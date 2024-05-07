Google Pixel 7 Camera Glass Replacement (2024)

The camera glass of my Pixel 7 is shattered. It seems to be a typical problem of the Pixel7. The cameras and the sensors are still intact. Unfortunately, Google refuses to repair it so far and does not provide any tips. Google unfortunately does not offer a repair of the glass. The only option is to repair the entire back for €213. Fortunately, there are matching protective glasses available for purchase that are cut to fit exactly.

