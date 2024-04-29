How to Decorate a Clear Phone Case (2024)

If you like to put a little personal touch on the things you use every day, decorating your phone case is a sweet way to do it. Clear phone cases give you an especially cool opportunity to show off your style.

In search of inspiration for how to decorate a clear phone case? We’ve got a few ideas that we think can help spark your creativity. These are seven of the coolest ways to decorate your clear phone case.

Note: You shouldn’t try to compost your Pela case with decorations on it unless you’re sure that the decorations are also compostable. Remove any decorations that aren’t compostable from your Pela case before you compost it, and use eco-friendly products to decorate your case whenever you can.

1. Pressed Flowers

We’re all about bringing the beauty of the natural world home — not to mention everywhere else you go. So it probably won’t surprise you to hear that we love the look of pressed flowers in a clear phone case. Make sure to dry your flowers before adding them to your phone case. Then, cut a piece of contact paper to size and place it in the case behind the flowers to keep them in place and looking beautiful.

2. Photographs

Slipping one or more favorite photographs into your clear phone case is a surefire way to keep your good vibes going all day long. Find your best pics of good times with family and friends, favorite natural landscapes or just about anything that makes your soul feel good. If you’re like a lot of people today, many of your favorite pictures are online, so make use of any of the online services that will print your favorite social media pictures for you.

3. Phone Grip

Nobody likes dropping their phone, and phone grips are a common way to solve that problem. These accessories attach directly to your phone case and give you something to hold onto while you text, scroll your socials or snap pictures at the summit of your favorite hike. But be aware that most phone grips are made from cheap plastic that will end up in the ocean or a landfill, which is why Pela now offers our

4. Stickers

Stickers are cheap and fun, and they come in almost every variety you could possibly think of. A sticker could advocate for a cause you support, express your philosophy of living or just be something cute and fun that puts a smile on your face. Don’t see a sticker that fits your vision for your phone case? Make your own using any of the many custom eco-friendly sticker printers online.

5. Art

For a truly personal touch, why not slip a little sketch, doodle or even mini-painting into your clear phone case? A little bit of art is a beautiful idea for how to decorate a clear phone case in a way that will spread your joy and showcase the things you care about. The art might be yours, if you’re artistically inclined, or it could be someone else’s whose art brings you happiness. (You can find some great stuff from artists on platforms like Etsy!)

6. Maps

What is it about maps that looks so classy and cool? Let us know if you figure it out, but in the meantime, consider using a map insert behind your clear phone case. Pick something that will guide you on your journey, even if that journey is a spiritual and personal one rather than a physical one. It might be a world map for those who love to travel, or a map of a home state or country for those who love repping local pride. Heck, it might be a map from Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones!

7. Phone Card Holder

Much like your phone, your cards are some of those little essentials you’ve gotta have with you. So why not bring the two together in one convenient little gadget? That’s the beauty of the phone card holder, which is perfect for organizing and securing your credit card, debit card, ID and free burrito punch cards from the place down the street. Pela’s phone card holder is made for simple, stylish convenience, and it sticks securely right onto the back of any Android or iPhone case from Pela. (And just like the rest of our phone accessories, it’s fully compostable, of course!)

