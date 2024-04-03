18 Swanky Recipes to Throw the Most Epic Vegetarian Dinner Party on Meatless Monday (2024)

When it comes to fancy dinner parties, most minds go straight to steak and lobster. Because of that, one might assume that vegetarians are completely out of luck when it comes to hosting a frilly feast. But vegetarians get plenty of practice in creativity. After all, they’ve been able to come up with a plethora of ways to successfully substitute meat in everyday meals, like vegetarian chili and veggie pizza! These 18 AWE-inspiring veg dishes will show you just how hard vegetarians can knock it out of the park.

Vegan Spiral Thanksgiving Tart Despite the name, it doesn’t have to be Thanksgiving for you to enjoy this gem; though, we can assure you that your guests will be thankful. This rainbow tart spins all of your fave veggies into one delightful dish. (via The Colorful Kitchen)

Tomato Basil With White Bean Puree Forget the caprese salad, because tomatoes and basil shine even brighter in this stunning yet simple tart. Thanks to the pre-made puff pastry, this recipe can be accomplished in less than an hour, though your guests will never believe you. (via Vegetarian Adventures)

Beet Tower Salad With Goat Cheese You can’t go wrong with a medley of leafy greens, earthy beets, tangy goat cheese and crunchy nuts. This adaptation, however, turns that salad into a unique presentation that will have your guests in complete awe. (via Cooking Melangery)

Jeweled Couscous Recipe With Pomegranate and Lentils Your guests will widen their eyes with wonder when you bring this wholesome and vibrant feast to the table. Studded with ruby pomegranate seeds, mushrooms, nuts and sweet raisins, this dish is great warm or at room temp — so take your time with those pre-dinner co*cktails. (The Mediterranean Dish)

Lentil Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie Shepherd’s pie might not be the first thing that comes to mind while planning for a frilly dinner party, but let’s be real. Vibrant orange sweet potatoes are a total game changer, and there is NO denying the beauty in these perfect little crocks of goodness. (via Le Petit Eats)

Spiced Cauliflower Steaks with Lemon, Herbs and Toasted Almonds When we think *elegant dinners,* we think steak. So, what’s a vegetarian to do for such an event? Why, eat a deliciously spiced cauliflower steak, of course! (via She Eats)

Lentil Panzanella With Herbed Thyme Dijon Dressing Planning for an epic dinner party can be loads of fun, but deciding on a starter to set the tone for the meal can be a bit tricky. However, this bright and French-inspired salad will solve your issue. It’s refreshing, flavorful and easy to put together. (via Well and Full)

Quinoa Stuffed Squash With Walnuts and Pomegranate These charming little stuffed squash are the *only* way to serve up your fave quinoa medley. This vegan and GF recipe brings walnuts and pomegranate together to give you a stellar balance of crunchy and sweet. (via Nirvana Cakery)

Sage Brown Butter Sauce Butternut Squash Ravioli This is a dish that definitely tastes as good as it looks. Treat your friends to warm and seasonal flavors by serving up velvety smooth ravioli tossed in a nutty and herbaceous butter sauce. (via Aberdeen’s Kitchen)

Cheesy Kale and Corn Soufflé When you work a soufflé into your menu, you know you’re getting fancy. The kicker is that you don’t have to strain yourself while doing it. A soufflé sounds intimidating, but this cheese-with-a-side-of-veggies treat is totally doable. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Quinoa Eggplant Rollatini Some things don’t need help in order to look and sound elegant, and eggplant rollatini is one of them. Stuffed to the brim with hearty quinoa, tangy goat cheese and peppery arugula, this recipe will become a popular request. (via Simply Quinoa)

Spaghetti With Winter Vegetables Sauce A captivating appearance with BIG flavors — that’s what an elegant main course is all about, and this one surely delivers. Using local and seasonal veggies, this meal gives your guests something fresh and full of nutrients, all while being extremely pleasing to the eye. (via The Hungry Bites)

Chanterelle Barley Risotto With Kale and Mung Beans Risotto is always an exquisite treat, but don’t let its classy reputation intimidate you. A good risotto is super easy to make, and your guests will fall in love with this recipe’s fresh and robust ingredients. (via The Conscious Dietician)

Puff Pastry Mushroom Tart With Herbed Cashew Cheese Appetizers are important; they give your guests a glimpse at what’s to come. If you’re looking for something that is fuss-free but will still woo your friends, garlicky mushrooms piled over flaky pastry is the way to do it. (via Oh My Veggies)

Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Broccoli Rabe and Garlic Sage Butter Sauce These vibrant and pillowy sweet potato gnocchi are a total DREAM. Browned in a pan to perfection and tossed in a warm, buttery sauce, these gems are a surefire way to satisfy your pals. (via Pinch of Yum)

Vegetarian Buddha Bowls With Spicy Peanut Sauce Bowl meals have gained popularity due to their ease of assembly and use. Seriously, you just toss everything into a bowl, curl up wherever you want and dig in. But thanks to their bright colors and big flavors, they can totally pass as a chic dish for any dinner party. (via Kitchen Sanctuary)