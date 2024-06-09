Healthy 10-Minute Recipes (2024)

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
Too busy to eat clean? Not anymore. Cooking whole-food meals in just 10 minutes is easy once you stock up on products that collapse time. These 7 recipes prove it.
Steak And Brown Rice Salad
SERVINGS:4
3 Tbsp olive oil, divided
2 Tbsp freshly grated lemon zest
5 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano, divided
1tsp kosher salt, divided
1tspblack pepper, divided
1 lb skirt steak
½bag (10 oz) frozen brown rice
4 oz cherry tomatoes
¼ cup pitted olives
½sm diced shallot (about 3 Tbsp)
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1.HEAT 1 tablespoon olive oil in cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
2.COMBINE lemon zest, oregano, and salt and pepper in small bowl.
3. RUB over skirt steak, cut into 4 pieces, to coat.
4. ADDto hot skillet and cook to medium-rare, 4 to 8 minutes per side.
5. TO MAKE SALAD: PREPAREbrown rice per package directions.
6. COMBINE with tomatoes, olives, shallot, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons oregano, garlic, and½ teaspoon each kosher salt and black pepper.
7. SLICEsteak and serve with salad.
NUTRITION(per serving) 479 cal, 28 g pro, 33 g carb, 4 g fiber, 2 g sugars, 26.5 g fat, 6 g sat fat, 885 mg sodium
Coconut Oatmeal With Cocoa
SERVINGS:4
4 c plain coconut milk
2 c quick oats
¼c unsweetened cocoa powder
¼tsp salt
Chopped almonds
Toasted flaked coconut
Maple syrup (optional)
1. BRING coconut milk to a boil in medium saucepan. Stirin oats,cocoa powder, and salt. Return toa boil, then reduce heat to medium, and cookuntil thickened, about 2 minutes.
2. SPOONinto serving bowls and top with almonds, coconut, and a drizzle of maple syrup (if using).
NUTRITION(per serving) 229 cal, 8 g pro, 33 g carb, 6 g fiber, 2 g sugars, 8.5 g fat, 5.5 g sat fat, 161 mg sodium
Sautéed Breakfast Fruit And Yogurt
SERVINGS:4
1 bag (10 oz) frozen pineapple
1 Tbsp honey
¼tsp cinnamon
¼c orange juice
3 c fat-free plain yogurt
4 Tbsp chopped unsalted pistachios.
1. HEAT large skillet over medium-high heat and lightly coat with cooking spray.
2. ADD pineapple, honey, and cinnamon, and cook, stirring, 1 minute.
3. ADDorange juice and cook until fruit is heated through and sauce thickens slightly, about 3 minutes.
4. DIVIDEyogurt among 4 bowls and top with fruit and 1 tablespoon chopped unsalted pistachios on each.
NUTRITION(per serving) 152 cal, 8 g pro, 27 g carb, 1 g fiber, 24 g sugars, 1 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 122 mg sodium
Thai Chicken Pizza
SERVINGS:6 (makes one 15" × 11" pie)
8 oz refrigerated pizza dough
¾ c Thai red curry sauce
1 c rotisserie chicken,shredded
½c carrots,shredded
½c red bell pepper,thinly sliced
½sm redonion,thinly sliced
¼c (2 oz) shredded Monterey Jack
Fresh cilantro
1.HEAT oven to 525°F.
2. ROLLout pizza dough into very thin 15" x 11" rectangle or oval on a lightly floured surface. Placeon baking sheet.
3. SPREADcurry sauce almost to edges of dough. Sprinklewith chicken, carrots, bell pepper, onion,and Monterey Jack.
4. BAKE until dough is golden and crisp, about 8 minutes. Topwith fresh cilantro when serving, if desired.
NUTRITION(per serving) 272 cal, 18 g pro, 33 g carb, 2 g fiber, 7 g sugars, 7.5 g fat, 4.5 g sat fat, 822 mg sodium
Shrimp, Okra, Beans, And Rice
SERVINGS:4
½Tbsp safflower oil
½sm red onion, sliced
2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1½ c thawed frozen cut okra
1 pkg (9 oz) frozen green beans, thawed
1 lb lg (21–30 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 Tbsp lime juice
1 c cilantro,chopped
1 pkg (8.5 oz) Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice Red Beans & Rice
1. HEAT oil in large skillet over high heat.
2. ADD onion and garlic, and sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
3. STIRin okra and green beans, and cook until heated through.
4. ADDshrimp and lime juice, and cook until shrimp are pink and opaque, about 3 minutes.
5. REMOVEskillet from heat and stir in cilantro.
6. PREPARErice per package directions and serve with shrimp. Topwith your favorite hot sauce.
NUTRITION(per serving) 224 cal, 20 g pro, 27 g carb, 5 g fiber, 3 g sugars, 4 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 840 mg sodium
Black Bean Burgers
SERVINGS:4
1 can (16 oz) black beans,rinsed, drained, and divided
1 sm yellow onion, chopped
¼ c parsley,chopped
1 clove garlic,minced
1 tsp ground cumin
½tsp kosher salt
½tspblack pepper
1 Tbsp safflower oil
½bag (5 oz) frozen peas and carrots
¾ c panko
1 lg egg
Whole wheat rolls
Lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mustard (optional)
1. PUREE ½can black beans, onion, parsley, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper in food processor until smooth.
2. HEAT oil over medium heat in large skillet.
3. TRANSFER burger mixture to large bowl with remaining½can beans, peas and carrots, panko, and egg. Mixto combine, and form 4 patties.
4. PLACEin skillet and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Flippatties and cook until heated through, another 3 minutes.
5. SERVEon whole wheat rolls with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mustard.
NUTRITION(per serving) 312 cal, 14 g pro, 53 g carb, 8 g fiber, 5 g sugars, 7.5 g fat, 1.5 g sat fat, 809 mg sodium
Avgolemono Soup
SERVINGS:4
1 qt reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 c frozen rice
4 lg eggs
1½c rotisserie chicken,shredded
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
¼tsp kosher salt
¼tspblack pepper
Fresh parsley, chopped
1.HEAT chicken broth in large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat until simmering.
2.PREPARErice per package directions.
3. WHISKeggs in medium bowl. Drizzlein up to 1½cups of the hot broth, whisking constantly.
4. REDUCEheat to low and slowly pour egg mixture into skillet, stirring constantly, and cook until thickened (soup should be smooth and eggs shouldn't curdle).
5. ADD chicken, lemon, rice, salt, and pepper. Increaseheat to medium-high and continue cooking until heated through, about 2 minutes.
6. SERVEtopped with chopped fresh parsley, if desired.
NUTRITION(per serving) 229 cal, 24 g pro, 16 g carb, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugars, 8 g fat, 2.5 g sat fat, 404 mg sodium
