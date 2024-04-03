Meatloaf Recipe with the Best Glaze (2024)

Amazing homemade Meatloaf Recipe. The meatloaf is so tender and juicy on the inside with a sweet and tangy glaze that adds so much flavor to the meatloaf. Serve the easy meatloaf withmashed potatoesand a side ofasparagus.

Hey, hey! Valentina with Valentina’s Corner sharing our Meatloaf recipe.

Meatloaf Recipe:

Ground beef mixed with onion, Panko breadcrumbs, fresh parsley and seasonings produces an irresistibly tender and juicy meatloaf. The sweet and tangy glaze adds amazing flavor to this classic meatloaf.

Tips on How to Make the BEST Meatloaf:

DO NOT OVERMIX which can result in a tough/dense meatloaf

Keep the juices from the pan and pour over the sliced meatloaf before serving.

Chop the onion finely, allowing it to cook through (or sautee onion before adding)

Gently press meat into the pan so it holds its shape.

Rest meatloaf for 10 minutes before slicing

What is the Best Meat for Meatloaf?

You want to use ground beef that is 85% or 90% lean meat. Do not worry about using lean meat – the rest of the ingredients will keep your meatloaf moist and juicy. Avoid super lean meats.

Meatloaf Sauce:

This meatloaf sauce is incredible as a glaze for the meatloaf with the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors. Ketchup combined with brown sugar, garlic and onion powder,salt, pepper and vinegar creates an irresistiblesauce. Once baked, the glaze caramelizesand is SO GOOD!

Can I bake Meatloaf on a baking sheet?

For crispier edges, bake meatloaf on a baking sheet. Out of foil, create a self-made pan with edges to keep the drippings from the meatloaf as it’s baked. Shape meatloaf and place into the foil. Continue with baking instructions. NOTE: Baking time may slightly vary, depending on the shape and thickness of the meatloaf.

How long to cook Meatloaf?

Cook the meatloaf uncovered for 40 minutes at 375°F. Add the sauce, and bake an additional 15-20 minutes, or until internal temperature is 160°F. If using a smaller loaf pan than 9″x5″, increase cooking time.

Leftover Meatloaf?

If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, here are some leftover meatloaf ideas (and I’d love to hear your ideas in a comment below):

Leftover Meatloaf Sandwiches

Make Spaghetti Bolognese (just add meat to the sauce!)

(just add meat to the sauce!) Beef Tacos – Break up the meat and put it in tacos

– Break up the meat and put it in tacos Quick Beef Chili – just stir, simmer and enjoy!

Can you freeze Meatloaf?

Yes, meatloaf may be frozen before cooking. To freeze, prepare meatloaf per instructions. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and foil and freeze.

Defrost the raw meatloaf in the refrigerator covered. Continue with baking instructions.

Meatloaf Recipe with the Best Glaze 4.99 from 8704 votes Author: Valentina Ablaev Amazing homemade Meatloaf Recipe. The meatloaf is so tender and juicy on the inside with a sweet and tangy sauce that glazes the meatloaf and adds so much flavor! Save Pin Review Print Prep Time: 10 minutes mins Cook Time: 1 hour hr Total Time: 1 hour hr Ingredients Servings: 8 servings Meatloaf Ingredients: 2 lbs ground beef , 85% or 90% lean

, 1 med onion , finely chopped

, 2 large eggs

3 garlic cloves , minced

, 3 Tbsp ketchup

3 Tbsp fresh parsley , finely chopped

, 3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1/3 cup milk

1 ½ tsp salt or to taste

1 ½ tsp Italian seasoning

¼ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp ground paprika Meatloaf Sauce Ingredients: 3/4 cup ketchup

1 ½ tsp white vinegar

2 ½ Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp salt Instructions Line a 9”x5” loaf pan with parchment paper and preheat oven to 375°F.

In a large bowl, add all of the ingredients for the meatloaf. Mix well to combine.

Add meat to the loaf pan, gently press meat down and shape evenly and bake meatloaf at 375˚F for 40 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix all of the ingredients together for the sauce.Spread the sauce over meatloaf then return to oven and bake additional 15-20 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160˚F. Rest meatloaf 10 minutes before slicing. Drizzle with baking juices from the pan. See Also 30 Healthy Soup RecipesChicken Tortilla Soup RecipeUltimate Vegan Chili RecipePotsticker Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven Nutrition Per Serving 344kcal Calories18g Carbs24g Protein18g Fat7g Saturated Fat118mg Cholesterol910mg Sodium507mg Potassium11g Sugar410IU Vitamin A4.5mg Vitamin C65mg Calcium3.3mg Iron Full Nutrition Label

