Corn Soufflé Recipe (Easy Corn Casserole) - the hungry bluebird (2024)

By: Author Kelly Wildenhaus

This simple and delicious corn casserole is a little bit cornbread and a little bit creamed corn soufflé. It's easy and a hands down favorite side dish for the holidays and family gatherings!

Corn Soufflé Recipe (Easy Corn Casserole) - the hungry bluebird (1)

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and that means this corn casserole will be on the table, best described as a cross between cornbread and creamy corn soufflé with a golden brown top. Some call it corn pudding or corn casserole or escalloped corn, but in my family, it's corn soufflé!

Corn Soufflé Recipe (Easy Corn Casserole) - the hungry bluebird (2)

This family holiday side dish became a must-have on our table because of my middle daughter. When she was 13, she announced at the dinner table that she was no longer going to eat meat. From that day forward, no red meat, chicken or fish, at all. So this side dish became her favorite, and still is.

INGREDIENTS

What is this corn soufflé I speak of? I clipped this recipe out of the paper years ago, and when I recently did some research, I found lots of versions of this corn casserole. I'm thinking this might have originated with Jiffycorn muffin mix.

Corn Soufflé Recipe (Easy Corn Casserole) - the hungry bluebird (3)

Here's what you'll need:

  • A can each of whole kernel corn and creamed corn
  • Sour cream
  • Melted butter
  • An egg
  • A box of Jiffy corn muffin mix

HOW TO MAKE THIS RECIPE

This is such a simple dump and bake casserole.

  1. Preheat your oven.
  2. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and then pour into a buttered casserole dish.
  3. Bake until golden brown and set, about 45 minutes or so.

Corn Soufflé Recipe (Easy Corn Casserole) - the hungry bluebird (4)

RECIPE NOTES AND TIPS

  • I've only ever usedJiffy Corn Muffin Mix so if you use another brand, I would use the same amount.Jiffyalso comes in a vegetarian version which I buy if available.
  • I've used different size casseroles and prefer a 2-quart size with higher sides. Shape and size will affect cooking time, start checking at 45 minutes, it should be firm to the touch and set, not too jiggly.
  • Leftovers are delicious and reheat well in the microwave, just cover lightly with a damp paper towel and microwave on high until hot.

And there you have it, probably the easiest side dish I make on Thanksgiving and any other special family get-together. My three daughters all make this on their own now and after giving them the recipe multiple times, they now have it here. I hope you enjoy this easy, warm and comforting corn soufflé as much as we do. xxo- Kelly🍴🐦

Corn Soufflé Recipe (Easy Corn Casserole) - the hungry bluebird (5)

Looking for some other easy sides for the holidays? Give these a try!

  • The easiest and Best Brussels Sprouts, caramelized on the stovetop with honey and Dijon mustard.
  • Easy Honey Brown Sugar Glazed Carrots, super simple on the stovetop.
  • Cheesy Potatoes, my family's favorite cheesy hash brown casserole.

UPDATED:Originally published in 2015 and updated in 2021 for better user experience with new copy, updated photos and a how-to video. Don't worry, no changes to the beloved recipe!

Corn Soufflé Recipe (Easy Corn Casserole) - the hungry bluebird (6)

Corn Soufflé

Easy corn casserole for the holidays, made with corn muffin mix, canned corn, egg, butter and sour cream, a favorite holiday side dish.

4.93 from 77 votes

Print Pin Rate

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes minutes

Total Time: 1 hour hour

Servings: 8

Calories: 256kcal

Author: Kelly Wildenhaus

Ingredients

  • 1 15-oz. can whole kernel corn drained
  • 1 15-oz. can cream-style corn
  • 1 egg lightly beaten
  • 4 tablespoons butter melted
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 8 ½ oz box corn muffin mix

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 º

  • Lightly butter a 2-quart casserole dish.

  • Combine all ingredients and mix well. Pour into casserole dish and bake 45 – 55 minutes, until set but not too firm and dry. (It depends on the shape/size of your casserole dish. A deeper dish takes longer.)

Recipe Notes

  • I've only ever usedJiffy Corn Muffin Mix so if you use another brand, I would use the same amount.
  • Casserole dish shape and size will affect cooking time, start checking at 45 minutes, it should be firm to the touch and set, not too jiggly.
  • Leftovers are delicious and reheat well in the microwave, just cover lightly with a damp paper towel and microwave on high until hot.

Nutrition

Calories: 256kcal Carbohydrates: 25g Protein: 4g Fat: 16g Saturated Fat: 8g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 0.2g Cholesterol: 53mg Sodium: 337mg Potassium: 84mg Fiber: 2g Sugar: 8g Vitamin A: 422IU Vitamin C: 0.3mg Calcium: 53mg Iron: 1mg

Did you make this recipe? Please comment, rate it and share! And mention me on Instagram @thehungrybluebird or tag #thehungrybluebird so I can see!

