Ham and Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Recipe (2024)

Today I have a great recipe for this tasty Ham and Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Recipethat is sure to satisfy everyone at the breakfast table this weekend!

Sometimes you need to get out of the routine of cereal or oatmeal for breakfast and you need an easy, filling, and warm meal to serve your family. Or maybe you’re looking for a delicious breakfast dish for an afternoon brunch with the in-laws.

No matter what type of event you are planning, this super duper Easy Breakfast Pie Recipe will hit the spot!

Ham and Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Recipe

It will seem like you spent a lot of time in the kitchen preparing breakfast when you actually put this Easy Breakfast Pie Recipe together in just a matter of minutes.

This recipe is easy to put together using a refrigerated pie crust and a few simple fresh ingredients that you likely already have in your fridge or freezer!

Just add a little salt and pepper and you’ll have a hot breakfast on the table in less than an hour!

Pair this Ham and Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Recipe with some fresh fruit and a glass of orange juice and you’ve got a well-rounded meal to leave you full of energy and ready to tackle the day ahead.

I usually make two of these Easy Breakfast Pie Recipe, as Angeline is living at home with me again and while she doesn't particularly care for eggs (I know, she's a little strange about somethings), she likes quiche!

How to Make This Ham and Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Recipe Recipe

Ingredients needed to make this Ham and Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Recipe

1 refrigerated pie crust

1 cup chopped, cooked ham

1 cups finely chopped broccoli

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

4 eggs

½ cup milk

salt & pepper to taste

Directions for making this Ham and Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Recipe

Preheat oven to 350.Roll pie crust into a pie dish according to package directions. Do not pre-bake.

Pour the broccoli into the pie shell and top with the cheese and ham.

Beat eggs with milk, salt, and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the broccoli and cheese, filling to about ⅔ full.

Bake at 350 for 35-40 minutes or until eggs are set.

Allow to cool for 5-10 minutes.Serve & enjoy this delicious Ham and Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Recipe!

