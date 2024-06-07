Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Ingredients For the tart base For the filling For the toppings Instructions To make the tart base To char the asparagus To make the filling and the tart 8 Responses Get my Free Top 5 Recipes using Herbs eBook...
The perfect Spring tart with charred English asparagus, sweet green peas in the filling and a nutty walnut base. Fresh and super tasty.

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (2)

I love this beautifully green tart–it combines so many of my favourite flavours.

Charred English asparagus, sweet green peas in the filling and a nutty walnut base. The perfect Spring tart which is delicious with new potatoes and lots of salad.

It’s an adaptation of my tomato tart, which is one of my most popular recipes. I hope you love it too.

It’s also the first recipe in a series of yummy vegan picnic ideas which I’ll be sharing soon.

Imagine eating this delicious fresh tart alongside with lots of salads, dips–Perfect.

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (3)

The perfect Spring tart with charred English asparagus, sweet green peas in the filling and a nutty walnut base. Fresh and super tasty.

Prep time: 4 hours hrs

Cook time: 50 minutes mins

8 servings

No ratings yet

Ingredients

For the tart base

  • 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • 4 tbsp filtered water
  • 70 g walnut meal–ground in a mini chopper/blender or grinder
  • 110 g gluten-free oat flour or oats blitzed to a flour
  • 60 g buckwheat flour or flour of choice
  • 3/4 tsp sea salt
  • 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 tbsp almond milk

For the filling

  • 200 g cashews soaked for at least 4 hours
  • 60 ml water
  • 4 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1/2 lemon juice
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp. dijon mustard
  • 100 g peas defrosted by running them under the hot tap in a sieve
  • 1/2 can chickpeas drained
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • Big handful mint

For the toppings

  • 100 g asparagus sliced in half long ways
  • Drizzle olive oil
  • Sprinkle sea salt
  • Handful of peas

Instructions

To make the tart base

  • Pre–heat your oven to 180C.

  • Grease a round loose bottom pie pan with oil–I used a 19cm.

  • First, make the Walnut meal by adding the nuts to a mini chopper or blender and blitzing until you get a fine meal.

  • Make the flax egg by mixing the ground flax and water in a bowl–set aside to thicken.

  • Add all the dry ingredients to a large bowl and mix to combine. Then add in the oil, almond milk and flax egg. Mix throughly to form a dough.

  • Transfer the dough to the tart pan and use your fingers to press into the bottom and up the sides. Poke a few holes with a fork across the bottom.

  • Bake on 180c for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven.

To char the asparagus

  • Add the asparagus to a griddle or frying pan with a little oil and cook for a 3-4 minutes, turning frequently until lightly charred. Set aside.

To make the filling and the tart

  • Add all the ingredients to your food processor, then blitz until smooth.

  • Layer the filling mix across the bottom of the tart, then top with the asparagus. Press in a little, then add some peas.

  • Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle of sea salt.

  • Return to the oven and bake for 35 minutes. Allow to cool before removing the pan.

  • Allow to cool and then sprinkle on fresh mint.

If you recreate this recipe, tag me on Instagram:@rebelrecipes or #rebelrecipes for a chance to be featured.

More Recipes with Peas, Asparagus or Walnuts

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (4)

Crispy Tofu and Veg Stacks with Pea Puree and Lemon Herb Sauce

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (5)

Fruity Carrot Cake Muffins

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (6)

Tofu Finger Sandwich with Minty Peas and Tartar Sauce

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (7)

Mini Vegan ‘Cheese’ Tarts with Sprout and Walnut Slaw

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (8)

Festive Walnut, Caramelised Onion and Squash Galette with Walnut Pesto Dressing

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (9)

Discuss this Recipe with Niki

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (10)

8 Responses

  1. Delicious Thanks you!

    I substituted the Oat flour for Amaranth flour, it worked very well

    Reply

    1. Fantastic! So happy you enjoyed xxx

      Reply

  2. Beautiful!

    Reply

    1. Thank you Sherri!
      Love
      Niki x

      Reply

  3. I am confused. Do the peas go both in the filling and tge topping? Peas are not listed in the topping section, but directions say to add peas to topping. Is it 100g of peas in the filling minus a bit for topping or no peas in the filling and all 100g for topping? Thanks!

    Reply

    1. Hi Ruth
      Ive added the handful of peas for the topping! It disappeared somewhere..
      Hope its clear now.
      Love
      Niki xx

      Reply

  4. This was so tasty – thank you so much for sharing

    Just a couple of comments:

    I didn’t know what size baking tin to use

    I’ll precook the asparagus a little next time

    Reply

    1. So happy you like Linda!
      Ive updated that now.

      Thanks so much
      Niki xx

      Reply

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (11)

Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (2024)
