Instant Pot Recipe Collection (2024)

Looking for Instant Pot Recipes? I’ve compiled over 100 Instant Pot recipes, from a talented group of food bloggers. There is something here for everyone from beginner to experienced Instant Pot users.
Are you new to the Instant Pot? Check out The Ultimate Guide to Instant Pot Fundamentals to get you started.
Breakfast Recipes
- Instant Pot Homemade Yogurt from The Belly Rules The Mind (Pictured)
- Banana Steel Cut Oats from Delightful Adventures
- Eggs en Cocotte in the Instant Pot from The Organic Kitchen
- Instant Pot Sweet Potato Steel Cut Oats from Running to the Kitchen
Appetizer Recipes
- Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Jalapeno Dip from White Coat Pink Apron
- Pressure Cooker Cheddar Bacon Beer Dip from Happy Life Blogspot
- Classic Hummus from Little Sunny Kitchen (Pictured)
Soup, Stew & Chili Recipes
- Instant Pot Ramen Bowls from Peas and Crayons
- Instant Pot Cauliflower Soup from Life After Wheat
- Instant-Pot Minestrone Soup from The Belly Rules The Mind
- Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup from Mama Needs Cake
- Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup from Real and Vibrant (Pictured)
- Instant Pot Chicken Chili from Diabetes Strong
- Instant Pot Chicken Curry Soup from Paint the Kitchen Red
- Paleo Instant Pot Chicken Fajita Soup from Gluten-Free Palate
- Instant Pot Beef Stew from Real Food Real Deals
- White Chicken Chili in the Instant Pot from Raia’s Recipes
- Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup from Sweet and Savory Meals
- Instant Pot Chicken Jalapeno Popper Soup from This Old Gal
- Instant Pot Vegetable Soup with Shredded Chicken from Fearless Dining
- Instant Pot Hamburger Soup from My Kitchen Love
- Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup from Flavor Mosaic
- Sausage Tortellini Soup from Flavor Mosaic
- Instant Pot Smoky Beef Chili from Delicious Little Bites
- Instant Pot Vegetable Beef Soup from Delicious Little Bites
- Low Carb Instant Pot Chicken Salsa Queso Soup from Beauty and the Foodie
- Instant Pot Asian Beef Noodle Soup from Thrifty Jinxy
- Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup from Curry Trail
- Low Carb Vegetable Soup from Low Carb Yum
- Instant Pot Homemade Tomato Soup from Yay for Food
- Dump and Start Instant Pot Red Lentil Soup from Supergolden Bakes
- Keto Low Carb Chili Recipe from Wholesome Yum
- Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Soup Recipe from Wholesome Yum
- Instant Pot Beef Stew from Evolving Table
- Instant Pot Hamburger Soup from Mom’s Dinner
- Instant Pot Potato Soup from Upstate Ramblings
- Instant Pot Tomatillo Chicken Stew from Upstate Ramblings
- Instant Pot Chicken Soup from Little Sunny Kitchen
- Gluten Free Instant Pot Beef Stew from Seasonal Cravings
- Instant Pot Potato Leek Soup with Dal from Indfused
- Easy Instant Pot Curried Butternut Squash Soup from Haute and Healthy Living
- Instant Pot Chili from Home Made Interest
- Instant Pot Cabbage Roll Soup from Home Made Interest
- Instant Pot Turkey Chili With Apples and Chipotle from Lively Table
- Instant Pot Turkey Chili from A Cedar Spoon
- Delicious Instant Pot Beef Stew from Dude That Cookz
Pasta Recipes
- Easy Instant Pot Mac and Cheese from Lemons and Zest (Pictured)
- Dump and Start Instant Pot Creamy Bacon Pasta from Recipes From a Pantry
- Creamy Spaghetti and Meatballs in the Instant Pot from Cooking with Carlee
- Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Pasta from We Are Not Martha
- Instant Pot Mac and Cheese Recipe from The Forked Spoon
- Instant Pot Macaroni and Cheese Recipe from Suburban Simplicity
- Easy Instant Pot Pasta And Meatballs from Cook Eat Go
- Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Fettuccine from Yay for Food
- Pressure Cooker Creamy Chicken Pasta from The Cook Report
- Pressure Cooker Pasta with Mediterranean Vegetables from The Cook Report
- Instant Pot Bacon Cheeseburger Pasta from A Sprinkle and A Splash
Bean & Grain Recipes
- How To Make Perfect Instant Pot Rice from The Belly Rules The Mind
- Perfect Instant Pot Quinoa from Real and Vibrant (Pictured)
- Ham and Beans in the Instant Pot from Cooking with Carlee
- How to Cook Quinoa in the Instant Pot from Project Meal Plan
- Coconut Jasmine Rice from Veggies Save The Day
- How to Cook Perfect Rice in the Instant Pot from Sweet and Savory Meals
- Instant Pot Yellow Dal from My Kitchen Love
- Instant Pot Tomato White Beans from Running to the Kitchen
- Whole Masoor Dal (Brown Lentils) from Piping Pot Curry
- Instant Pot Lentil Curry from Living Well Kitchen
- Instant Pot Refried Beans from Allergy Free Alaska
Seafood & Poultry Recipes
- Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken and Rice from Lemons and Zest
- The Best Instant Pot Chicken Breast Recipe (Using Fresh or Frozen Chicken) from Recipes From a Pantry
- Instant Pot Thai Red Curry with Chicken from Paint the Kitchen Red
- Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches from The Forked Spoon
- How To Cook a Whole Chicken in an Instant Pot from Carmy
- Instant Pot Taco Truck Inspired Shredded Chicken from Lost Not Found
- Healthier Instant Pot General Tso Chicken Recipe from Curry Trail
- Instant Pot Salsa Chicken from Living Well Kitchen
- Instant Pot BBQ Chicken from Bites of Wellness
- Caribbean Jerk Chicken Breasts from Flavor and Savour
- Instant Pot Creamy Coq Au Vin from Went There 8 This
- Honey Garlic Instant Pot Chicken Breasts from Kristine’s Kitchen
- Hawaiian Chicken from The Seasoned Mom (Pictured)
- Instant Pot Poached Chicken Breasts from Sidewalk Shoes
- Easy Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato from Simple Sassy Scrumptious
- Easy Instant Pot Turkey Meatballs from Mom’s Dinner
- Instant Pot Turkey Meatballs from Veronika’s Kitchen
- Instant Pot Rice Pilaf with Chicken and Vegetables from Veronika’s Kitchen
- Instant Pot Fajitas from Little Sunny Kitchen
- Instant Pot Sesame Chicken from Seasonal Cravings
- Easy Instant Pot Shredded Chicken from The Clean Eating Couple
- Instant Pot Miso Salmon from Simply Healthyish
- Instant Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe from Yummy Healthy Easy
- Instant Pot Chicken Shawarma Lettuce Cups from Killing Thyme
- Instant Pot Ground Turkey Tacos from Killing Thyme
Beef, Lamb & Pork Recipes
- Instant Pot Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork from One Happy Housewife
- Best Instant Pot Pulled Pork from Plowing Through Life
- Old-Fashioned Sausage, Potatoes and Green Beans in Instant Pot from Plowing Through Life
- Instant Pot (Pressure Cooker) Beef Short Ribs from Gluten-Free Palate (Pictured)
- Instant Pot Chorizo with Potatoes from The Organic Kitchen
- Spinach & Garlic Meatballs in the Instant Pot from Raia’s Recipes
- Easy Instant Pot Barbecue Ribs from The Hungry Bluebird
- Instant Pot Rare Roast Beef (Deli Style) from This Old Gal
- Pressure Cooker Pulled Pork from Laurel Ann Nutrition
- Instant Pot Pulled Pork from Create Kids Club
- Pressure Cooker Beef Tips from Happy Life Blogspot
- Instant Pot Paleo Beef and Broccoli from Sustainable Cooks
- Instant Pot French Dip Sandwich Recipe from Thrifty Jinxy
- Instant Pot Mexican Shredded Beef from Isabel Eats
- Round Steak & Gravy from The Tipsy Housewife
- Instant Pot Pulled Pork from Allergy Free Alaska
- Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs from Simply Happy Foodie
- Instant Pot Country Style Ribs from Simply Happy Foodie
- Easy Instant Pot Pork Loin from Lakes and Lattes
- Instant Pot Pulled Pork Sandwiches from Nourish
- Instant Pot Balsamic Pork Tenderloin from Bacon is Magic
- Easy Instant Pot Barbacoa Beef from Lively Table
Vegetable & Side Dish Recipes
- Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes from Recipes From a Pantry
- Instant Pot Baked Potatoes from Rhubarbarians
- Instant Pot Collard Greens from The Hungry Bluebird
- Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes from Make-Ahead Meal Mom
- Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from My Gluten-Free Kitchen
- 3-Minute Pressure Cooker Butternut Squash from Clean Eating Kitchen (Pictured)
- Easy Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes from Clean Eating Kitchen
- Perfect Instant Pot Baked Potatoes from Kristine’s Kitchen
- Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes from Evolving Table
- Easy Instant Pot Mexican Rice Recipe from Evolving Table
Meatless Dish Recipes
- Tofu Tikka Masala from Yup It’s Vegan
- Vegan Mushroom Stew from Delightful Adventures
- Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup from Vegan
Huggs
- Instant Pot Potato Leek Soup from Vegan
Huggs(Pictured)
- Vegetarian Fajita Pasta from Piping Pot Curry
- Instant Pot Pasta Puttanesca (Vegan) from Veggies Save The Day
- Instant Pot Vegan Lentil Chili from White Coat Pink Apron
Stocks & Sauces
- Instant Pot Chicken Bone Broth from Went There 8 This
- Instant Pot Easy Strawberry Compote from I Heart Umami (Pictured)
- 3 Minute Instant Pot Applesauce from Recipes to Nourish
Dessert Recipes
- Instant Pot Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding) from One Happy Housewife
- Homemade Churros Bites – Churros muffins from The Belly Rules The Mind
- 3 Ingredient Instant Pot Nutella Cake Bites from Imagelicious
- Instant Pot S’mores Chocolate Cheesecake from I am a Honey Bee
- Instant Pot Cheesecake In Jar from Cooking Carnival
- Instant Pot Rice Pudding from Simply Happy Foodie (Pictured)
Drink Recipes
- Instant Pot Spiced Apple Cider Recipe from Curry Trail (Pictured)
