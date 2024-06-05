Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food (2024)

This Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe makes a low-carb crispy, crunchy gluten-free breadcrumb coating that is 0 carbs! Whole30, paleo, keto-friendly, grain-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free.

Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food (1)

Pork Rind Panko

Going keto doesn’t mean you have to go without a great breading on your foods! When you grind up pork rinds, they form a crumb that acts exactly like panko or breadcrumbs (depending on how long you grind them). This makes a zero-carb, completely gluten-free, Whole30 and Paleo approved breadcrumb option for any recipe!

For this, you only need ONE ingredient: Pork rinds. You also only need ONE tool: a food processor or blender. For more ideas on how to use these keto breadcrumbs, check out Everything You Need to Know about Pork Rind Panko!

Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food (2)
Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food (3)
Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food (4)

How to make Pork Panko from Pork Rinds

This recipe could not be easier! All you have to do is add your pork rinds to your food processor and blitz them until you have the texture you want. That’s it!

If your recipe calls for panko breadcrumbs, just pulse the pork rinds until they form a crumbly mixture. If your recipe calls for finer breadcrumbs, pulse several more times until you have smaller crumbs.

This works as a 1:1 substitute, meaning you would use 1/4 cup of pork rind panko in a recipe that calls for 1/4 cup of normal panko breadcrumbs.

How many cups of breadcrumbs can I get from 1 bag of pork rinds?

This depends on the size of your bag of pork rinds, but generally a 1 ounce bag of pork rinds can create about 1 cup of panko breadcrumbs. My 2.5 ounce bag turned into 2.5 cups of panko. The finer you grind your pork rinds, the less volume it will produce (so 1 ounce might only turn into .8 cups of fine breadcrumbs).

What do I need to make keto breadcrumbs?

All you need is a food processor! You could possibly use a blender, but I have only tried this low carb recipe with a food processor.

Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food (5)

What do pork rinds taste like?

Pork rinds, to me, just taste salty. The unflavored version doesn’t have much of a taste, making it the perfect breading in place of actual breadcrumbs. It crisps up nicely in the air fryer, baked in the oven, or fried in a pan on the stove, adding a crunchy coating to just about anything you can think of!

Gluten Free Low Carb Zucchini Fries Recipe19 Healthy High Protein Snack Recipes That Will Best For WorkEasy Keto Cheddar Biscuits RecipeLow Carb Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe | using cauliflower cream!

You can purchase flavored pork rinds or an unflavored version. You can add spices to the food processor to create your own blend. An Italian-flavored panko would make delicious mozzarella sticks, and a salt-free ranch seasoning addition would be wonderful for chicken tenders!

Just be careful when adding ingredients to your pork rind panko. Pork rinds are already very salty, so you’ll want to use salt-free herb mixtures to keep the sodium in check.

How do you store pork rind panko?

To store this recipe, just put into a glass or plastic container with an airtight lid and keep on the counter.

Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food (6)
Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food (7)
Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe - It Starts With Good Food (8)

How long will this recipe stay fresh for?

This pork rind panko will keep for up to two months.

What can you make with Keto Panko Breadcrumbs?

Anything that you normally make with breadcrumbs can be made with this Keto Panko! For great appetizers, try these Keto Mozzarella Sticks. These easy Keto Chicken Tenders or Air Fryer Chicken Nuggets are delicious, too!

Pork rind panko adds the perfect crunchy texture for this Easy Keto Popcorn Shrimp AND helps the BEST Keto Crab Cakes crisp up beautifully! They even work in these Cheddar Stuffed Meatballs for a tender, moist, and delicious appetizer!

Here are some more ideas:

Looking for more keto recipes? Try these!

  • Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole with Cauliflower Rice
  • One Pan Keto Philly Cheesesteak
  • Homemade Keto BBQ Rub
  • Keto Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars

Pork Rind Panko

Keto Pork Rind Panko Recipe is a low-carb crispy, crunchy bread crumb coating that is 0 carbs! Whole30, paleo, gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free.

Prep Time5 minutes mins

Total Time10 minutes mins

Course: Keto or Low Carb

Cuisine: American

Yield: 2 .5 cups

Author: Olivia

Materials

  • 2.5 ounces bag pork rinds

Instructions

  • Pour the pork rinds into your food processor

  • Pulse until all of the pork rinds have processed down into large panko crumbs

  • Store in an airtight container

Notes

A 2.5-ounce bag (standard size) can equal about 2.5 cups of rough panko like breadcrumbs (larger). If you blend these longer to create a finer (smaller) breadcrumb you will get a heaping cup.

Use as a 1:1 ratio substitute for any recipe that calls for panko or bread crumbs.

This is a carb-free dish. Refer to the specific brand of pork rinds you use for the fat and sodium content.

