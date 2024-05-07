Get your Pixel phone repaired (2024)

Get ready to start a repair request

Important: You’ll need to factory reset your phone before you get your phone repaired. If you don’t, the service center will reset it for you. A factory reset erases all your data from your phone.

Back up your Google Account: To avoid loss of data, remember to back up , then factory reset your phone, and remove the SIM card .

To avoid loss of data, remember to , then your phone, and . Check your repair options: Walk-in Services can often be completed on the same day. Check with your nearest service location for the exact time. Be sure to bring your proof of purchase or invoice. If you can’t find a service centre in your area, you can arrange for us to pick up the phone from you. Fill out the Contact Us form . Mail-in: Learn how to mail your phone for repair .



Option 1: Bring your phone to a walk-in center

Step 1: Find the nearest service center

Before you take your phone to a service centre, review the in-store terms of service.

Step 2: Back up data

Before you bring your phone in for repair, back up data, then factory reset your phone and remove the SIM card. A factory reset deletes all data saved on your phone. If you can't factory reset your phone, log it out of your Google Account: Go to myaccount.google.com . On the left, tap Security Your devices. On the phone, tap More Sign out. If you can't turn on your phone to reset it, or your phone isn't factory reset when you bring it to a service partner, they'll reset it for you. Remember to keep your SIM card.

Step 3: Bring in your phone

During your visit, the service partner checks the warranty status of your phone, inspects it to confirm the damage reported, and gives you the cost of the service. To verify the warranty status, provide your proof of purchase or invoice. If damage is found during inspection that increases the service cost, the partner reaches out to you to approve the new cost before the service starts. Partial service aren’t available

Step 4: Pick up your phone

When your service is completed, the service centre notifies you that the phone is ready for pickup. If you don't have a Walk-In Centre in your city, contact us to arrange for the device to be picked up from you.

Important: Google provides Pixel phone services through our authorized service partner company, F1 Info Solutions and Services Pvt. Ltd. The kind of service available depends on your location by PIN code.

Step 1: Book your service

We identify the service available in your area and book a service ticket for you. To find the service in your area, contact us. Based on your location by PIN code, you could have mail-in service.

Step 2: Follow your service option steps

After we book a service ticket for you, follow the steps for your service option: Back up your phone's data. Pack the phone and copiesof the invoice and proof of purchase in the original box. Use bubble wrap or soft cushion packaging to prevent in-transit damages. Within 48 hours, you'll receive an email from our service partner with the information on the service request ticket number. You're updated once the service centre dispatches the device post service. Important: You get updates on the status of your service by email. The standard turnaround is 19 business days for mail service. If you have questions about your phone's out-of-warranty service status, physical damage, or paid service, contact us.

Step 3: Track your service

After our partner picks up your phone, you can track your service on the F1 portal with the F1 service ticket ID.