What To Do When Your Airpods Get Wet: DIY Fixes And Prevention Tips | SoundScapeHQ (2024)

Affiliate disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, we may earn commissions from qualifying Amazon.com purchases

Are your Airpods water damaged? Follow these simple steps to fix them yourself or take them to a professional repair service. Plus, learn how to prevent water damage in the future with our helpful tips and alternatives to Airpods.

What to Do When Your Airpods Get Wet

Water damage is one of the most common issues that Airpods users can face. Whether you accidentally dropped your Airpods in the sink or got caught in the rain with them on, it’s important to know what to do when your Airpods get wet. Here are the steps you should follow to try and save your Airpods:

Turn Them Off Immediately

The first thing you should do when your Airpods get wet is to turn them off. This will help prevent any electrical damage that could occur due to the moisture.

To turn off your Airpods, simply press and hold the button on the back of the case until the light turns off. If your Airpods are already off, do not turn them on until they are completely dry.

Remove the Airpods from the Water

Next, remove the Airpods from the water as quickly as possible. The longer they stay in the water, the more damage they will incur.

If your Airpods fell into a puddle or sink, simply pick them up and dry them off with a soft cloth. If they fell into a pool or any body of water that is deeper than a few inches, you may need to dive in and retrieve them.

Dry the Airpods with a Soft Cloth

Once you have removed the Airpods from the water, the next step is to dry them off with a soft cloth. Gently pat them dry and make sure to remove any excess water from the outside and inside of the Airpods.

Do not use any heat sources such as a hair dryer or microwave to dry your Airpods, as this can cause further damage.

Use Silica Gel to Absorb Moisture

Silica gel is a moisture-absorbing substance that can help dry out your Airpods. If you have some on hand, place your Airpods in a sealed container with silica gel packets for at least 24 hours.

If you don’t have silica gel packets, you can also use uncooked rice as a substitute. Place your Airpods in a sealed container with uncooked rice for at least 24 hours.

Leave the Airpods to Dry

After you have dried your Airpods with a soft cloth and used silica gel or uncooked rice to absorb any remaining moisture, the next step is to leave them to dry completely.

Place your Airpods in a dry, well-ventilated area and do not use them until they are completely dry. This can take anywhere from 24 to 72 hours, depending on how wet they were.

Test the Airpods

Once your Airpods are completely dry, it’s time to test them to see if they are still working properly. Put them in your ears and check for any distortion or lack of sound.

If your Airpods are not working properly, you may need to seek professional repair or consider purchasing a new pair.

Remember, prevention is always better than cure. Here are some tips to help prevent water damage to your Airpods:

Tips to Prevent Water Damage on Airpods

Avoid Wearing Airpods in the Rain

While Airpods are sweat and water-resistant, they are not completely waterproof. Avoid wearing them in heavy rain or any other conditions where they may be exposed to large amounts of water.

Be Careful with Water Bottles and Cups

Spills happen, and it’s easy to accidentally knock over a water bottle or cup onto your Airpods. Be careful when drinking near your Airpods and make sure to keep them away from any liquids.

Store Airpods in a Waterproof Case

Investing in a waterproof case for your Airpods can help prevent water damage. Make sure the case is properly sealed and fits your Airpods snugly.

Use Sweat-Proof Covers for Airpods

If you use your Airpods while working out or doing any other activity that causes you to sweat, consider using sweat-proof covers. These covers can help prevent moisture from getting inside your Airpods.

Avoid Dropping Airpods in Water

This may seem obvious, but it’s worth repeating: avoid dropping your Airpods in water at all costs. Be mindful of where you store them and make sure to keep them away from any bodies of water.

If your Airpods do get wet, remember to act quickly and follow the steps outlined above to try and save them. With proper care and attention, you can help prevent water damage to your Airpods and keep them working like new.

Signs of Water Damage on Airpods

Airpods have become a popular accessory for music lovers and those who prefer a wireless audio experience. However, water damage is a common issue that can affect the performance of your Airpods. Knowing the signs of water damage can help you take the necessary steps to prevent further damage and fix the issue before it’s too late.

See Also How to Get Water Out of Earbuds Once and For All

No Sound or Distorted Sound

One of the most common signs of water damage on Airpods is no sound or distorted sound. If you notice that your Airpods are not producing sound or the audio quality is poor, it’s likely that water has seeped into the internal components of your Airpods. This can damage the speakers and cause audio distortion. To fix this issue, you can try drying your Airpods and then testing them again.

The Airpods Won’t Charge

Another sign of water damage is when your Airpods won’t charge. If you plug in your Airpods and there’s no response, it’s possible that has caused a short circuit in the charging system. This can happen if water has entered the charging port or the charging case. To fix this issue, dry the Airpods and the charging case thoroughly before attempting to charge them again.

The LED Light is Blinking

The LED light on your Airpods and charging case should turn on when charging and turn off when fully charged. If you notice that the LED light is blinking continuously, it’s a sign of water damage. This could be caused by a short circuit or corrosion in the charging system. To fix this issue, try drying the charging case and Airpods and then charging them again.

The Airpods are Hot to the Touch

If your Airpods are hot to the touch, it’s a sign of a serious problem. This could be caused by or a malfunction in the internal components. If you notice that your Airpods are overheating, stop using them immediately and seek professional help.

The Airpods Keep Disconnecting

If your Airpods keep disconnecting from your device, it’s possible that water has damaged the Bluetooth connectivity. This can cause interruptions in the audio and make it difficult to use your Airpods. To fix this issue, try resetting your Airpods and your device’s Bluetooth settings. If the problem persists, it’s likely that you’ll need to seek professional help.

Can You Fix Water Damaged Airpods?

If you accidentally dropped your Airpods in water or got them wet, don’t panic, there’s still hope. While can cause serious issues with your Airpods, there are some DIY fixes you can try before seeking professional repairs. In this section, we’ll take a look at some of the options available to you.

DIY Fixes for Water Damaged Airpods

The first thing you need to do when your Airpods get wet is to turn them off immediately. This will help prevent further damage to the internal components. Once you’ve turned them off, remove the Airpods from the water and dry them with a soft cloth. You can also use silica gel to absorb moisture from the Airpods. Place the Airpods in a container with silica gel packets for 24 to 48 hours. This will help absorb the moisture and prevent further damage.

After leaving the Airpods to dry, you can test them to see if they are working properly. If you hear distorted sound or no sound at all, try resetting your Airpods. To do this, press and hold the setup button on the back of the charging case until the status light starts flashing amber. Then, reconnect your Airpods to your device and check if the sound is back to normal.

Professional Repairs for Water Damaged Airpods

If the above DIY fixes don’t work, you may need to seek professional repairs for your Airpods. Apple offers a repair service for water-damaged Airpods, but it can be quite expensive. According to Apple’s service pricing and options, the cost of repairing water-damaged Airpods can range from $69 to $199, depending on the extent of the damage.

Alternatively, you can also try contacting third-party repair services. However, be cautious when choosing a third-party repair service, as some may not have the expertise to handle water-damaged Airpods.

Apple’s Airpods Service Pricing and Options

Here is a breakdown of the costs for Apple’s Airpods service pricing and options:

Out-of-warranty repair : $69 per Airpod

: $69 per Airpod Battery service : $49 per Airpod

: $49 per Airpod Charging case service : $49

: $49 Out-of-warranty replacement : $69 per Airpod or $138 for the pair

: $69 per Airpod or $138 for the pair Lost or damaged Airpod Pro: $89 per Airpod or $178 for the pair

It’s worth noting that if your Airpods are still under warranty, you may be able to get them repaired or replaced for free. Apple’s limited warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship for one year from the date of purchase.

Tips to Prevent Water Damage on Airpods

Airpods are a great investment for music lovers, but they are also susceptible to water damage. If you want to keep your Airpods safe from water damage, here are some tips to follow:

Avoid Wearing Airpods in the Rain

Rainwater can easily seep into the Airpods and cause damage. It’s best to avoid wearing Airpods in the rain altogether. If you must use them, try to keep them as dry as possible and wipe them down with a soft cloth immediately after use.

Be Careful with Water Bottles and Cups

Water bottles and cups are a common source of accidental for Airpods. When you’re drinking water or other liquids, make sure to keep your Airpods away from the cups or bottles to avoid any accidental spills.

Store Airpods in a Waterproof Case

A waterproof case can help protect your Airpods from water damage. Make sure to invest in a good quality waterproof case that fits your Airpods perfectly. This will prevent any water from seeping in and causing damage.

Use Sweat-Proof Covers for Airpods

If you use your Airpods while working out or doing any physical activity, it’s important to use sweat-proof covers. These covers will protect your Airpods from sweat and moisture, which can cause damage over time.

Avoid Dropping Airpods in Water

This may seem obvious, but it’s worth mentioning. Avoid dropping your Airpods in water at all costs. If you accidentally drop them in water, immediately remove them and follow the steps outlined in the “What to Do When Your Airpods Get Wet” section.

By following these tips, you can prevent on your Airpods and extend their lifespan. Remember to always be cautious and take care of your Airpods to ensure they last as long as possible.

Table:

Tips to Prevent Water Damage on Airpods Avoid wearing Airpods in the rain Be careful with water bottles and cups Store Airpods in a waterproof case Use sweat-proof covers for Airpods Avoid dropping Airpods in water

Alternatives to Airpods

Are you in the market for earbuds but not sold on Apple’s Airpods? Fear not, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. In this section, we’ll explore some of the best alternatives to Airpods.

Wired Earbuds

Wired earbuds are a classic option that still has a place in the market. They may not have the convenience of wireless connectivity, but they make up for it with superior sound quality and reliability. Some popular wired earbuds include the Bose QuietComfort 20, the Shure SE215, and the Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear.

Over-Ear Headphones

If you’re looking for a more immersive audio experience, over-ear headphones may be the way to go. They offer superior sound quality and noise cancellation, making them a great option for music enthusiasts and frequent travelers. Some popular over-ear headphones include the Sony WH-1000XM4, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and the Sennheiser Momentum 3.

True Wireless Earbuds from Other Brands

If you’re looking for true wireless earbuds, there are plenty of options beyond Airpods. Some popular options include the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the Jabra Elite 85t, and the Sony WF-1000XM4. These earbuds offer similar features to Airpods, such as touch controls and wireless charging, but with different designs and sound profiles.

Bluetooth Earbuds with Neckbands

If you’re worried about losing your earbuds, Bluetooth earbuds with neckbands offer a secure fit and convenient design. Some popular options include the Bose SoundSport Wireless, the Jabra Halo Smart, and the Sony WI-1000X. These earbuds offer the convenience of wireless connectivity without the risk of losing them.

Bone Conduction Headphones

For a unique listening experience, bone conduction headphones allow you to hear your music without blocking out the world around you. These headphones rest on your cheekbones and transmit sound through vibrations, allowing you to hear your music and your surroundings at the same time. Some popular bone conduction headphones include the Aftershokz Aeropex, the Trekz Air, and the Vidonn F1.

In conclusion, there are plenty of alternatives to Airpods on the market. From wired earbuds to bone conduction headphones, there’s an option for every listening preference. Consider your needs and preferences before making a purchase, and don’t be afraid to try something new.

You may also like The Ultimate Guide To Using Earpieces For Singers



Discover The Advantages And Disadvantages Of One-Ear Headphones

Jabra Elite Vs Jabra Active: Which Wireless Earbuds Are Worth Your Money?

Discover The Ultimate Gaming Experience With Beats Headset

Say Goodbye To Bluetooth Audio Delay: Tips And Tricks

The Ultimate Guide To Charging Your Earbuds: Types, Components, And Tips

How To Fix Low Bluetooth Volume Issues In 4 Easy Steps

How To Connect Bluetooth Headphones To Roku TV