Giant Limas With Winter Squash Recipe (2024)

- Doubled the amount of onions and garlic - Added two sliced carrots - Replaced 2 cups of water with a can of chopped tomatoes w/their juice.

I made this as written, with a couple minor changes. I soaked the giant limas overnight, and I used whey as the cooking liquid instead of water. (I happened to have some leftover from cheesemaking, and I wanted to use it up) I'm heavier handed with the herbs, also. Absolutely wonderful.

This is somewhat bland if prepared exactly to the letter - I livened it up by using vegetable stock in place of water, and a touch of soy sauce when I put in the squash. An umami touch like the recommended cheese, or even just flaky salt, really seals the deal when you serve it. Otherwise it's absolutely delicious, super easy, and makes a nice amount of leftovers.

Having read the Notes I tried to amp up the flavor by using half vegetable broth, half water - I think it really added flavor - I increased garlic, thyme, bay, sage and a large Parm rind and all made for really nice flavor - the sage and cheese at the end is critical, don’t skip it! Did add 7 or 8 grinds of fresh pepper and a bit of salt - really tasty served with some toasted baguette and a Sauvignon Blanc - would definitely make again!

Yummy, but definitely needs some umami oomph. Sat and pepper and lots of Parmesan did it for me

I made this last night and it was much enjoyed by my vegetarian family. I paid attention to all the earlier notes — used vegetable broth instead of water, doubled the onions, added carrots, added herbs. I added several handfuls of fresh spinach too, which I liked a lot. I also think it needs to be cooked at a somewhat higher temperature. It wasn’t ready after the specified time and I needed to feed people quickly! I put it on the stove top for the last 15 minutes.

As others have said, I jazzed this up with thyme, marjoram and a bit of Braggs Liquid Aminos. I also have 8 oz of mushrooms that I threw in. This was delicious.

FAQs

Cooking dried lima beans is simple. For a fast cooking time, just soak them in water overnight, drain and cover with fresh water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Simmer for an hour and then use the beans however you'd like! You can also cook these tasty beans in the Slow Cooker or Multi-Cooker.

If you buy dried beans, you will need to soak them first. Before soaking beans, spread them on a flat surface and remove all debris, small stones, or damaged beans. Then, rinse the beans in a strainer under cool running water. There is a quick-soak and overnight-soak methods.

Just take your favorite beans (pinto, black eyed peas, chickpeas, lima beans) and cover them with your favorite broth or stock or even water seasoned with salt, spices, herbs and other aromatics like onion and garlic, and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours.

Hubbard Squash



Its dry flesh is fine-grained, orange, and sweet, and it's best baked or boiled. The thick skin on a hubbard squash can be extremely hard and difficult to peel; on the plus side, that means it can keep for a very long time (up to eight months), and makes it well suited to stuffing and baking.

If you're the impatient, bean-hungry type, you can cook your beans from dry without any soaking at all. Here's the thing: Beans that have not been soaked ahead of time will always take longer to cook, but they will, indeed, cook.

Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 2 hours, or until the beans are tender. Stir the beans occasionally and add more water if needed to keep them covered. Once the beans are tender, remove them from the heat and let them cool slightly.

If you forgot to soak your beans the night before you plan to cook them, the hot soak method can come to the rescue. Cover the beans with water, bring to a boil and boil for three minutes. Remove them from the heat and let them soak in the hot water for an hour. Then drain, rinse, add fresh water and cook.

If you prefer to soak your lima beans, place them in a large bowl of water for at least 4 to 8 hours. When ready to cook, drain off the water and follow the cooking directions below, shortening the simmering time as needed.

It is possible to soak beans for too long before cooking. Beans should soak for 8 to 10 hours overnight. If they are soaked for longer than 12 hours, they can lose their familiar flavor and become overly mushy.

If you can't soak overnight, follow these steps: Pick over the beans to remove any things hanging out with them that aren't beans (i.e. pebbles). ... Put the rinsed, drained beans in a large pot and cover them with cool water. ... Bring the beans and water almost to a boil. ... Let the pot sit, covered, for 1 hour. More items... Jan 13, 2020

In the course of his testing, Yonan found that soaking only cut down cooking time by 25 to 30%, and it also had real drawbacks. "You lose a lot of flavors when you soak them," Yonan says. "I've never had a pot of black beans as good soaking as when I don't soak them.

You can cook them perfectly well without soaking. They will just take about 20 - 30 minutes longer to cook. However, the best reason to soak them is because you can add salt to the soaking water and that will make the beans much better. Also add a small amount of baking soda.

Honeynut Squash: The sweetness and flavor made this a clear winner. Delicata Squash: This is actually tied with acorn squash and both are similar in texture and flavor which is why they are ranked at the top.

Over the past several years, butternut squash has become a standard ingredient on menus as the star in a creamy soup, ravioli filling, or risotto flavor. It is the sweetest winter squash with a thick, bright orange, moist flesh that hides very few seeds.

Quick Soak: This is the fastest method. In a large pot, add 6 cups of water for each pound (2 cups) of dry beans. Heat to boiling; boil for 2–3 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, and soak for at least 1 hour.

It is possible to soak beans for too long before cooking. Beans should soak for 8 to 10 hours overnight. If they are soaked for longer than 12 hours, they can lose their familiar flavor and become overly mushy. For the best result, refrain from soaking them for too long.