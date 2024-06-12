Granny’s Award Winning Homemade Chili Recipe (2024)

I swear to you – Granny Schmidt makes the best chilli in the world! She finally sent me the recipe and was surprised when I told her that I wanted to share with the world,

She just won second place at a Chili Cookout in Seaforth, Ontario, Canada – and I am sure it had to be a very, very close and the judges had a difficult decision to make!

Well – here it is – enjoy and “Thanks Granny”!

Granny Schmidt’s Award Winning Chili:

2 teaspoons of cooking oil

3 lbs. of lean ground beef

1-1/2 lb. of mild Italian sausage (casing removed)

2 stalks of celery – chopped fine

1 large red pepper

1 large green pepper

2 medium onions

2 small Jalapeno pepper (seeds removed and chopped fine)

2 large garlic cloves – minced

1 large can of diced tomatoes

2-8 oz. cans of tomato paste

2 teaspoons of chicken bouillon granules

½ cup of honey

2 large cans (15 oz each) of red kidney beans

2 teaspoons of cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon of dried oregano

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

3 teaspoons of sea salt

4 tablespoons of chili powder

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

¼ cup of white sugar

2 teaspoons of cumin

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 teaspoons of cocoa powder

1 can of dark beer

Cooking Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325F. In a large deep frying pan or Dutch oven pot, heat oil, add celery, peppers, onions and sauté for 8 minutes on medium high heat. Brown the ground beef and sausage in a separate pan (as you are frying the sausage, get the meat to come apart to have the consistency of ground pork) and when done, move all into a large oval roasting pan. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce and kidney beans. In a medium bowl, mix together honey, cayenne pepper, chilli powder, oregano, black pepper, salt, brown sugar and white sugar, cumin, cocoa powder and mix until well blended. Add to the ingredients in the roasting pan. Pour the can of dark beer over everything in the roasting pan and mix well. Put the lid on and bake in the 325F oven for 2-1/2 – 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve with garlic toast or crusty buns.

This recipe will make about 40 cups of chilli – enough to feed at least 20 people!

And just a little note: If you have any leftovers (it usually doesn’t happen – but just in case) you can package them in smaller servings as you choose and freeze them with no problem!

Enjoy and send in your comments and experiences – they are always welcomed!