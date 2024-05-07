Get your Pixel phone repaired (2024)

Pixel phones have support options for in-warranty and out-of-warranty damage. The availability of mail-in and walk-in options depends on your phone's warranty status and your location.
Important: As part of our commitment to sustainability, we may remove paper warranty from the device packaging of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. You can check the model and region warranty during phone setup. This info is available on your phone anytime, even if you also received a paper warranty. To find the warranty, under “Settings,” tap About phone Limited warranty.
Get ready to start a repair request
Important: You’ll need to factory reset your phone before you get your phone repaired. If you don’t, the service center will reset it for you. A factory reset erases all your data from your phone.
- Back up your Google Account: To avoid loss of data, remember to back up, then factory reset your phone, and remove the SIM card.
- Check your repair options:
- Walk-in
- Services can often be completed on the same day. Check with your nearest service location for the exact time.
- Be sure to bring your proof of purchase or invoice.
- If you can’t find a service centre in your area, you can arrange for us to pick up the phone from you. Fill out the Contact Us form.
- Mail-in: Learn how to mail your phone for repair.
- Walk-in
Option 1: Bring your phone to a walk-in center
Step 1: Find the nearest service center
Before you take your phone to a service centre, review the in-store terms of service.
Before you bring your phone in for repair, back up data, then factory reset your phone and remove the SIM card. A factory reset deletes all data saved on your phone. If you can't factory reset your phone, log it out of your Google Account:
- Go to myaccount.google.com.
- On the left, tap Security Your devices.
- On the phone, tap More Sign out.
If you can't turn on your phone to reset it, or your phone isn't factory reset when you bring it to a service partner, they'll reset it for you. Remember to keep your SIM card.
During your visit, the service partner checks the warranty status of your phone, inspects it to confirm the damage reported, and gives you the cost of the service. To verify the warranty status, provide your proof of purchase or invoice.
If damage is found during inspection that increases the service cost, the partner reaches out to you to approve the new cost before the service starts. Partial service aren’t available
When your service is completed, the service centre notifies you that the phone is ready for pickup.
If you don't have a Walk-In Centre in your city, contact us to arrange for the device to be picked up from you.
Option 2: Send your phone for repair (mail-in)
Important: Google provides Pixel phone services through our authorized service partner company, F1 Info Solutions and Services Pvt. Ltd. The kind of service available depends on your location by PIN code.
We identify the service available in your area and book a service ticket for you. To find the service in your area, contact us.
Based on your location by PIN code, you could have mail-in service.
Step 2: Follow your service option steps
After we book a service ticket for you, follow the steps for your service option:
- Back up your phone's data.
- Pack the phone and copiesof the invoice and proof of purchase in the original box. Use bubble wrap or soft cushion packaging to prevent in-transit damages.
- Within 48 hours, you'll receive an email from our service partner with the information on the service request ticket number. You're updated once the service centre dispatches the device post service.
Important: You get updates on the status of your service by email. The standard turnaround is 19 business days for mail service.
If you have questions about your phone's out-of-warranty service status, physical damage, or paid service, contact us.
After our partner picks up your phone, you can track your service on the F1 portal with the F1 service ticket ID.
Get ready to start a repair
- Check your warranty status: You’ll need your phone’s IMEI number.
- Back up your Google Account: To avoid loss of data, remember to back up, then factory reset your phone, and remove the SIM card.
- Check your repair options:
- Walk-in: Repairs can often be completed same-day. Check with your nearest repair location for the exact time. Learn more about authorized service providers.
- Mail-in: Repairs take 7–10 business days once you ship your phone.
- Learn how to get Preferred Care from the Google Store.
- Learn how to increase coverage with device protection.
Start a repair
Important: These steps apply for users in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. To check your repair options in other countries, contact Google support.
- Start the process at the Google Store in a supported country.
- Tap Get started.
- Enter your phone's IMEI number.
- If you've started a return or replacement already but would like to have your phone repaired instead, contact us.
- On the next screen, confirm that the IMEI entered matches the phone you want repaired.
- Select the issues that apply to your phone. You'll find out which issues are covered for your phone and the available repair options.
Option 1: Bring your phone for repair (walk-in)
Step 1: Find the nearest authorized service provider
To bring in your phone for repair, start a repair request and find your nearest repair location.
Before you take your phone to a Google retail store, review the in-store repair terms of service.
Step 2: Back up data & get your phone ready for repairs
Before you bring your phone in for repairs, back up data and remove the SIM card.For eligible Pixel phones, you may enter Repair Mode. Otherwise,factory reset your phone. A factory reset deletes all data saved on your phone. If you can't factory reset your phone, log out of your Google Account on the phone:
- Go to myaccount.google.com.
- On the left, tap Security Your devices.
- On the phone, tap More Sign out.
If you can't turn on your phone to reset it, or it isn't in Repair Mode, or it isn't factory reset, the repair partner will reset it for you. Remember to keep your SIM card.
Make arrangements to visit your nearest repair partner with your phone.
During your visit, the partner will check the warranty status of your phone, inspect it to confirm the damage reported, and give you the cost of the repair. Most repairs can be completed same-day.
- For in-warranty devices or damage types, there's no charge for the repairs.
- For out-of-warranty devices or damage types, prices may vary.
If damage is found during inspection that increases the repair cost, the partner will reach out to you to approve the new cost before the repair starts. Partial repairs aren't available.
Once your repair is completed, you'll be notified that your phone is ready for pickup.
Option 2: Send your phone for repair (mail-in)
Step 1: Choose shipping options & create repair order
Create your repair order
- Create a repair request.
- Check and agree to the repair terms.
- Check the details for your repair and the estimated repair cost.
- Tap to Confirm purchase.
Warranties and repair costs
- For in-warranty devices or damage types, there’s no charge for the repairs.
- For out-of-warranty devices or damage types, you'll find the estimated repair cost on the last page before you confirm the purchase and create the repair order.
Check that the address information is accurate. You won't be able to edit the address once you finish the order.
Decide how you'd like to send your phone in for repair:
- Your own packaging: Use the repair order email to print out the attached shipping label, the Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) slip, and battery safety label (in the US) to ship the phone.
- If you choose this option, you’re responsible for any damage that might occur to your phone in shipment. Before you mail your phone, make sure to pack it securely.As packaging can differ from customer to customer and there's a risk that the phone can be damaged in transit, after a successful repair, the repair center will use certain sturdy boxes to ship your phone.
- Prepaid packaging: Once you place your repair order, the prepaid packaging takes 1–2 business days to arrive and contains padding to keep the phone secure. Print out the RMA slip and shipping label you received in the instruction email to ship the phone.
Step 2: Back up data & get your phone ready for repairs
Before you send or bring your phone for repairs, back up your phone and remove the SIM card. For eligible Pixel phones, you may enter Repair Mode. Otherwise, factory reset your phone. A factory reset deletes all data saved on your phone. If you can't factory reset your phone, log out of your Google Account on the phone:
- Go to myaccount.google.com.
- On the left, tap Security Your devices.
- On the phone, tap More Sign out.
If you can't turn on your phone to reset it, or it isn't in Repair Mode, or it isn't factory reset, the repair partner will reset it for you. Remember to keep your SIM card.
Step 3: Pack and ship your phone
Securely pack and send your phone for repair.
Option 3: Repair your own Pixel phone or Pixel Tablet
Learn how to repair these devices yourself.
Learn about the mail-in repair process
After a repair center receives your phone, it’s inspected, approved, repaired, and returned to you. Learn more about the repair process.
After your phone is received, it's thoroughly inspected for issues.
- If you have any screen protector, it will be removed to assess your phone's full functionality.
- If the phone we receive is different from the one in the order, we can't process your repair and we'll return the phone to you.
- If the inspection confirms the repair is covered under warranty, the repair will begin and you won't be charged.
- If the repair costs less than or matches the estimate, you'll be charged as soon as the inspection is complete, and the repair begins.
- If we find other damage that wasn't in the original order and the repair cost increases, we'll ask you to approve the new cost before the start of the repair.
- Note that while we estimate 7–10 business days to finish the whole repair order, this doesn't include time taken to approve the updated cost.
- All damages in the repair order will be repaired at the same time so partial repairs aren't available.
- You'll have 10 days to accept the updated repair order and the final cost.
- If you don't respond within 10 days or you reject the updated order, your repair order is canceled. Your phone is returned to you unrepaired, and you aren't charged.
Important: For Taiwan, an inspection fee may be charged by authorized Pixel phone repair partners.
After inspection and any final approval we might need from you, we start the repair.
Cosmetic damage, like scratches, won't be repaired. If our inspection shows only cosmetic damage, your phone will be returned to you unrepaired.
After the repairs are done, you'll receive an email that the repair is complete and your phone is shipped back to you with a tracking link.
Find genuine spare parts
You can also get genuine Google parts from iFixit to repair a Pixel phone yourself. We recommend that only users with relevant technical experience repair their own phones.
Eligibility
- Devices: Pixel 2 and later, including Pixel Fold
- Locations: US, UK, Canada, Australia, and European countries or regions where Pixel phones are available