Italian Wedding Soup Recipe (2024)

A simple recipe for classic Wedding Soup that comes together so quickly as a one-pot soup. Italian wedding soup is known for its flavorful meatballs with vegetables, spinach, and pasta in a delicious broth.

Hey, hey! Valentina with Valentina’s Corner sharing our traditional Wedding Soup Recipe.

What is Italian Wedding Soup?

Wedding soup gets its name from an Italian phrase which is translated to “married soup”. It is a reference to the flavors coming together so well, like a marriage.

Meatballs in a hearty broth with acini di pepe pasta, greens, and vegetables. It’s a little like the Italian version of Chicken Noodle Soup.The recipe comes together so quickly, making it a great recipe for busy evenings.

How to make Wedding Soup?

If you are looking for a soup that is so easy to make yet tastes wonderful, this is it! The process and ingredients are so simple:

Prep and saute the Italian meatballs. Saute the vegetables until tender. Add chicken broth and pasta, boiling 5 minutes. Return meatballs to soup and season. Add fresh spinach and cook just until wilted.

Tips for the BEST Italian Wedding Soup-

Start with a Great Base : For the best taste, use Homemade Chicken Stock .

: For the best taste, use . One-Pot Soup: Though we prefer cooking the meatball in a Dutch oven for a one-pot soup, you can easily bake the meatballs .

Though we prefer cooking the meatball in a Dutch oven for a one-pot soup, you can easily . Pasta Varieties: In the traditional soup, acini di pepe pasta is used. If your local grocery store doesn’t carry the pasta, you can easily substitute with orzo or ditalini.

In the traditional soup, acini di pepe pasta is used. If your local grocery store doesn’t carry the pasta, you can easily substitute with orzo or ditalini. Spinach Substitute: If you don’t like spinach, you can substitute it for kale like we use for Zuppa Toscana and cook an extra 5 minutes.

If you don’t like spinach, you can substitute it for kale like we use for and cook an extra 5 minutes. Brown the Meatballs: When sauteeing the meatballs, you just want to brown them on all sides. The meatballs don’t need to cook all the way through, they will finish cooking once added to the soup.

When sauteeing the meatballs, you just want to brown them on all sides. The meatballs don’t need to cook all the way through, they will finish cooking once added to the soup. Meat Substitutions: Ground beef and pork are traditional, but you can use a combination of any ground meat for the meatballs. Try sausages as we used in our White Bean Sausage Kale Soup .

How to Shape Meatballs:

You can make large meatballs and yield about 18-20 meatballs or shape mini meatballs and get about 35-40 meatballs. The mini meatballs will take less time to cook.

Portion meatballs by using a trigger release ice cream scoop. Dip hands in cold water and with wet hands, roll each portion of meat into a ball. This will keep the meat from sticking to your hands.

Don’t feel intimidated to try this Classic Italian Wedding Soup Recipe. It truly is so easy to make and kids love the meatballs.

Italian Wedding Soup Recipe 4.99 from 63 votes Author: Valentina Ablaev A simple recipe for classic Italian Wedding Soup that comes together so quickly. Meatballs, pasta with spinach in a rich broth. Save Pin Review Print Prep Time: 20 minutes mins Cook Time: 20 minutes mins Total Time: 40 minutes mins Ingredients Servings: 6 servings For the Italian Meatballs 1/2 lb ground pork

1/2 lb ground beef

1 large egg

1 garlic clove , minced

, 1/3 cup parmesan cheese , grated

, 1/4 cup plain breadcrumbs

3 Tbsp whole milk

1 tsp salt or to taste

¼ tsp ground black pepper , or to taste

, ½ tsp Italian seasoning For the Wedding Soup: 1 medium onion , finely chopped

, 1 carrot , peeled and thinly sliced

, 5 oz fresh spinach , coarsley chopped

, 2 garlic cloves , minced

, 1 Tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 cup dry acini de pepe pasta or orzo

8 cups chicken broth

1 ½ tsp salt or to taste

½ tsp ground black pepper , or to taste

, 1 Tbsp olive oil

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese , for serving Instructions In a bowl, combine together the ground pork, beef, egg, garlic, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, milk, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Shape into 18-20 meatballs (or 35-40 mini meatballs).

In a Dutch oven, heat 1 Tbsp oil over medium/high heat. Once the oil is hot, add half of the meatballs. Cook until the meatballs are browned, turning occasionally. Remove the meatballs to a separate dish and repeat with remaining meatballs.

Add 1 Tbsp butter with onions and carrots and sautee until soft and golden (6-7 minutes), then add the minced garlic and saute another minute.

Pour in the broth and add the pasta, bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the meatballs back to the soup, season with salt and pepper to taste, and keep at a low boil for an additional 7-9 minutes, or until pasta is cooked to your desired doneness.

Add the spinach and cook another minute, or until spinach is wilted. Serve with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Nutrition Per Serving 341kcal Calories18g Carbs27g Protein19g Fat7g Saturated Fat88mg Cholesterol1272mg Sodium730mg Potassium2g Fiber3g Sugar4068IU Vitamin A9mg Vitamin C143mg Calcium3mg Iron Full Nutrition Label

