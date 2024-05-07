Google Pixel 7 Camera Glass Replacement (2024)

Introduction
The camera glass of my Pixel 7 is shattered. It seems to be a typical problem of the Pixel7. The cameras and the sensors are still intact. Unfortunately, Google refuses to repair it so far and does not provide any tips. Google unfortunately does not offer a repair of the glass. The only option is to repair the entire back for €213. Fortunately, there are matching protective glasses available for purchase that are cut to fit exactly.
Step 1 Camera Glass
Heat the camera glass with a hair dryer.
Step 2 Remove the damaged glass
Remove the broken glass carefully with a cutter knife
Carefully clean the lenses with a microfiber cloth. Be careful of any glass fragments that may be present.
Step 3 Insert the tempered glass
I would now skip this step, because the additional glass causes too many problems due to the adhesive and clouds the picture. Insert the cut protective glass with the adhesive side up (unfortunately, if the adhesive layer is facing the camera, the picture will be blurry).
Step 4 Put on a full-surface protective glass cover
Put on a full-surface glass protector. Make sure that no dust collects between the glasses.
Conclusion
Follow the steps in reverse order to reassemble your device
5 Comments
Moin, könntest du mir nen link zukommen lassen wo du das Kameraglas her hast?
Florian Haß - Jan 6, 2023 Reply
Hi, beide Gläser sind von Amazon, leider ist das untere, passende Glas momentan nicht lieferbar. Zudem habe ich leider feststellen müssen, dass die Klebeschicht die Qualität negativ beeinflusst. Ich versuche aktuell die Schicht zu entfernen, habe aber noch kein geeignetes Mittel gefunden.
https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BJFHYFFR?ref=...
Peter Schneider - Jan 6, 2023
I did find a link on Amazon (Canadian one) that had the actual lense. It also states in the ad that it doesn't involve taking apart my phone, just do what you did in a sense. I'll post the link for you to check it out if you can and would like to. I'll update you on how it goes for me.
Mandie Thomson - Jan 24, 2023 Reply
It is a big issues. I am also facing same problem I can't replace it because in my country there is no pixel store .
Sushan Khadka - Mar 25, 2023 Reply
So are you saying that I take the oval glass and place it adhesive up (not down, adhering it to the phone) and then cover with a larger rear screen protector, such that the adhesive holds the oval glass to the inside of the larger screen protector?
I have tried replacing the oval glass by itself with the adhesive down to hold the oval glass to the phone without the larger rear screen protector and the lens will not focus on distance items, i.e. appear blurry as you indicate.
Gerald Biehle - Feb 27, 2024 Reply