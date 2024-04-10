Homemade Vegan Pop Tarts Recipe (2024)

Published: Mar 23, 2024 by Megan Calipari · This post may contain affiliate links · Leave a Comment

This Homemade Vegan Strawberry Pop Tarts recipe yields super flakey and tender dairy-free pop tarts that are so much better than the store-bought version! A simple 5 ingredient pie dough is filled with filled with strawberry jam and baked to golden brown perfection. The ultimate vegetarian breakfast!

I love a breakfast pastry. Sometimes I like a longer project like Vegan Cinnamon Rolls, but sometimes I want something super quick, like Vegan Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Scone or Vegan Raspberry Lemon Muffins.

And this Homemade Vegan Strawberry Pop Tarts recipe is one of my favorite breakfast pastry recipes! They are easy to make and I always have the ingredients to make them on hand. And they bake up super flakey and absolutely delicious!

Why You'll Love This Recipe

This Homemade Vegan Pop Tarts recipe is simple to follow so it's perfect for beginners .

so it's . You can use whatever fruit jam you have on hand to fill them.

They bake up super flaky and tender .

. These pop tarts are dairy-free, vegetarian, and completely vegan so anyone can enjoy them!

And most importantly, they are absolutely delicious!

Ingredient Notes

Flour: Use regular all-purpose flour for this recipe. My favorite is King Arthur.

Vegan Butter: Pie dough uses a lot of vegan butter! My favorite is Soy-Free Earth Balance Buttery Sticks. Whatever you use, make sure it is in the stick form not the tub. The kind sold in a tub is too soft for pie dough!

Sugar: A bit of sugar in the pie dough keeps the crust tender but crisp.

Strawberry Jam: I love Bonne Maman, but any strawberry jam will work.

Variations

This homemade vegetarian pop tart recipe doesn't have to be strawberry! Use any type of jam you have on hand for this recipe. Or even Nutella or Biscoff cookie butter.

Step by Step Instructions

Step 1. To make the pie dough, combine flour, sugar and salt into a mixing bowl. Then, use a pastry cutter or two forks to cut cold cubed vegan butter into the dry ingredients until its the size of small peas. Step 2. Next, add vinegar and ice water. Only add enough ice water so the dough sticks together when squeezed with your hand.

Step 3. Divide the dough in two and press each half into a disc. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, and up to 3 days. Step 4. Now, lightly flour a work surface and use a rolling pin to roll a disc of dough to about ⅛ inch thick. Then, cut the dough into 3-inch by 4-inch rectangles. Press any scraps into a disc and wrap it in plastic wrap and return to the refrigerator.

Step 5. Use your finger to wet the perimeter of each rectangle. This will help seal the pop tarts. Then, spoon 1 tablespoon of strawberry jam into the center of half of the rectangles. Step 6. Top with the remaining dough and press the edges to seal. Then, crimp the edges with a fork for an additional seal. Transfer the Vegan Strawberry Pop Tarts to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use a sharp knife to cut small vents in the top, then bake in a 425* oven for 20-24 minutes or until they are golden.

Recipe FAQs

How should I store these Homemade Vegan Pop Tarts? To store, place the pop tarts into an airtight container and store at room temperature for up to 3 days. They are best reheated in a toaster oven! What is the secret to good pie crust? First, only cut the butter in until its the size of small peas. No smaller than that. Second, use a bit of vinegar to inhibit gluten development. And third, only add water until the dough sticks together when you squeeze it with your hand.

Why do you put vinegar in pie crust? A bit of vinegar keeps the pie crust tender because it affects the development of gluten. And, it also keeps the dough from oxidizing if you store it in the refrigerator for a couple of days.

Expert Recipe Tips

We want a tender pie cruse for this Homemade Vegan Pop Tarts recipe. And the chill time is important for a tender pie crust! Mixing the dough works the gluten in the flour, so it's important to let it relax.

And if you try to roll the dough out too soon, you will need to use much more flour, which can make the crust tough.

Move the dough around on your work surface as you roll it out. This will tell you if you need additional flour on your surface!

Homemade Vegan Strawberry Pop Tarts Megan Calipari This Vegan Strawberry Pop Tarts recipe is super simple and absolutely delicious. For this vegan pop tarts recipe I combine flakey homemade pie dough with store-bought jam and top them off with a simple glaze. 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins See Also The Best Chili Ever Recipe Chill Time 1 hour hr Course Breakfast, Brunch, Dessert Cuisine American Servings 10 Pop Tarts Calories 320 kcal Equipment ▢ 1 Mixing Bowl

▢ 1 Rolling Pin

▢ 1 Appoximately 2 ½ inch Cookie Cutter

▢ Measuring Cups and Spoons

▢ 1 Baking Sheet

▢ Parchment Paper Ingredients For the Pie Dough ▢ 14 tablespoon Non-Dairy Butter, cut into cubes and chilled

▢ 1 ¾ Cup All Purpose Flour

▢ 1 tablespoon Granulated Sugar

▢ ¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

▢ 1 teaspoon White Vinegar

▢ 6-7 tablespoon Ice Water To Put The Tartlets Together ▢ ½ Cup Strawberry Jam

▢ Small Bowl of Water For the Glaze ▢ 1 Cup Powdered Sugar

▢ ½ teaspoon Vanilla Extract

▢ ⅛ teaspoon Beet Powder optional, just for color

▢ 4-5 teaspoon Non-Dairy Milk

▢ 2 tablespoon Rainbow Sprinkles optional Instructions To Make the Pie Dough Combine flour, sugar and salt into a medium bowl. Add cold butter cubes and cut the butter into the dry mixture with two forks of with a pastry cutter until the butter is the size of small peas. 14 tablespoon Non-Dairy Butter, cut into cubes and chilled, 1 ¾ Cup All Purpose Flour, 1 tablespoon Granulated Sugar, ¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

Add vinegar to the bowl, then, add cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, using your fingers to toss the mixture together. Add just enough water to make the dough stick together. 1 teaspoon White Vinegar, 6-7 tablespoon Ice Water

Divide the dough in half, then gently press each half into a rectangle, wrap with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator to chill for at least 1 hour. To Assemble the Pop Tarts Remove the pie dough from the refrigerator and place onto a lightly floured work surface. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out to approximately ⅛th of an inch thick. See Note!

Using a chef's knife, cut the dough into 3-inch by 4-inch rectangles. Remove any scraps of dough from the edges and press them together. Wrap them in plastic wrap and place them back into the refrigerator.

Wet your finger in the small bowl of water and wet around the edges of each dough rectangle. See note. Small Bowl of Water

Then, scoop about 1 tablespoon of jam into the center of half of the dough rectangles. Top them with the remaining dough rectangles and gently press around the edges with your fingers, then using a fork, crimp around the edges to seal them. ½ Cup Strawberry Jam

Transfer the pop tarts to a parchment-lined baking tray and use a sharp knife to slice a small vent into the top layer of pie dough.

Repeat with the remaining pie dough, as well as the scrap from the first rounds of rolling. You will get about 10 pop tarts. Once you are finished, place the baking tray of pop tarts in the refrigerator while the oven preheats.

Preheat the oven to 425* F.

Bake the tartlets for 20-24 minutes or until they are golden around the edges. Mix the Glaze While the pop tarts are baking, mix the glaze. Combine powdered sugar, vanilla and beet powder (if using) in a medium bowl. Add 4 teaspoons of non-dairy milk into the bowl and whisk until the glaze is thick but pourable. Add the remaining teaspoon of non-dairy milk if needed to thin the glaze out. 1 Cup Powdered Sugar, ½ teaspoon Vanilla Extract, 4-5 teaspoon Non-Dairy Milk, ⅛ teaspoon Beet Powder Glaze the Pop Tarts To glaze the pop tarts, wait until they are cool and place them on a cooling rack with a baking sheet underneath to catch any dripping glaze. Spoon the glaze on top and use a knife to gently spread it out. Top with a few rainbow sprinkles if desired. Then, allow the glaze to set for an hour and serve! 2 tablespoon Rainbow Sprinkles Notes While rolling the dough out, be sure to move the dough around on your work surface to ensure it isn't sticking. Add as much flour to the work surface and rolling pin as you need to stop the dough from sticking. Wetting the pie dough with a bit of water will help the top adhere to the bottom and prevent any jam escaping during baking. To store: Place the mini poptarts in an airtight container and store at room temperature for up to 4 days. Nutrition Serving: 1Pop TartCalories: 320kcalCarbohydrates: 42gProtein: 2gFat: 16gSaturated Fat: 3gPolyunsaturated Fat: 5gMonounsaturated Fat: 8gTrans Fat: 3gSodium: 193mgPotassium: 42mgFiber: 1gSugar: 21gVitamin A: 4IUVitamin C: 2mgCalcium: 9mgIron: 1mg Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!