21 Easy Vegan Game Day Recipes! (2024)

Are you a sports fan? A football fan? Baseball fan? Hockey? Soccer? Hmmm... How about just a fan of the BIG GAME like the Super Bowl or World Series? Me, personally, I'm not that into sports.. but what I am into are all the snacks that get served during Game Day get-togethers! If there was a World Series or Super Bowl of snacks, well, I think I'd be something of an All-Star! And my proof: this list of 21 Easy Vegan Game Day Recipes!!

Just look at all the ooey-gooey, salty, savoury, crispy, crunchy, melty, messy, eat-with-your-hands-goodness that awaits you!! These Easy Vegan Game Day Recipes are guaranteed to be a touchdown with your friends and family, making YOU the MVP of the big game!

Click the photo or the title of the dish for instant free access to any of these easy vegan game day recipes!

Vegan Buffalo Tofu Dip

Whether you are a sports fan or not (I'm not), you can't help but love an event that encourages snacking! ⁠ This Vegan Buffalo Tofu Dip is the perfect creamy, cheesy, spicy goodness every game day deserves. Just like the classic dip, but better because it's completely vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, way healthier (seriously!!), make-ahead, and tasty delicious!!⁠

This is just like the classic dip but better because it's completely vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, way healthier, make-ahead, and tasty delicious. The chicken in this dip is my shredded tofu recipewhich makes for the perfect chewy meaty texture. The base of the dip is made with cashews to make it super creamy and cheesy. Mixed with classicFranks Red Hotand some extra seasonings, you won't believe how addictive this dip is!

Loaded Vegan Nachos

I admit, I'm not the biggest sports fan (see: at all), so I do find it hard to get overly jazzed about a Game Day or sports event. Now, what I DO get jazzed about are the Game Day snacks!! And I get VERY jazzed about Loaded Vegan Nachos!! I mean, hello: LOADED. VEGAN. NACHOS. Who doesn't love that word pairing?? ⁠

I LOVE nachos. I just want that gooey, finger food, fun that goes so well with a pint. Omnomnom GAME DAY FOOD IS AMAZING!!! I'm jazzed.

My Favourite Guacamole

How can I post a recipe for nachos and not follow it up with a recipe for MY FAVOURITE GUACAMOLE you're ever going to taste? I mean..what kind of person would that make me?! This time, guacamole does NOT cost extra!!! You're welcome!⁠

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower

Is that asking too much? Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower for the WIN!!! TOUCHDOWN!!! Can major sporting events please be every Sunday so I can snack like this forever? There is just something about eating with your hands, sauciness dripping down your arm, flavour punching bar food deliciousness that I just NEED every now and then. The need is real.⁠

Vegan Blue Cheese Dip

This vegan blue cheese dip is tangy, creamy, a little tart, full of umami, and even has chunks of cheesy(ish) goodness throughout. Best yet, it only requires 6 ingredients and can be whipped up in under 5 minutes. Just add everything to a bowl, stir, enjoy. My kinda recipe! Also, it goes REALLY well with the post just above this one AND the post just below this one!

Vegan Seitan Bites

Could it even be considerComing at you in two flavours: sticky garlic, and buffalo (or you could do all one flavour if you prefer). These vegan seitan bites make a mighty fine feast for Superbowl Sunday, game night, pub night, or just about any night you want to dive into some classic party food deliciousness.

Vegan Buttery Soft Pretzel

These vegan pretzels are amazing still warm from the oven, but you can also just pop one in the microwave for a few seconds to warm it back up again so you can enjoy a warm pretzel whenever you like! Soft pretzels also freeze amazingly well so you can have them at the ready whenever a craving strikes.

Now here's a tip for some extra yum: brush some melted vegan butter right on the pretzel just before serving for that extra buttery flavour! Serve with mustard, enjoy plain, or one of my3 pizza dipswould also be great with these pretzels!

3 Vegan Pizza Dips

Hey, wow.. I was just saying how these dips go well with my Soft Buttery Pretzel and now look-y here! What a coincidence! Super quick and easy to make with just a few ingredients each, you can make all three in the time it takes to order a pizza or cook your own dip-able items! And that is exactly what I do.

Vegan BBQ Chickpea Pizza

I am LOVING this combo of smoky BBQ chickpeas, with a zing of red onion, and slightly spicy banana peppers, on top of ooey gooey vegan mozzarella. Mmmm mmm!

Now, if you have a copy ofFuss-Free Vegancookbook you can find recipes for many of the ingredients in this pizza if you would like to make them from scratch (but store-bought also works fine, I don't judge). My Favorite BBQ Sauce (page 209), Go-To Pizza Dough (page 211), Life Changing Mozzarella (page 200) -both mozzarella recipes work great here so whichever you prefer, and My Family Favourite Tomato Sauce (page 156).

Scrumptious Vegan Chex Mix

Crunchy, munchy, savoury, umami, and all things snackable. While every piece is delicious, I ended up digging around the bowl looking for the extra dark pieces that had more sauce on them, just like you look for those extra buttery pieces of popcorn. It ends up being the worst game because before you know it, you've eaten half the bowl. Scrumptious Vegan Chex Mix for the win!

Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip

Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip tastes just like the traditional recipe, which is my kinda vegan speciality. No sacrificing on flavour, just all the goodness wrapped up into dippy perfection. So incredibly thick and creamy, rich, sweet, and tangy all at the same time.

Vegan Baked Spring Rolls

Not only are my vegan baked spring rolls guilt-free, but you can even prepare and roll them ahead of time, and either store in the fridge for 1 - 2 days, or you can even freeze them. Then just bake when ready to serve, making them a perfect make-ahead Game Day appetizer!!

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

In case you were wondering, the answer is: YES. Yes, you should make and devour this during your next Game Day event!! This Vegan Spinach & Artichoke Dip is the kind of scrumptious dip I need to get through ANY and EVERY party, or social occasion, or game day! ⁠

Yes I am vegan, yes this really is vegan, yes I know it doesn't taste vegan, nope there isn't any soy in there, no apology necessary for eating the whole thing, that's what it's there for! Any predictions on tomorrow's winner? Well, if you make this - the winner will be YOU!! ⁠

Crispy Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

Crispy Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas are one of my all-time favourite easy salty snacks. There are many recipes for roasted chickpeasfloating around but from my recipe testing, many of those recipes resulted in squishy, mushy, or burnt chickpeas, and not crispy crunchy. I'm ALL about the crispy crunchy.

Easy Vegan Cheese Fries

Crispy oven baked fries + melty stretchy gooey vegan nacho cheese + homemade tofu bacon bits = the best ever (surprisingly healthy) Easy Vegan Cheese Fries!! The best thing about these vegan cheese fries is that they are actually decently healthy. No really, don't go, hear me out!

The fries are homemade and baked in an oven with just 1 tablespoon of oil for the entire batch. You could even reduce or omit the oil if you prefer.

Crispy Rice Balls with Vegan Cheese

These rice balls are my take on the Italian recipe called aracini. The Italians make it using risotto, form the risotto around a cube of cheese, then roll in the risotto balls in bread crumbs, and deep fry them. So obviously delicious.

I figured out my own method which is quickerto make,vegan (obvi), and completely oil free. Healthy AND comfort food. Yes please. A crispy panko crust, lightly seasoned rice on the inside, with a gooey melty vegan mozzarella center. Light in flavour,andperfect for dipping in your favourite marinara sauce (I love spicy marinara)! Italian style appetizer, you just won my heart.

Baked Tofu Bites

The perfect easy vegan game day recipe using tofu is here! (Yes tofu should be included in your bar food feast). They are delicious served with buffalo sauce. They are delicious on top of pasta. They are delicious in a taco. They are delicious in a sandwich. They are delicious on nachos... I think you are starting to get it, these tofu bites are completely addictive and they are delicious EVERYWHERE!

Vegan Italian Seitan Meatballs

Are you ready to try the meatiest vegan meatballs you've ever come across? Juicy, tender, flavourful, perfect for enjoying as an appetizer with a dipping sauce! These vegan Italian seitan meatballs have quickly become a go-to recipe in my house! Not only are these super easy to prepare (just 10 minutes prep time), but once they are steamed they can be stored in the fridge for 5 days or they can even be frozen for another time. Perfect for making ahead of time or for meal prep.

Easy Vegan Tzatziki

Oh, tofu, how you have saved me so many times. The cool thing about using tofu in this recipe is you can buy different firmnesses of tofu to result in either a thinner or thicker vegan tzatziki. Yeah, I know, pre-tay cool. Thank you dear tofu.

My fave texture was using medium-firm tofu for the optimal thick and creamy vegan tzatziki texture. But medium tofu will also workit will just be a tad runnier. And firm tofu will work but it will be a tad thicker and you may have to add a bit of water to help thin. The result? Cool cucumber, hints of garlic, perfect creamy vegan tzatziki every time.

Cheesy Vegan Garlic Bread

Health food? Nah. Amazing gooey vegan cheese on top of crispy on the outside, tender in the middle fluffy bread, smothered with garlic infused butter? YES!

I used myMelty Stretchy Gooey Vegan Mozzarellarecipe to top this loaf in vegan cheese yumminess, or you could use my recipe for agrateable mozzarella. Or you could make classic vegan garlic bread by simply omitting the cheese. It's fantastic either way, and will be devoured immediately.

Heart of Palm Calamari

Tender, flaky, crispy fried rings of deliciousness with a squeeze of lemon. Yes please, I'll have 10 orders. When heart of palm is sliced you can pop out the centermaking these perfect little rings. How cute are they?

This vegan calamari is more on the tender side than traditional calamari (it's not chewy), but that makes this heart of palm calamari recipe even better in my opinion!

I hope you loved this epic collection of easy vegan game day recipes and that you have a fantastic (and totally scrumptious) bar food feast.

Bon appetegan!

Sam Turnbull.