Homemade Rose Hips Syrup Recipe (2024)

Here is a Homemade Rose Hips Syrup Recipe that’s high in Vitamin C — 20 times more Vitamin C than an orange! You’ll want to have this essential syrup on hand during cold and flu season. And it makes a wonderful complement to your Home Remedy Pantry alongside Elderberry Syrup.

Why Rose Hips Syrup?

Making Rose Hips (or Rosehips) Syrup became popular in England during the Second World War, when Britain was not importing fresh fruit, including citrus. This syrup made an excellent alternative source of Vitamin C for the English to help fend off a variety of illnesses.

What are Rose Hips?

Rose Hips are the round portion of therose flower just below the petals. It is considered an “accessory fruit” of the rose plant and generally ripens in late summer to early fall. Its color usually ranges in tones from red to orange, but depending on the species, some “hips” may be a dark purple or even black.

Where Do I Find Rose Hips?

Depending on where you live, you may be able to forage for Rose Hips. Or you may find them right in your own backyard if you grow roses. All present varieties of Rose Hips are edible, as long as they haven’t been sprayed with pesticides or herbicides.

When harvesting your own Rose Hips, keep in mind that larger “hips” are the best. It can take you less than five minutes to harvest two cups of large hips, but you’ll spend a lot longer to harvest the same amount of small hips.

If you decide to harvest your own roses or if you are out foraging, Rosa Rugosa is a great rose from which to harvest hips as they will be quite large.

But What If I Am Not a Forager?

The good news is that if you are not one to forage and you don’t have any rose bushes growing in your garden, dry Rose Hips work great in this recipe. As a matter of fact, I am using dry Rose Hips.

And where can you find them? It’s easy. They may be sold in the bulk bins at your local health food shop, or you can easily order organic Rose Hips online.

A Word of Caution

I am not a medical doctor, so to be safe, be sure to check with your physician or child’s pediatrician before taking Rose Hips Syrup or any homemade natural remedy. Be sure to review the “Recipe Notes” section in the printable recipe below for more information regarding precautions when using home remedies. (And remember, honey, which is an ingredient in this syrup, should NEVER be given to children under the age of 1.)

I look forward to having you join me in my Texas Hill Country Kitchen!

Rose Hips Syrup
Yield: 56 servings
Author: Mary Bryant Shrader
This syrup is an excellent high Vitamin C addition to your home remedy pantry alongside other essentials like Elderberry Syrup.
Ingredients
▢ 4 cups Water

▢ 1 pound Rose hips, fresh or dried preferably organic and never sprayed with an insecticide or herbicide.

▢ 1 cup Raw honey optional Instructions Bring the water to a boil.

Chop fresh rose hips or crush dried rose hips, then add to boiling water. Stir, bring back to a boil, then turn off heat.

Allow rose hips to steep in hot water for 45 minutes.

After 45 minutes, strain the resulting rose hip tea through a cheese cloth or flour sack towel lined-strainer into a large measuring cup or bowl.

Wash pot well and make sure there are no rose hips remaining. Add rose hips tea back into the pot and bring up to a boil, then turn down heat to medium and allow to simmer until reduced by half.

Once reduced, pour tea into a measuring cup and allow to cool slightly. If using honey, add it now. Mix well and allow the honey to dissolve completely. Decant syrup into a bottle and refrigerate.

Syrup should stay fresh for at least six months, but may stay fresh up to one year. (See "Recipe Notes" below for more information regarding shelf life.)
Video Notes
Disclaimer: I am not a medical doctor, a medical professional, a dietician, or a nutritionist. All content found on the MarysNest.com website, YouTube Channel, and related social media, including: text, images, videos, or other formats were created solely for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or proper nutritional advice. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have watched on this video or read on the corresponding website.
How I use Rose Hips Syrup:
As a tonic to prevent the onset of a cold, I take 1 tbsp. daily, during the Fall and Winter seasons. This is what I do as an adult.But check with your own physician as to what is the best dosage for you. Check with your pediatrician as to the proper dosage for children. Honey should never be given to children under the age of 1.
During illness, I take 1 tbsp. every 2 hours. This is what I do as an adult. But check with your own physician as to what is the best dosage for you. Check with your pediatrician as to the proper dosage for children. Honey should NEVER be given to children under the age of 1.
Shelf Life: The Herbal Academy of New England says that a syrup will last for one year refrigerated if it has a 20% sugar content. This syrup has a 20% sugar content provided by the honey, so it will last for one year as long as you keep it cold and don't contaminate the contents. Always use a clean spoon when pouring it from the bottle. Plus, the honey has antiviral, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties, which help to maintain the freshness of the syrup.
Course: Natural Remedies
Cuisine: English
Keyword: home remedy, Natural Remedies

Disclaimer:I am not a medical doctor, a medical professional, a dietician, or a nutritionist. All content found on the MarysNest.com website, including text, images, videos, eBooks or eGuides, social media, or other formats, were created solely for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or proper nutritional advice. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have watched in a video or read on this website.