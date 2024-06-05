Gluten Free Low Carb Zucchini Fries Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Ditch those carby-filled fries and munch on these delicious keto zucchini fries! Coated with a crispy pork rind and parmesan crust, they make for the perfect, crunchy appetizer or snack. Enjoy with your favorite sugar-free dipping sauce!

Today's recipe is from Georgina at Step Away from the Carbs.

Why you’ll love this keto zucchini fries recipe

Yummy french fry alternative: Breaded zucchini fries make for a crunchy and satisfying snack food. They smell like regular fries and taste just like them, too! I also love making fries from other vegetables, like turnip fries and asparagus fries .

Breaded zucchini fries make for a crunchy and satisfying snack food. They smell like regular fries and taste just like them, too! I also love making fries from other vegetables, like and . Crispy pork rind coating: I *love* the crunch and flavor that pork rind crumbs give to anything, so for this recipe, I changed it from my original and made the coating a combination of pork rinds and parmesan.

I *love* the crunch and flavor that pork rind crumbs give to anything, so for this recipe, I changed it from my original and made the coating a combination of pork rinds and parmesan. Versatile serving: You can serve these crispy veggies as a snack with a sour cream dipping sauce or low-carb ketchup or as an accompaniment to steak or grilled fish.

You can serve these crispy veggies as a snack with a sour cream dipping sauce or low-carb ketchup or as an accompaniment to steak or grilled fish. Baked, not fried: These baked zucchini fries are super easy to make in the oven, saving you time, effort, and clean-up!

These baked zucchini fries are super easy to make in the oven, saving you time, effort, and clean-up! Gluten-free: This gluten-free fried zucchini is both celiac and keto diet-friendly.

Ingredientsin keto zucchini fries

Here’s everything that goes into these crispy zucchini fries:

Zucchini

Zucchini is a fabulous keto vegetable because it’s naturally low-carb and super versatile for both baking and cooking.

Eggs

Eggs offer these fries a bit of protein while helping create their delicious coating.

Heavy cream

I opt for heavy cream in this batter for its high-fat content.

Pork rinds

Pork rinds make an excellent crunchy coating without excess carbs. They’re a good substitute for panko crumbs in traditional breaded recipes.

Parmesan cheese

A bit of parmesan cheese gives incredible flavor to these crunchy zucchini fries.

Cooking tips

Blend pork rinds in a food processor for the finest blend.

for the finest blend. Make zucchini fries and serve immediately for the best crunch.

Reheat zucchini fries in the air fryer for the tastiest leftovers.

How to make keto zucchini fries

Ready to get cooking? Here’s how to make these tasty baked zucchini fries:

Step 1: Prep your zucchini

Prepare the zucchini by removing each end and then cutting it in half. Cut each along the long edge, then slice those pieces into wide matchsticks.

Tip: Try to keep at least some of the peel attached to each piece, as this helps the fries keep their shape.

Step 2: Combine liquids

Beat eggs and cream together in a bowl and set aside. You'll be using the mixture to dip the sliced zucchini in before breading.

Step 3: Blend breadcrumbs

Make the pork rinds into breadcrumbs by whizzing them up in a food processor. I’ve tried being lazy in the past and bashed them around with a meat tenderizer, but having them fine is much better for this recipe!

Add parmesan to the pork rinds, and whizz again. Transfer the breadcrumb mixture to a second bowl.

Step 4: Coat zucchini fries

Dip each zucchini stick into the egg mixture and then into the pork rind mixture.

Once breaded, place the keto zucchini fries on a baking rack set inside a prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the zucchini.

Step 5: Bake zucchini fries

Roast them in a preheated oven for 15-20 minutes until they start to turn crispy at the edges.

Serve immediately and enjoy this tasty low-carb recipe!

How to serve gluten free zucchini fries

These baked parmesan zucchini fries are best enjoyed with freshly grated parmesan cheese and a low-carb dipping sauce.

I recommend a keto marinara sauce, whipped ricotta dip, or jalapeno ranch dip.

Variations

Add extra flavor to your baked zucchini fries with spices like Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper.

Fry your zucchini fries in vegetable oil for a crunchy, high-fat coating.

Use an almond flour bread crumb for vegetarian zucchini fries.

FAQs

These are the most common questions I get about these delicious low-carb zucchini fries.

How do you get the crispiest zucchini fries? Achieving the crispiest zucchini fries is essential for this snack! Here are a few tips: - Choose a firm zucchini

- Deep fry for the crispiest coating

- Avoid overcrowding the baking tray, frying basket, etc.

- Cut even zucchini slices for uniform cooking

- Remove excess moisture from zucchini by salting them What are the best dipping sauces for zucchini fries? See Also Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food You can use any keto dipping sauce you prefer with this recipe. Here are a few of my favorites: - Keto Cheese Sauce

- Chuy's Jalapeño Ranch Dip

- Dill Veggie Dip with Cream Cheese

- Keto Ranch Dressing

- Whipped Ricotta Dip

- Queso Keto Cheese Dip

Recipe

Keto Zucchini Fries 4.50 from 14 votes Ditch those carby-filled fries and munch on these delicious keto zucchini fries! Coated with a crispy pork rind and parmesan crust, they make for the perfect, crunchy appetizer or snack. Enjoy with your favorite sugar-free dipping sauce! Prep Time:10 minutes mins Cook Time:20 minutes mins Total Time:30 minutes mins Course: Appetizer, Side Dish Cuisine: American Diet: Gluten Free Print Pin Review Recipe Save Recipe Servings: 4 servings Calories: 131 Video Ingredients ▢ 2 medium zucchini approx. 430g

▢ 2 eggs

▢ 1 tbs heavy cream

▢ 2.5 oz pork rinds approx. 1 cup

▢ ½ cup grated Parmesan US Customary - Metric Instructions Preheat the oven to 400F.

Cut the zucchini into matchsticks, ensuring that each stick has some peel left on.

Add the eggs and cream to a bowl and stir well.

Place the pork rinds in a food processor and process into breadcrumbs. Add the Parmesan, process again, then place them in a second bowl.

Dip each piece of zucchini into the egg mixture, then the pork rind mixture, and then place on a baking rack over a baking sheet.

Roast for 15-20 minutes until starting to crisp at the edges. Serve warm. Low Carb Sweeteners | Keto Sweetener Conversion Chart Nutrition Serving: 1serving | Calories: 131 | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 104mg | Sodium: 117mg | Potassium: 320mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 300IU | Vitamin C: 13.2mg | Calcium: 20mg | Iron: 0.7mg Additional Info Net Carbs: 2g | % Carbs: 6.5% | % Protein: 35.5% | % Fat: 58.1% | SmartPoints: 4

Post updated February 26, 2024 with new images and additional recipe information. First published on June 17, 2020.