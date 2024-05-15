Broccoli Aglio e Olio With Gremolata Breadcrumbs Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Sheet Pan

by: healthierkitchen

April21,2021

4.4

7 Ratings

  • Prep time 5 minutes
  • Cook time 45 minutes
  • Serves 4 as a main course, more as a side dish

Jump to Recipe

Author Notes

I first had Spaghetti Aglio Olio with Broccoli on a roadtrip to Woodstock, NY with my older sister and her then boyfriend (later husband). I've loved it since. Looking back, that version was probably nothing special, but as a teenager trying out vegetarianism in a house of meat eaters, it was a symbol of adulthood and freedom that I could choose a new, and for my parents, radical way of eating.

My sister, nine years older, was a huge influence on me when I was growing up. She brought me books and exposed me to new food experiences such as fresh vegetables (particularly broccoli), stir fries and home baked cookies. She bought me my first cookbooks, the Moosewood when I went to college and Susan Branch's Heart of the Home for my first wedding anniversary. I was a latecomer to cooking, but other than Jewish holiday food, most of my early influences came from her.

Sadly, it was also my sister who set me on my current course, cooking wise. She died three years ago, of a sudden heart attack at age 53. Doctors have advised me that the cardiac history of a sibling is even more telling than that of a parent. So, in an effort to do whatever possible to fight genetics, I try to eat well while being well.

I miss her everyday, so it's in her honor that I submit this recipe as the one I'd like to be remembered for. I came up with this last year for the broccoli contest in an attempt to recreate the dish I loved so long ago. I've updated it and made it my own. This recipe includes anchovies, so it's no longer vegetarian, but then, neither am I. —healthierkitchen

Test Kitchen Notes

This is a spin on a classic Italian pasta dish, turning everyday ingredients (many of which you may already have in your pantry) into a special pasta dish with strong flavors and a welcome crunch. The anchovy filets and Aleppo pepper up the flavor quotient, while the herbed breadcrumbs elevate it to something you could serve dinner guests. I loved how garlicky this recipe was, but use less than the full six cloves if you'd like it to be milder. Note: If you cannot find Aleppo pepper, a 3:1 ratio of paprika to cayenne can be used.

Featured in: How to Grocery Shop for One. —HanaCooks

  • Test Kitchen-Approved

What You'll Need

Ingredients
  • For the broccoli
  • 1 teaspoonSalt, more to taste
  • 1 large bunchesbroccoli, cut into florets (about 6 cups)
  • 1/4 cupolive oil, plus 2 tablespoons
  • 3/4 poundspaghetti, whole wheat or semolina, both work fine
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 fat anchovy fillets
  • 1 teaspoonAleppo pepper
  • For the "gremolata" bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoonolive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoonslemon zest
  • 2 tablespoonschopped parsley
  • 1/3 cupbread crumbs (I use whole wheat)
Directions
  1. Heat oven to 425° F.
  2. Put a pot of salted water on to boil for the spaghetti.
  3. Place broccoli florets on a half sheet pan. Drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil over top and toss to coat. Sprinkle a little kosher or sea salt over top. Roast in oven for 15 to 20 minutes. You want them to cook through and brown a little. Throw the little tiny florets and bits of broccoli into the pan as well -- they will crisp up a bit and provide a nice crunch.
  4. Once the water is boiling, add the pasta and cook to "al dente" according to directions on the package.
  5. Heat a high-sided sauté pan, with enough room for the whole recipe, over medium to medium-low heat. Add the 1/4 cup olive oil and then the 5 cloves of garlic. Let the garlic soften and brown a little, but not burn. Add the anchovies and stir until the anchovies dissolve. Add the Aleppo pepper and a sprinkle of salt. Once everything is mixed, leave the burner on very low to keep this warm.
  6. Heat up a small skillet over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the remaining garlic and let it soften and lightly brown. Add the lemon zest and parsley, and then the bread crumbs and mix well. Lower burner to medium-low and let the bread crumb mixture toast lightly.
  7. Once the broccoli is well roasted, add it to the pan with the garlic and anchovy. Mix well to coat.
  8. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water and drain the pasta. Add the pasta to the pan and toss well. If the mixture seems dry, add some of the pasta water a few splashes at a time.
  9. Add about 3/4 of the bread crumb mixture to the pan and mix well.
  10. Once the pasta mixture is in a serving dish, sprinkle the remaining bread crumbs over the top.

Tags:

  • Pasta
  • Italian
  • Anchovy
  • Broccoli
  • Clove
  • Parsley
  • Vegetable
  • Sheet Pan
  • Fall
  • Winter
  • Entree
  • Side
Contest Entries
  • Your Best Umami-Centric Recipe
  • Your Best Broccoli/Broccoli Rabe Dish
  • The Recipe You Want To Be Remembered For
  • Your Best Dish with Meat as a Flavoring
  • Your Best Recipe with Anchovies
  • Your Best Recipe with Green Stuff

See what other Food52ers are saying.

  • Marissa Menegoni

  • Jan Goren

  • karmaya

  • Ann Wilkinson

  • ECMotherwell

Popular on Food52

40 Reviews

Marissa M. March 1, 2022

This recipe sounds amazing, do you have a vegan alternative for the anchovies?

F00dl0ver! January 20, 2021

Delish! I didn’t have anchovies so I used a few splashes of fish sauce.

Jan G. June 15, 2020

We loved this. I didn't put the pepper in because we had a toddler for dinner. The gremolata was fantastic and perked it right up. We loved it as is and tried a little grated parm which was also great.

Maryann February 8, 2019

I finally made this recipe, long desired. I am not dextrous in the way this recipe so describes (actually, I am not dextrous in any way, carpal tunnel involved). I envisioned myself acrobatically flying though my miserly kitchen, popping the broccoli out of the oven, as I magically swirled the pasta and browned the pangrattato. Not to mention the bathing of the garlic in oil and the melting of anchovies.

Please do not get me wrong; having tasted this pasta, I am enamoured. Just not by the steps as so given.

healthierkitchen September 6, 2019

HI Maryann,

I appreciate the feedback. I wrote this recipe 9 years ago and, at the time, I suppose I was truly in search of a taste memory and not considering how many pans were going at once. I do remember feeling possessed the first time I made it--working with a something akin to a muse (almost a muscle memory I had no basis to have?). I wanted these deep flavors and so....

If you are so inclined to try it again, for ease of preparation, you could make the crumbs ahead of time to save yourself from doing that at the same time, and just throw the broccoli florets right into the pasta water for a few minutes before the pasta is done. I prefer it roasted, but it doesn't have to be.

See Also
Stir-Fried Lettuce With Seared Tofu and Red Pepper RecipeGiant Limas With Winter Squash RecipeOld Fashioned Christmas Pudding Recipe - Steamed Traditional Puddings20+ Polish Easter Egg Soup Recipe You Won't Believe The Taste! | RecipesChoose

karmaya March 16, 2015

wanted to buy aleppo pepper, so googled & found this very interesting info:
http://theplate.nationalgeographic.com/2014/05/16/a-brutal-war-destroys-a-city-and-a-spice/

healthierkitchen April 17, 2015

It is sad. I've been buying Maras for a while and/or turkish grown "Aleppo" pepper. According to my Turkish market, they aren't exactly the same and they do look different to me now that I have both.

Ann W. January 23, 2015

First, what a great story about this recipe. Recipes with meaning and a beautiful history somehow taste better. I cannot wait to try this; usually I blanch broccoli to make my pasta/broccoli version. For time sake, I may try using Panko i/o fresh bread crumbs. I think the anchovies will add a nice depth of flavor. Nice!

healthierkitchen April 17, 2015

Thanks Ann!

ECMotherwell December 3, 2014

Made it last night, and yes! It was outstandingly delicious. Thank you, healthierkitchen! I didn't have Aleppo Pepper on hand (look forward to trying it) and so did the 3:1 paprika to cayenne substitution. (I love smoked paprika, so I used that.) Thanks to HannaCooks for that suggestion! Also, I forgot to take the broccoli out at 15-20 and left it in for 25 minutes. It tasted fantastic, but broke down a bit more in the mixing process than I wanted. Next time, I'll follow the roasting directions to the letter!

healthierkitchen April 17, 2015

Glad to hear you liked it EC!! Broken down or not, I still love the flavors!

Isolina S. May 19, 2014

My very facirite pasta dish! Always different, always good

healthierkitchen April 17, 2015

Thank you Isolina!

Jeni March 18, 2014

I made this for a quick lunch at home alone, though I used the #5 unami anchovy paste. It was perfect for my current meatless diet. Thanks! I moved overseas and your intro made me miss my sister also.

healthierkitchen March 20, 2014

Thanks for writing Jeni! I've had that umami paste and it is pretty terrific tasting.

EmilyC March 14, 2014

Wendy -- I made this as a meatless Friday dinner for Lent, and it was fantastic! This is two great recipes in one as I would gladly eat the broccoli tossed with the garlic-anchovy-Aleppo infused olive oil as a side dish any day! Loved the flavor and texture the breadcrumbs add. My kids liked it too. Will definitely make this again!

healthierkitchen March 15, 2014

So glad you liked it Emily, and particularly pleased your kids did, too! I first came up with this when my kids were younger and they loved it too. Back then I came at this from a pasta perspective, but have cut back on that so much lately, that your vegetable only suggestion is a great one. Maybe with a little farro, too, or quinoa?

arielleclementine June 4, 2012

this sounds amazing! thanks for the recipe!

gingerroot April 30, 2011

I'm not sure how I missed this, but what an incredibly lovely tribute to your sister. I am the oldest of four and my youngest brother is 13 1/2 years younger than me. I have really enjoyed sharing my love of food and cooking with him. I have tears in my eyes. Thank you for sharing this, healthierkitchen.

healthierkitchen April 30, 2011

Many thanks for commenting gingeroot. I think I got a little emotional over the Passover holiday this year.

lorigoldsby April 28, 2011

ahh the Moosewood, so many memories of that cookbook. Your sharing of such an intensely personal connection--you touch so many people. Thank you for sharing--for so many reasons--not the least of which are some yummy ones!

healthierkitchen April 30, 2011

Thanks for your comment, lorigoldsby. I'm usually pretty vague about why I do what I do, but lately I've been more direct. Not sure what changed...maybe time?

Midge April 27, 2011

OK, I keep getting teary-eyed reading these headnotes. What a great sister and a lovely tribute to her. I considered entering aglio olio, which was a standy in my house growing up and still is, but your version sounds much better!

healthierkitchen April 27, 2011

Thanks Midge. She was terrific! You should enter yours too - can never have too much garlic with pasta!

lapadia April 27, 2011

How wonderful to carry on your sister's legacy, a great tribute! I have this same recipe posted - check it out, (almost used it for this contest), it was a recipe my grandmother made often, and one dear to my heart because of that, and so I will always remember your story now, too! The recipe I have posted is minus your breadcrumbs and anchovy additions, but I hope try that..sounds tasty!

healthierkitchen April 27, 2011

Wow, lapadia, great minds.... I will have to try cheese, too. Was this an Italian grandmother? I always suspected I'm actually Italian! Hope you'll give the anchovy and bread crumbs a try.

lapadia April 27, 2011

Yes, this is my Italian grandmother!

wssmom April 26, 2011

Not only an awesome recipe, but a wonderful tribute! Thank you for sharing it....

healthierkitchen April 27, 2011

Thanks wssmom. Both my husband and I grew up on LI.

wssmom April 27, 2011

And not only did you live to tell about it, you are still speaking in complete sentences! LOL!

Bevi April 26, 2011

I love broccoli and all the ways it can be made. Do you remember the Broccoli/Mushroom/Noodle casserole from Moosewood?

Your lovely story is hitting so close to home. My own little sister is struggling with a terminal illness. One of her few pleasures left is to enjoy a nice meal.

healthierkitchen April 27, 2011

Bevi, I pulled out my Moosewood and I still have a very yellowed scrap of looseleaf binder paper as a bookmark on that page! I'm so sorry that your sister is ill and hope that a recovery or repreive is in her future. Enjoy your time together.

drbabs April 26, 2011

I have tears in my eyes from reading your story. What a great recipe and wonderful tribute to your sister.

healthierkitchen April 27, 2011

Thanks drbabs. I made my daughter read it before I posted to make sure it wasn't too maudlin. I'm only just starting to write about this.

boulangere April 26, 2011

What a great combination. Anchovies and those luscious breadcrumbs - this is far from an ordinary pasta with broccoli. And what a lovely tribute to your sister.

healthierkitchen April 27, 2011

Thanks so much boulangere.

Cupcake921 April 26, 2011

What a great recipe and story! Thank you, I really enjoyed reading it.

healthierkitchen April 26, 2011

Thanks so much LoveJuliette. It was really hard to write this.

Broccoli Aglio e Olio With Gremolata Breadcrumbs Recipe on Food52 (2024)

FAQs

How can I make my aglio olio taste better? ›

For a boost of flavor, add a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes and a squeeze of fresh lemon over your finished dish. Don't forget to salt the cooking water for your pasta. Can I use chicken broth instead of vegetable broth? Yes, in fact, we love using good quality bone broth for its depth of flavor.

View More
Is aglio olio pasta good for weight loss? ›

By definition, Spaghetti Aglio e Olio is a healthy pasta recipe. Garlic, chili pepper, heart-healthy olive oil and quality pasta are all healthy ingredients. However, despite olive oil being a healthy, unsaturated fat—it is still fat and so it has a lot of calories!

Get More Info Here
Do Italians eat aglio olio? ›

Spaghetti aglio e olio (Italian: [spaˈɡetti ˈaʎʎo e ˈɔːljo]; lit. 'spaghetti [with] garlic and oil') is a traditional pasta dish from Naples, Italy. It is a typical dish of Neapolitan cuisine and is widely popular.

Discover More Details
Why is my aglio olio bitter? ›

The key is slowly toasting the garlic slices to a perfect golden brown in the olive oil. If it's too light, you don't get the full flavor and if it's too dark it gets bitter.

View Details
Why does my aglio olio have no taste? ›

Why is my pasta aglio olio tasteless? The main reason that your spaghetti aglio e olio is bland is not salting the pasta water properly. The salt not only adds flavor to the pasta but also to the pasta water which you'll be using to make the sauce.

Discover More Details
How do you make aglio olio not bland? ›

Add enough salt so that the water is very salty (just shy of sea water). This is important, as there is no salt in the “sauce”, so if you don't have enough salt in the pasta water, the finished pasta will taste bland.

Learn More
Can I use butter instead of olive oil in aglio olio? ›

Yes, you can substitute olive oil for butter in a pasta recipe. While butter adds a rich flavor and creamy texture to pasta dishes, olive oil can be used as a healthier alternative that still provides a smooth and silky texture.

Keep Reading
What meat goes with aglio olio? ›

If I'm craving something fresh, a crunchy salad complements the rich and velvety sauce nicely. Lemon parmesan lettuce salad or panzanella salad both come to mind. If you want to serve this as a side dish, it would pair well with simple proteins like: Chicken Schnitzel, Italian-style baked chicken breasts or salmon.

Learn More Now
What's the healthiest pasta you can eat? ›

Whole-wheat pasta is an easy-to-find nutritious noodle that will bump up the nutrition of your pasta dish. Made from whole grains, every cup of cooked pasta (140 grams) boasts 43 g of carbohydrate, 3 g of fiber and 8 g of protein per serving, per the USDA.

Show Me More
What is the healthiest pasta for weight loss? ›

The best type of pasta to eat while on a diet is pasta containing whole grains. In addition to whole wheat pasta, pasta made from other ingredients such as chickpeas, lentils, and veggies are great options when you are on a diet.

Learn More Now

Why is aglio e olio so good? ›

But if you've ever tried it, you know that spaghetti aglio e olio is far more than the sum of its parts. The garlic infuses the oil with rich, nutty flavor, and salty, starchy pasta cooking water transforms it into a deeply flavorful sauce. Add perfect al dente pasta to the mix, and it's absolute heaven.

Learn More
What is a fun fact about aglio e olio? ›

Fun fact: Aglio e Olio means garlic and oil in Italian, so if you add pepper it becomes Aglio Olio e Peperoncino!

Read More
Do Italians use butter or olive oil on pasta? ›

Italians often use olive oil (specifically extra virgin olive oil) to dress cooked pasta. This can be as simple as a liberal drizzle over a finished pasta dish, but the most famous example is pasta aglio e olio, or pasta with olive oil and garlic.

Discover More
Do Italians butter their pasta? ›

Indeed, the choice between olive oil and butter marks a clear distinction between the culinary traditions of Northern Italy and those of the central and southern regions. Butter is more widely used in the North, and is featured in many local risottos, main courses, stuffed pasta dishes, and more.

Get More Info
What does olio mean in Italy? ›

oil. olio d'oliva olive oil. olio di fegato di merluzzo cod liver oil.

View More
What olio means? ›

Definition of 'olio'

1. a highly spiced stew of meat and vegetables; olla. 2. a collection, or miscellany, as of musical numbers.

Discover More Details
What is the slang olio? ›

🤗Olio means a "miscellaneous collection of things" - which is what you will see when you look on the app!

Read On
Top Articles
Best VPN Deals: Sign Up for a Top-Rated VPN Subscription for Less Than $2 a Month
Swedish Meatball Sauce Recipe - Sauce Fanatic
Gasbuddy Santa Barbara
Ups Dripoff
Latest Posts
14 Recipes for a Successful Whole 30
Die 15 besten VPNs für 2023 | ZDNet.de
Article information

Author: Rueben Jacobs

Last Updated:

Views: 5613

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rueben Jacobs

Birthday: 1999-03-14

Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

Phone: +6881806848632

Job: Internal Education Planner

Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.