How To Decorate a Clear Phone Case — 6 Easy Ways (2024)

Picture this — you've just bought a great new clear phone case, and it does everything you want, protect your phone against bumps, bruises, crashes, and falls…. but you know something is missing….

Style! That's right, a clear phone case is just begging for some DIY decoration.

That's where we come in, with the 5 best ways to totally deck out your phone and elevate it from a utilitarian bump stopper — to a fashion accessory full of personality.

Just follow these steps and ideas, and you will be on your way to a case so cool and unique, no one else in the whole world will have one like you!

1) Use Casely Stickers

Stickers are great because you can always replace them based on the season or just what vibes you're feeling. Mix and match our stickers to create a transparent phone case that is totally your own. Share with your friends, and you can all enjoy the fun stickers and try out each one on your cover.

Your transparent case is the perfect canvas for all our amazing sticker packs. Flex your patriotic pride (and love of flowers) with our socially conscious vote pack or celebrate June with our Pride Month pack!

Whatever you have to say, say it with Casely.

2) Paint With Nail Polish

First things first, pick out your favorite colors and see what looks great next to each other. Try some contrasting bright reds and yellows or maybe some calming violets and blues. This is also a great time to break out that glitter polish that's been sitting on your shelf for years and repurpose it for your phone case.

Come up with a fun pattern, dots and lines are always a good choice for thick nail polish. If you are truly bitten by the artistic bug, try making a picture that goes beyond just a simple pattern.

Flowers are always a good go-to when it comes to nail polish, remember you'll be painting in big strokes on your case.

You might paint so much your transparent phone case becomes opaque, that's just part of the fun. Keep in mind when decorating your phone, that the color of your phone will be visible through the case. So for example; if you have a red phone, avoid red paint.

But no matter what you decide to create, allow 30 minutes for the nail polish to completely dry before touching it, or you could end up with smudges.

3) Add Photos

Do not miss out on some unique benefits of a clear phone case. You can take any picture you want and slide it underneath your phone to show through the cover.

Find a great photo of something important to you whether it is your grandma, cat, or favorite singer, and cut it down to the perfect rectangle shape. You do not even need to glue it down, your phone and case will hold it in place. This is perfect for changing out photos at your leisure.

You can even sandwich your own artwork between the transparent case and the phone, cut out paper to the right size, and create anything you can imagine and take it with you everywhere you go. Or even add your own flair to your favorite photos, add some funky patterns on top or pour sparkly glitter over it.

4) Add Texture

Ok, it's time to break out the glue. Your cover is the perfect spot to glue on trinkets and items galore. After a long day at the beach, collect some small seashells and glue them to your phone cover. Old buttons lying around? Glue them on your case in fun patterns. Some people attach little pearls and gemstones to their case — go as fancy or as silly as you want on your phone cover.

Plus there is an added bonus to this decoration: when you have an uncommon texture on your phone cover you will be able to find your phone even in pitch darkness and most importantly, not grab someone else's!

5) Press Flowers

This is one of the most beautiful and understated options to decorate your transparent phone case. All you have to do is pick a beautiful flower from a garden and place it between the pages of a large book and place a weight on top of it. You can preserve the stems as well or choose several different flowers of various colors and sizes.

After about a week it will be dried and preserved. Then you can place the flower between your phone and the cover to have a stunning statement piece. Pick a new flower for every season and carry a little bit of nature with you snuggly fitted with your case.

6) Colored Tape

Use strips of colored painter's tape to achieve bright patterns across your case. Go horizontal, vertical, diagonal, or even all three at once. This is an easy way to create a cool case. Take an Exacto knife and carefully cut the holes for the charging port and headphone jack. Wrap the tape all the way inside the case for seamless edges.

This style offers limitless designs for an affordable price. Transform your cover from old-school transparent to a vibrant and colorful case!

Conclusion — Casely Has You Covered

Whatever style you choose to decorate your transparent phone case in; Casely has dozens of options to get you started. Start with a great base and your imagination will blast off!

Check out our whole line of clear phone cases and get inspired to make your very own. We have cases for both Android and iPhone devices, so no matter what you carry, we have something perfect in stock.

The front of your phone is just as important as the back cover, so never skip a resilient glass screen protector.

Shop at Casely today and embrace your DIY spirit tomorrow!