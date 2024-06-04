How To Get Water Out Of Earbuds: Ultimate Solution [2022] - Sound & Solitude (2024)

Today, we will learn how to get water out of earbuds. Here’s what you need to do (in brief):

Use a soft cloth to wipe out water inside the earbuds, particularly the drive. Just use a dry cloth to dry all the places where water can be blown away.

Place the earpieces on a tabletop or countertop that is open to the elements. A rechargeable fan will aid in the circulation of dry air all over the earpieces. To learn more about this simple step-by-step process, follow the article till the end.

If songs are soul cuisine, then headsets and earplugs are the spoons with which we eat them. But what about earplugs that get wet? If your headsets or earphones get into deep water, the very first thing you could do is remove them from the water.

This is needed because further interaction with water increases the likelihood of liquid entering the circuitry. There is also a good chance that your earphones will be destroyed if humidity gets within the circuitry.

This can occur if you use wet audio devices/earphones or transmit audio signals through them. Water pollutants may trigger a short circuit from within your earpieces. This might burn or shatter the circuit, permanently damaging your earpieces.

🤚Step 1: Detach The Tip Straps Made Of Foam, Rubber, Or Silicone.

Disable any mountable parts from your ear plugs, such as plastic or silicone cushions and straps, and place them on a soft microfiber towel to dry.

Our primary focus is now on the central element of the earplugs, which have been the drivers themselves, which may be damaged if the following steps are not followed. Follow along for Step #2.

🦾Step 2: Take Them Apart

If your earplugs fall into the water, you must act quickly. Moving quickly implies that you are unscrewing them if feasible. Differentiate the earbuds’ components to prevent damage from reaching the internal circuits and resulting in a short circuit.

This step will be simple because most earpiece parts are not screwed in or firmly secured. If you don’t understand how to access earbuds, a wrench or even a knife would be helpful in this step.

Note: If you have Apple earbuds, don’t try to open them as this will harm them, and then you will not even be able to repair them anywhere. Apple aims to bond all its sections from within, making it nearly impossible for anybody to access the AirPod without harming the inner components.

🧐Step 3: Parts Enlargement

Because the longer the earpiece components are exposed to water, the further likely they will be damaged, so you will require a fast way to remove the water. That will necessitate blowing them.

Blowing those with your mouth may help remove some of the moisture if not all of it. You could also use a dry washcloth or part of the soft cloth fabric or paper towel to clean them.

💦Step 4: Immerse In Distilled Water

Deionized water, also known as distilled water, seems to have no impact on electronic devices and can be used to remove water droplets from them. Stir the earpiece parts after placing them to guarantee that the deionized water eliminates the other moisture.

Note: Forgo this step if you don’t have distilled or deionized liquid.

🎧Step 5: Shake Your Headphones

Grasp both earphone drivers solidly in your contrary and start shaking them numerous times to eliminate as many water droplets as feasible, speeding up the curing process.

Note: Don’t try to speed up the drying process by utilizing a blow dryer or leaving them in bright and direct sunlight, as doing so may ruin or shorten their longevity.

💨Step 6: Blow Them Away With Air

Continue the cycle of shooting up the air in the earplugs with regular water. You could also use a clean and dry towel on the insides of the earbuds, particularly the drive.

Just use a dry washcloth to dry all locations where water can be blown away solidly. This process will let go of any water splashes in the earplugs.

🍚Step 7: Place Them In Rice

This is essential because it ensures all the water is removed from the earplugs. Soak the earphones in rice granules for a few minutes. It should take 48 hours to get let go of all the liquid.

This step is so effective that you can skip many of the steps mentioned earlier if you soak your earplugs in rice for 2 days. Rice absorbs water and humidity in earpieces like magic!

After that, you can test whether the earplugs work or not.

Here’s the catch:

This step is generally just a temporary solution to focus on saving the earplugs and is NOT an assurance that they will work. They may not work.

Placing your earbuds in rice is more about giving a chance to your music device to work rather than ditching them altogether. Most of the time, even so, it will not be that simple, and earbuds will immediately lose features and functions when submerged in water.

💧My Earbuds Are Waterproof. So, I Don’t Need This Guide, Right?

Yes, waterproof earphones and headsets are commercially available. There are wired and wireless options. However, it is vital to consider that earpieces are not washable but rather water-resistant.

There seem to be no waterproof AirPods, and the only ones that are water-resistant are the AirPods 3rd generation or the AirPods Pro. Water-resistant AirPods or AirPods Pro still should be avoided on intent, but they should withstand the occasional splash.

The initial AirPods or AirPods (2nd generation) are not washable or water-resistant, so never submerge them in liquid. The same can be said for any AirPods power adapter.

Despite what some web pages claim, the MagSafe carrying case that comes with the third-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro is not waterproof.

This is stated in the fine hard copy on Apple’s website:

To maintain your charging port and the AirPods within it dry on all occasions, consider using a Catalyst waterproof AirPods case.

The tier of water resistance that a couple of earpieces are intended with indicates their water resistance. IP (Ingress Protection) norms influence waterproofing values. If you’re looking for waterproof earbuds, look at the last count on the code, IP xx.

The first “x” suggests how well its seals are protected against debris or delicate matter, whereas the second “x” implies how water resistant it is. The more significant the amount, the more influential the water resistance.

Some earplugs are only IPx4 regarded. This implies that these earplugs only resist minor water splatters, such as rain or sweat. They should not be used while swimming.

An IPx6 rank indicates that your earpieces resist strong water splatters or water jets. An IPx7 rating indicates that your earpieces can endure fresh water pressure of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

An IPx8 can withstand 1 meter of hydraulic pressure for further than 30 minutes. The manufacturer’s requirements determine everything. These are basic recommendations for how water-resistant earphones or headphones function properly for music fans who swim or participate in other water activities.

❌Here’s What You Should NOT DO With Wet Earbuds

Don’t toast the ear plugs or put them in the toaster, oven, or stove. This will immediately damage them because heat is not kind to digital equipment, especially earbuds.

Heating your earbuds may result in serious problems, along with personal injury. Your earplugs may dissolve in the oven.

DO NOT attempt to dry your ear plugs with a blow dryer, microwave, or oven. The intense temperatures produced by these gadgets can cause additional damage. Often at the lowest setting, a hairdryer might harm sensitive gadgets.

DO NOT WEAR EARBUDS. If they are slightly damp, allow them to dry before utilizing them.

🤞How Do I Protect My Earbuds From Getting Wet?

Your anxieties may be eased by a couple of sturdy, waterproof earbuds. If that isn’t an alternative, there are other options.

To begin, prevent utilizing your earplugs when you are near the water. Wear those in the bathroom, at the lake, or while doing the dishes.

Second, make sure you return them to their case. Never put your ear plugs in your pocket because they are convenient to forget about and end up in the laundry basket. Another way to avoid unnecessary damage is to record your earplugs.

Use encased drinking vessels if you’re planning to work at your workstation or laptop whilst also wearing ear plugs. Use a refillable water bottle or a cup with a cap rather than an open qualifier. If they fall out, they won’t end up in your beverage.

Finally, do not try to clean your headsets with liquid. Use cotton buds, gentle cloths, and other washing tools to tidy your ear plugs. During the cleaning procedure, maintain them aside from large volumes of excess water.

Also, don’t wear earpieces or earplugs while supervising your children in a paddling pool. Because of all the activity going on around you, your earplugs may become detached from your ear and enter the water.

To keep your wireless earbuds and headsets from getting wet, develop the self-control of stashing your earplugs in an appropriate saving bag every moment you use them, rather than maintaining them in your pocket or putting them every now and then, here and there.

✅How To Get Water Out Of Earbuds FAQs