquid so start with the 1 ½ tablespoons of milk listed in the recipe and add another ½ tablespoon only if you need it. Always weigh your ingredients for best results. A cup measure can be filled many different ways and as a result can have varying quantities of flour. Too much flour equals a dry cookie.

Substitions / variations

One of the things I love about this garibaldi biscuits recipe is the option to change the fruit you use inside. Most dried fruits will work and you can chop large ones into smaller pieces.

Try dried cranberries, dried blueberries and the combo I’m looking forward to trying – Apricot and coconut.

Also, try adding in chopped nuts or chocolate too.

Pastry cutter

