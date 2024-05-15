Giant Limas With Winter Squash Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
Chris
I thought this sounded a bit bland so I made the following modifications with DELICIOUS results:
- Doubled the amount of onions and garlic
- Added two sliced carrots
- Replaced 2 cups of water with a can of chopped tomatoes w/their juice.
KLM
Having read the Notes I tried to amp up the flavor by using half vegetable broth, half water - I think it really added flavor - I increased garlic, thyme, bay, sage and a large Parm rind and all made for really nice flavor - the sage and cheese at the end is critical, don’t skip it! Did add 7 or 8 grinds of fresh pepper and a bit of salt - really tasty served with some toasted baguette and a Sauvignon Blanc - would definitely make again!
Tevan
This is somewhat bland if prepared exactly to the letter - I livened it up by using vegetable stock in place of water, and a touch of soy sauce when I put in the squash. An umami touch like the recommended cheese, or even just flaky salt, really seals the deal when you serve it. Otherwise it's absolutely delicious, super easy, and makes a nice amount of leftovers.
natalie
Meh Maybe because I didn’t have the right bouquet garni ?
Nancy R
I used ranch Gordon Christmas Lima’s and put in an extra Parmesan rind. Excellent. Would make again
pix
I made this as written, with a couple minor changes. I soaked the giant limas overnight, and I used whey as the cooking liquid instead of water. (I happened to have some leftover from cheesemaking, and I wanted to use it up) I'm heavier handed with the herbs, also. Absolutely wonderful.
Chris
I thought this sounded a bit bland so I made the following modifications with DELICIOUS results:
- Doubled the amount of onions and garlic
- Added two sliced carrots
- Replaced 2 cups of water with a can of chopped tomatoes w/their juice.
