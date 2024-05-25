How To Make Evaporated Milk (Recipe) - Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

4.70 from 204 votes
- Jump To Recipe
- Jump To Video
- Loading…Save Recipe
Easily make Evaporated Milk at home in just 25 minutes!
By Gemma Stafford | | 187
Last updated on November 6, 2023
This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.
Hi Bold Bakers!
Create a Profile!
Already have an account?
WHY YOU’LL LOVE THISRECIPE:My method for How to MakeEvaporated Milkis so easy. I get so many requests for what to replace thisingredientwith, or where to find it, and now you never have to worry about that — becauseevaporated milkcan be made so easily at home in just 25 minutes!
One of my favorite parts of BoldBakingBasics is giving you all therecipesfor how to make your owningredientsat home. From improving upon what you can buy at the store, like myHomemade ButterRecipe,Homemade SourCream,How to Make Homemade Frangipane,How to Make Breadcrumbs,How to Make Traditional Mincemeat,andHomemadeCreamCheese, to showing you how to make things that can be hard to find likeButtermilkSubstitute,Vanilla Bean Paste, andThe Creamiest MascarponeCheese, these basics are the building blocks forbakingconfidently.
IMPORTANT NOTE:This recipe was updated and improved on 11/6/2023, to include new photography, explanations of key ingredients, answers to the most frequently asked questions, and more bold baking basics.
Table of Contents
- What isEvaporated Milk?
- Tools You Need
- KeyIngredientsand Why
- How to MakeEvaporated Milk
- Can I Make Evaporated Milk in Advance and How to StoreEvaporated Milk
- FAQs
- More BoldBakingBasics
What isEvaporated Milk?
- Evaporated milkis a type of canned milk product made by removing about 60% of thewater contentfromregular milk. It’s known as “unsweetened condensed milk” in some places.
- To produceevaporated milk,fresh milkis heated to a high temperature, which causes the water to evaporate, leaving behind concentrated milk with a creamyconsistency,slightly caramelized flavor, and concentratednutrients.
- Evaporated milksaves about half of the regularfresh milk’s space and isshelf-stable.
Tools You Need
KeyIngredientsand Why
- Milk of your choice: that’s it!
- I always use full-fat cow’s milk with milkfat of 3.25%-3.5%.
- Alternatively, you can also use otherdairymilk: non-fat milk ( to make fat-freeevaporated milk), 2% milk, reduced-fat orlow-fatmilk,skimmilk, or lactose-free milk.
- Fornon-dairyoptions,almond milk, soy milk,oat milk,cashew milk, orcoconut milk.
- Keep in mind that theflavorandconsistencyof theevaporated milkwill vary depending on thetypes of milkor plant-based milk you choose.
How to MakeEvaporated Milk
- This is not so much arecipebut a method, and it really could not be more straightforward. To makeevaporated milkyou simplysimmermilk for around 25 minutes.
- You do this slowly over medium-low heat to really allow the excess water in the milk to evaporate.
- Be sure to neverboilthe milk, though, as the only thing you ever let come to aboilin my house is water!
- After just a short time simmering, what you’re left with is the exact same thing you get in a can you buy at thegrocery store— it’s creamy in color and texture, and naturally sweet from the sugars in the milk.
Can I MakeEvaporated Milk in Advance and How to Store Evaporated Milk?
Yes, you can makehomemade evaporated milk in advance, and here’s how to store it:
- To properly storehomemade evaporated milk, refrigerate theevaporated milkcovered for up to 5 days.
- To properly store unopened cans of commercialevaporated milk, keep it in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and extreme temperatures,such as a pantry or kitchen cupboard. Be sure to check the expiration date on the can, and use the oldest cans first to ensure freshness.
- To properly store opened cans of commercialevaporated milk, refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container immediately and use it within 3-4 days.
- For any unused, any type ofevaporated milk, transfer it into an airtight container, leaving some room for expansion. Seal and label the container and place it in the freezer. When you’re ready to use it, thaw it in the refrigerator and give it a good shake before using, as the texture may change slightly during freezing.
FAQs
What’s the Difference BetweenEvaporated MilkandSweetened Condensed Milk?
While both are sweetdairyproducts, they have totally differentflavors, textures, and uses.
Condensed milkhas a thick syrup-likeconsistencyand is made by reducing milk and sugar. I like to use this to make all of my2ingredientice creams, so I keep this around all the time.Evaporated milkis simply just milk reduced down to super creamy liquid. By cooking off most of thewater contentof the milk, you get a naturally sweetmilk substitutethat has noadded sugarcontent.
What Do You UseEvaporated MilkFor?
Evaporated milkwas initially made with the intention of being rehydrated, meaning it was milk that was reduced for storage and shelf-life. In the process, cooks discovered its lovelyflavor and thin-yet-creamy texture is great for adding to all kinds of things. I love to add thesesavory disheslikesoupsorchowders, drinks, oatmeal,fudge, and more.
Whatbakingrecipesdo you useevaporated milkin?
You can usehomemade evaporated milkin theserecipeson biggerbolderbaking.com:
- How To Make Pumpkin Pie
- Crock Pot Pumpkin Oatmeal
- Petite Pumpkin Pies
- Mile-High Sweet Potato Pie
- Warm Chai Pumpkin Pie
- Homemade Beignets (Baked Not Fried)
- Rich German Chocolate Cake
- 3 Homemade Cookie Butters
- Simple Chocolate Rice Pudding (Champorado)
- Easy Tres Leches Cakeand more!
How toSubstituteEvaporated Milk
If you are unable to findevaporated milkand don’t have the time to make it, it can be substituted with a combination of milk andcream. Simply combine 1/4 cupcreamwith 3/4 cup milk for an alternative. This will not have the samesweetnessand body asevaporated milkbut it will add the same richness.
Can I freezeevaporated milk?
Yes, you can freezeevaporated milkto extend its shelf life.
Transfer any used or unused (do not freeze a can!)evaporatedmilk into an airtight container, leaving some room for expansion. Seal and label the container and place it in the freezer. When you’re ready to use it, thaw it in the refrigerator and give it a good shake before using, as the texture may change slightly during freezing.
More BoldBakingBasics
- How to Make Caramel
- How to make Self-Raising Flour
- DIYCakeFlourSubstitute: How to MakeCakeFlour at Home
- How to Make Rolled Fondant
Don’t forget to follow Bigger Bolder Baking on Pinterest!
IMPORTANT NOTE:This recipe was updated and improved on 11/6/2023, to include new photography, explanations of key ingredients, answers to the most frequently asked questions, and more bold baking basics.
Try These Recipes!
Watch The Recipe Video!
How to Make Evaporated Milk (Recipe)
4.70 from 204 votes
Print Recipe
Easily make Evaporated Milk at home in just 25 minutes!
Author: Gemma Stafford
Servings: 12 fl oz
- Less than 30 Minutes
- Limited Ingredients
- Saucepan
- Stovetop
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Cook Time 25 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Easily make Evaporated Milk at home in just 25 minutes!
Author: Gemma Stafford
Servings: 12 fl oz
Ingredients
Instructions
In a medium heavy bottom saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer over medium heat.
Once it simmers, turn down the heat to medium-low and let it gently simmer for about 25 minutes, stirring the milk occasionally to make sure it's not getting scorched on the bottom of the pan.
Simmer until it's reduced down to roughly 1 ½ -1 ¼ cups ( about 12 fl oz/360 ml) of liquid.
Once the milk has reduced and turned a creamy color pass it through a sieve to remove any skin. Set aside to cool completely.
Store the evaporated milk covered in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Recipe Notes
* Dairy Free milks like nut milks and soy milk will work just fine.
Subscribe
187 Comments
most useful
newest oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
AMELIA
3 years ago
Hi Gemma! I forgot to get a can of evaporated milk for my favorite fudge recipe and this recipe saved the day!! All I had in the fridge was 2% milk, and it still worked. My fudge came out sooo creamy and smooth and I can’t wait to share it!
Thanks!!
14
Reply
View Replies (1)
Maryam
4 years ago
Hi ,Gemma after baking 30 minutes of baking my cake is getting dry and hard ,whatever I bake muffins,cake,buns even that I follow the ingredients and recipe and temperature,please guide me ,where is my mistakes?????
11
Reply
View Replies (2)
Joseph
3 years ago
I am at well over an hour of simmering at around 200 degrees and it is nowhere near the color or consistency of evaporated milk. Definitely longer than the 25 minutes recommended.
9
Reply
View Replies (1)
Sophia S.
3 years ago
Hi Gemma, I just wanted to know do I have to pass the milk through a sieve, what would happen if I didn’t? Would it be okay?
5
Reply
View Replies (1)
Sophia
3 years ago
Hey Jemma!
I was wondering what u use evaporated milk for
3
Reply
View Replies (7)
Ern Xin
5 months ago
Hi Gemma, is it normal for evaporated milk to taste salty?
1
Reply
View Replies (1)
Danielle
2 years ago
Hey Gemma! I use a ton of evaporated milk because I take it in my tea and coffee. Was hoping to make it at home in a large quantity so it has less weird ingredients in it, and less expensive. Can I use a full gallon of milk and reduce that?
1
Reply
View Replies (1)
Rosemary
2 years ago
Was hoping for success with this recipe but unfortunately it was a downright failure. I used almond milk as you mentioned nut milks would work but it just didn’t work and tasted awful. Sorry.
1
Reply
View Replies (1)
Amila
4 years ago
Hi Gemma! I was wondering, since I have an Induction Stovetop, I can set it from 0-9 power. What power would you recommend for every step? Thanks in advance!
1
Reply
View Replies (1)
Val
8 months ago
How much evaporated milk does this recipe make? I need 700g of evaporated milk so I’d like to calculate how much milk to use thank you
Reply
View Replies (2)
This Recipe Made By Bold Bakers
2 Images
ShamimaS
Laís Diniz
About Us
Meet Gemma
About Us
Meet Gemma
Hi Bold Bakers! I’m Gemma Stafford, a professional chef originally from Ireland, a cookbook author, and the creator of Bigger Bolder Baking. I want to help you bake with confidence anytime, anywhere with my trusted and tested recipes and baking tips. You may have seen one of my 500+ videos on YouTube & TikTok or as a guest judge on Nailed It! on Netflix or the Best Baker in America on Food Network. No matter your skills, my Bold Baking Team & I want to be your #1 go-to baking authority.
Read More