Indian-Spiced Tomato and Egg Casserole Recipe (2024)

Indeed, this recipe (ta-mo-ta pur eendo) is a favorite amongst the Parsis. As Melissa wrote in the intro, the Parsis are the group of Zoroastrians that emigrated from Persia to India in the 8th century AD. I do not know if the dish dates back this far (most likely it doesn't). However, it is one of the fundamental dishes in the Parsi culinary repertoire.

This recipe is delicious, simple, and quite true-to-form. My grandmother(s) would be so gratified to read it in the Times!