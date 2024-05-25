How To Make Evaporated Milk (Recipe) - Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE THISRECIPE:My method for How to MakeEvaporated Milkis so easy. I get so many requests for what to replace thisingredientwith, or where to find it, and now you never have to worry about that — becauseevaporated milkcan be made so easily at home in just 25 minutes!

One of my favorite parts of BoldBakingBasics is giving you all therecipesfor how to make your owningredientsat home. From improving upon what you can buy at the store, like myHomemade ButterRecipe,Homemade SourCream,How to Make Homemade Frangipane,How to Make Breadcrumbs,How to Make Traditional Mincemeat,andHomemadeCreamCheese, to showing you how to make things that can be hard to find likeButtermilkSubstitute,Vanilla Bean Paste, andThe Creamiest MascarponeCheese, these basics are the building blocks forbakingconfidently.

IMPORTANT NOTE:This recipe was updated and improved on 11/6/2023, to include new photography, explanations of key ingredients, answers to the most frequently asked questions, and more bold baking basics.

What isEvaporated Milk?

Evaporated milkis a type of canned milk product made by removing about 60% of thewater contentfromregular milk. It’s known as “unsweetened condensed milk” in some places.

To produceevaporated milk,fresh milkis heated to a high temperature, which causes the water to evaporate, leaving behind concentrated milk with a creamyconsistency,slightly caramelized flavor, and concentratednutrients.

Evaporated milksaves about half of the regularfresh milk’s space and isshelf-stable.

Tools You Need

KeyIngredientsand Why

Milk of your choice: that’s it! I always use full-fat cow’s milk with milkfat of 3.25%-3.5%. Alternatively, you can also use otherdairymilk: non-fat milk ( to make fat-freeevaporated milk), 2% milk, reduced-fat orlow-fatmilk,skimmilk, or lactose-free milk. Fornon-dairyoptions, almond milk , soy milk,oat milk, cashew milk , or coconut milk .

Keep in mind that theflavorandconsistencyof theevaporated milkwill vary depending on thetypes of milkor plant-based milk you choose.

How to MakeEvaporated Milk

This is not so much arecipebut a method, and it really could not be more straightforward. To makeevaporated milkyou simplysimmermilk for around 25 minutes.

You do this slowly over medium-low heat to really allow the excess water in the milk to evaporate. Be sure to neverboilthe milk, though, as the only thing you ever let come to aboilin my house is water! After just a short time simmering, what you’re left with is the exact same thing you get in a can you buy at thegrocery store— it’s creamy in color and texture, and naturally sweet from the sugars in the milk.



Can I MakeEvaporated Milk in Advance and How to Store Evaporated Milk?

Yes, you can makehomemade evaporated milk in advance, and here’s how to store it:

To properly storehomemade evaporated milk, refrigerate theevaporated milkcovered for up to 5 days.

To properly store unopened cans of commercialevaporated milk, keep it in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and extreme temperatures,such as a pantry or kitchen cupboard. Be sure to check the expiration date on the can, and use the oldest cans first to ensure freshness.

To properly store opened cans of commercialevaporated milk, refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container immediately and use it within 3-4 days.

For any unused, any type ofevaporated milk, transfer it into an airtight container, leaving some room for expansion. Seal and label the container and place it in the freezer. When you’re ready to use it, thaw it in the refrigerator and give it a good shake before using, as the texture may change slightly during freezing.

FAQs

What’s the Difference BetweenEvaporated Milkand Sweetened Condensed Milk ?

While both are sweetdairyproducts, they have totally differentflavors, textures, and uses.

Condensed milkhas a thick syrup-likeconsistencyand is made by reducing milk and sugar. I like to use this to make all of my2ingredientice creams, so I keep this around all the time.Evaporated milkis simply just milk reduced down to super creamy liquid. By cooking off most of thewater contentof the milk, you get a naturally sweetmilk substitutethat has noadded sugarcontent.

What Do You UseEvaporated MilkFor?

Evaporated milkwas initially made with the intention of being rehydrated, meaning it was milk that was reduced for storage and shelf-life. In the process, cooks discovered its lovelyflavor and thin-yet-creamy texture is great for adding to all kinds of things. I love to add thesesavory disheslikesoupsorchowders, drinks, oatmeal,fudge, and more.

Whatbakingrecipesdo you useevaporated milkin?

You can usehomemade evaporated milkin theserecipeson biggerbolderbaking.com:

How To Make Pumpkin Pie

Crock Pot Pumpkin Oatmeal

Petite Pumpkin Pies

Mile-High Sweet Potato Pie

Warm Chai Pumpkin Pie

Homemade Beignets (Baked Not Fried)

Rich German Chocolate Cake

3 Homemade Cookie Butters

Simple Chocolate Rice Pudding (Champorado)

Easy Tres Leches Cake and more!

How toSubstituteEvaporated Milk

If you are unable to findevaporated milkand don’t have the time to make it, it can be substituted with a combination of milk andcream. Simply combine 1/4 cupcreamwith 3/4 cup milk for an alternative. This will not have the samesweetnessand body asevaporated milkbut it will add the same richness.

Can I freezeevaporated milk?

Yes, you can freezeevaporated milkto extend its shelf life.

Transfer any used or unused (do not freeze a can!)evaporatedmilk into an airtight container, leaving some room for expansion. Seal and label the container and place it in the freezer. When you’re ready to use it, thaw it in the refrigerator and give it a good shake before using, as the texture may change slightly during freezing.

