Italian Wedding Soup Recipe (2024)

A simple recipe for classic Wedding Soup that comes together so quickly as a one-pot soup. Italian wedding soup is known for its flavorful meatballs with vegetables, spinach, and pasta in a delicious broth.

Italian Wedding Soup Recipe (1)

Hey, hey! Valentina with Valentina’s Corner sharing our traditional Wedding Soup Recipe.

What is Italian Wedding Soup?

Wedding soup gets its name from an Italian phrase which is translated to “married soup”. It is a reference to the flavors coming together so well, like a marriage.

Meatballs in a hearty broth with acini di pepe pasta, greens, and vegetables. It’s a little like the Italian version of Chicken Noodle Soup.The recipe comes together so quickly, making it a great recipe for busy evenings.

Italian Wedding Soup Recipe (2)

How to make Wedding Soup?

If you are looking for a soup that is so easy to make yet tastes wonderful, this is it! The process and ingredients are so simple:

  1. Prep and saute the Italian meatballs.
  2. Saute the vegetables until tender.
  3. Add chicken broth and pasta, boiling 5 minutes.
  4. Return meatballs to soup and season.
  5. Add fresh spinach and cook just until wilted.

Italian Wedding Soup Recipe (3)

Tips for the BEST Italian Wedding Soup-

  • Start with a Great Base: For the best taste, use Homemade Chicken Stock.
  • One-Pot Soup: Though we prefer cooking the meatball in a Dutch oven for a one-pot soup, you can easily bake the meatballs.
  • Pasta Varieties: In the traditional soup, acini di pepe pasta is used. If your local grocery store doesn’t carry the pasta, you can easily substitute with orzo or ditalini.
  • Spinach Substitute: If you don’t like spinach, you can substitute it for kale like we use for Zuppa Toscana and cook an extra 5 minutes.
  • Brown the Meatballs: When sauteeing the meatballs, you just want to brown them on all sides. The meatballs don’t need to cook all the way through, they will finish cooking once added to the soup.
  • Meat Substitutions: Ground beef and pork are traditional, but you can use a combination of any ground meat for the meatballs. Try sausages as we used in our White Bean Sausage Kale Soup.

How to Shape Meatballs:

You can make large meatballs and yield about 18-20 meatballs or shape mini meatballs and get about 35-40 meatballs. The mini meatballs will take less time to cook.

  1. Portion meatballs by using a trigger release ice cream scoop.
  2. Dip hands in cold water and with wet hands, roll each portion of meat into a ball. This will keep the meat from sticking to your hands.

Italian Wedding Soup Recipe (4)

Don’t feel intimidated to try this Classic Italian Wedding Soup Recipe. It truly is so easy to make and kids love the meatballs.

More Hearty Soup Recipes to Enjoy:

If you enjoy warm, comforting soups in the cooler months, these are sure to become new favorite soup recipes for you.

  • Creamy Carrot Soup – so silky and tastes gourmet
  • Potato Soup – creamy and loaded
  • Pasta e fa*gioli – famous restaurant copycat
  • Creamy Vegetable Soup – so satisfying
  • Chicken and Potato – creamy but light

Italian Wedding Soup Recipe

4.99 from 63 votes

Author: Valentina Ablaev

Italian Wedding Soup Recipe (6)

A simple recipe for classic Italian Wedding Soup that comes together so quickly. Meatballs, pasta with spinach in a rich broth.

Prep Time: 20 minutes mins

Cook Time: 20 minutes mins

Total Time: 40 minutes mins

Ingredients

Servings: 6 servings

For the Italian Meatballs

  • 1/2 lb ground pork
  • 1/2 lb ground beef
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/3 cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/4 cup plain breadcrumbs
  • 3 Tbsp whole milk
  • 1 tsp salt, or to taste
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper, or to taste
  • ½ tsp Italian seasoning

For the Wedding Soup:

  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 carrot, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 5 oz fresh spinach, coarsley chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup dry acini de pepe pasta, or orzo
  • 8 cups chicken broth
  • 1 ½ tsp salt, or to taste
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper, or to taste
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Instructions

  • In a bowl, combine together the ground pork, beef, egg, garlic, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, milk, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Shape into 18-20 meatballs (or 35-40 mini meatballs).

  • In a Dutch oven, heat 1 Tbsp oil over medium/high heat. Once the oil is hot, add half of the meatballs. Cook until the meatballs are browned, turning occasionally. Remove the meatballs to a separate dish and repeat with remaining meatballs.

  • Add 1 Tbsp butter with onions and carrots and sautee until soft and golden (6-7 minutes), then add the minced garlic and saute another minute.

  • Pour in the broth and add the pasta, bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Add the meatballs back to the soup, season with salt and pepper to taste, and keep at a low boil for an additional 7-9 minutes, or until pasta is cooked to your desired doneness.

  • Add the spinach and cook another minute, or until spinach is wilted. Serve with freshly grated parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Per Serving

341kcal Calories18g Carbs27g Protein19g Fat7g Saturated Fat88mg Cholesterol1272mg Sodium730mg Potassium2g Fiber3g Sugar4068IU Vitamin A9mg Vitamin C143mg Calcium3mg Iron

  • Full Nutrition Label
  • Nutrition Disclosure

Nutrition Facts

Italian Wedding Soup Recipe

Amount per Serving

Calories

341

% Daily Value*

Fat

19

g

29

%

Saturated Fat

7

g

44

%

Cholesterol

88

mg

29

%

Sodium

1272

mg

55

%

Carbohydrates

18

g

6

%

Fiber

2

g

8

%

Sugar

3

g

3

%

Protein

27

g

54

%

Vitamin A

4068

IU

81

%

Vitamin C

9

mg

11

%

Calcium

143

mg

14

%

Iron

3

mg

17

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

