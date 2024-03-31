Homemade English Muffin Recipe (easy step by step) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

A toasted English muffin slathered in butter and jam is one of life’s little pleasures. You’ll be happy to know that perfect homemade English muffins are easy to make with good instructions and no special equipment in about 2 hours.

Here’s the thing. The first time you make these little beauties, you’ll be pouring over the recipe to follow the steps. The second time, you’ll be ‘hey, I’ve got this’. After that – pro.

There are really no big tricks. And no need to be intimidated by yeast. When you see and taste the results – even on your first try – you will be very pleased with yourself.

What you can expect

I searched for and found a simple English muffin recipe from Truffles and Trends that:

requires short rise times for the dough

can be made by hand – no electric mixers, special dough attachments or rings (to make them perfectly round)

(to make them perfectly round) uses simple basic ingredients

gets perfect results every time!

I made 3 batches (sadly, all gone now) to provide step-by-step pictures, clear instructions and tips from my experience – and many others – that would ensure success.

The easy English muffins are soft, light and fluffy and they toast up beautifully. If you prefer denser muffins, there is a trick in the recipe you can use. The recipe takes just under 2 hours in total – unlike many that take 6-24 hours or more. Added bonus – the muffins are vegan.

Once you’ve become a pro, try our easy naan recipe.

Ingredients – tailored to your taste

Yeast: Buy instant dry yeast, also called quick rise yeast. If you don’t have instant dry yeast, check out this great yeast article by Epicurious on how to substitute it with the type you have. For active dry yeast, use an extra 1/4 tsp in this recipe.

Flour: Use all-purpose flour. Or replace 1/2 cup/62 grams of the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour for extra nutrition. You can even use whole wheat flour up to half the amount of flour, but I don’t suggest going any higher as your muffins may have a coarser, denser texture.

Step by step instructions

Tips for success Yeast Check to make sure your yeast has not expired. If you don’t have instant/rapid rise yeast, use active dry yeast, but add 25% more. In this recipe you would add a total of 1 1/4 tsp. Keep unused yeast in the fridge or freezer in a sealed bag or container.

Measure flour by weighing it in grams. Or, by scooping flour into a measuring cup and leveling it off with the side of a knife.

by weighing it in grams. Or, by scooping flour into a measuring cup and leveling it off with the side of a knife. Dough: The initial dough will be sticky. Add just enough flour, bit by bit, as you knead it until it’s no longer sticky. Adding too much will toughen the muffins.

The initial dough will be sticky. Add just enough flour, bit by bit, as you knead it until it’s no longer sticky. Adding too much will toughen the muffins. Flavor: Add 1-2 tablespoons of honey to the dough mixture if you like. If you like a deeper more yeasty flavor, let the dough rise for a longer time (including overnight in the fridge).

Add 1-2 tablespoons of honey to the dough mixture if you like. If you like a deeper more yeasty flavor, let the dough rise for a longer time (including overnight in the fridge). Cooking: The muffins can be dry fried in a pan covered or uncovered. They will cook quicker with a cover. Spray the tops of the dough discs with oil before sprinkling on cornmeal. The cornmeal will adhere better.

The muffins can be dry fried in a pan covered or uncovered. They will cook quicker with a cover. Spray the tops of the dough discs with oil before sprinkling on cornmeal. The cornmeal will adhere better. For best eating texture, don’t cut your English muffin in half with a knife. Instead, use a fork (or your fingers) around the edges. to separate the two halves. This will create lots of nooks and crannies to capture that butter melting into your toasted muffin.

Best ways to use English Muffins

It’s hard to beat English muffins smothered in butter with or without jam. But there are lots of other great ways to use them. Four of my faves are pictured below – eggs benedict, French toast, grilled cheese (inside out) and mini pizzas.

I also use them for appetizers like avocado crostini with balsamic drizzle, egg McMuffins, a base for classic egg salad, croutons, breakfast pizzas and hamburger buns.

Shortcuts

You can shave some time off the dough rise by placing the dough in a warm place. Check out the tip in the recipe.

When freezing English muffins for later use, I separate them into halves first. When I need one, I grab two frozen halves and pop them into the toaster. No need to defrost first.

Make Ahead

Store your homemade English muffins, once fully cooled, at room temperature for several days in a sealed bag or airtight container. Or freeze them for up to 3 months.

Tip: Once cooled, split the muffins into halves with a fork before freezing them. Then pop the halves into the toaster as needed straight from the freezer (no need to defrost).

