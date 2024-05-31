Huevos Rotos (Broken Eggs) Recipe (2024)

This is one of those recipes, once you know it. It's forever. What a brilliant supper on a cold winter's night here on Vancouver Island. Added some chorizo. Tasty stuff

This is in the regular rotation. So great with a salad. Best of all might be the spicy eggs and potatoes on TOP of a bitter green salad. Best bang for the buck of The NY Times.

Delicious! Added a tomato with the onions and loved it. Also sprinkled some Mexican cheese on top

Pretty good. For some reason I felt like I had too many potatoes in mine?? I measured out 2 lbs. I had to cook much longer than the recommended times. But it was tasty eventually.

I've now made this quite a few times and every time I'm it turns out great. I generally follow the instructions including the amount of water. The only real change that I've made is to cut the recipe in half for 2 servings and now I'm working on a single serving version so I can eat it when I'm alone without having to overeat since I could easily eat it all.

Delicious, quick, easy, AND my teenagers like it?!? This is a fabulous dish/technique appropriate for any meal of the day. It’s become a family staple meal.

This is so easy and delish. This will be in heavy rotation at our house for brunch!

I read 1/2 cup of oil and it was so much! Next time I will put on my glasses

So, so satisfying and delicious. My 16 YO had two helpings - that's the true vote of yum.

Delicious but I may have done something wrong as my potatoes weren’t as crisp/browned as the picture indicates. What can I do to rectify this?

Added chorizo (sliced) from the start and served on arugula salad. Was a little too salty with the added chorizo, sadly, but very tasty! Would be helpful to know how much water is supposed to be left going in to Step 2; 9 minutes wasn't enough to boil it all away.

Incredibly delicious! Made a few modifications to make cooking easier/more hands-offMinor changes: Used half turnip, half red potatoes - all cut into wedges Prepared oil on stove, heating through until fragrantToss veggies in oil and roasted on sheet pans lined with parchment at 450 for 25-30min (flipping half-way)Add veggies back to the cast iron skillet used for oil to make eggsTopped w/ crumbled queso fresco + served w/ buttered toast. Keeper!

If you want to add chorizo, crumble and brown separately, then sprinkle over potatoes before you make egg nests. It is not too salty that way and you can also eliminate the salt altogether if you prefer. Not sure where peeling pearl onions comes in. Recipe says medium onion.

This is true Spanish comfort food—eaten by Spaniards for any meal, any time. There’s really no way to go wrong with chorizo, potatoes, and eggs. ( It’s also good if you skip the eggs, for those who don’t like or can’t eat eggs.)

This was easy and delicious. I put the pan under the broiler for a few minutes to crisp the potatoes before adding the eggs.

Pearl onions are a great idea as an addition. Trader Joe's sells frozen pearl onions that are already peeled- I keep a bag on hand in my freezer at all times. In this case the extra cost compared to fresh ones is certainly worth it, because they are a pain to peel.

Wonderful dish! For one person, I used about a pound of little gold yukons and cut them up to about 1 inch chunks. Reduced the water and oil by 1/3. Didn't have any good onions, so chopped up some red bell pepper and added it with the garlic. To help the egg white set up before the yolks overcooked, I spooned the water/oil mix over them. Finished it with some grated parm, chopped tomato and cilantro. I did have to drain off a little oil, so I'll reduce that a bit in the future.

Make sure to use smoked paprika if you can. The deep smokey flavor permeates into the flavors of the potatoes and onions that really elevates this dish and is very complementary to the rich flavor of the yolks.

Why peel your new potatoes? I scrub mine well, but the skins are so thin I find them entirely edible!

Big hit with my teenage boys! Added chopped chorizo to increase heft — browned the onion & sausage first, removed that to plate, cooked potatoes & added sausage/onion back in to pan before adding in eggs. Steaming potatoes was a bit messy as I had too much water in pan — had to scoop out potatoes, dump water, dry pan and return to recipe. Now on 2nd time, I found it easier to microwave-steam the potatoes (with salt & extra spices) while browning onions sausage on stove, then add potatoes in.

This is so delicious and easy - with emphasis on both those adjectives. I made this after getting home late from the airport. Deeply satisfying meal in just a few minutes. It is going into the rotation.

I cooked 8oz of my homemade chorizo in a 12" deep sided, non-stick skillet, removed the cooked chorizo with a slotted spoon and transferred it to a paper towel-lined plate leaving all the chorizo yumminess behind. I added potatoes, cut side down and 1 c water to the skillet omitting the paprika and pepper flakes. I then followed the remaining instructions adding the chorizo back in with the onions. Winner!

I added all the water it asked for (1 cup) and cooked it on high as instructed. After 6-7 mins all the water was gone, so I added extra olive oil and cooked, covered, for an added 3-4 mins and it was perfect.DO NOT REDUCE THE WATER!

Huevos rotos, or "broken eggs," is one of the most popular dishes in taverns all across Spain. This is an incredibly simple combination of fried potatoes, chorizo sausage or jamón, and perfectly fried eggs that can be served any time of day.

