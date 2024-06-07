Vegan Pea, Mint and Asparagus Tart (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (2024)

I love this beautifully green tart–it combines so many of my favourite flavours.

Charred English asparagus, sweet green peas in the filling and a nutty walnut base. The perfect Spring tart which is delicious with new potatoes and lots of salad.

It’s an adaptation of my tomato tart, which is one of my most popular recipes. I hope you love it too.

It’s also the first recipe in a series of yummy vegan picnic ideas which I’ll be sharing soon.

Imagine eating this delicious fresh tart alongside with lots of salads, dips–Perfect.