Keto Mexican Chili and Tortillas - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Chili never tasted better than when prepared – keto-style –in your slow cooker. Plenty of time for those Mexican spices to work their magic. Paired with a homemade low-carb tortilla and creamy toppings, this spicy dish delivers a satisfying meal!
September 2 2017 recipes by Anne Aobadia, photo by Emma Shevtzoff, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Dinner, Meal
USMetric
4 servingservings
Ingredients
Tex-mex seasoning
- ½ tbsp ½ tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp 1 tsp paprika powder
- 1 tsp 1 tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp ½ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp ¼ tsp chili flakes
- ¼ tsp ¼ tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 pinch 1 pinch ground cinnamon
- 1 pinch 1 pinch ground cloves
Filling
- 2 tbsp 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1½ lbs 650 g ground turkey or ground beef
- ½ (2 oz.) ½ (55 g) yellow onion, finely choppedyellow onions, finely chopped
- 2 2 minced garlic cloveminced garlic cloves
- ½ cup (1¾ oz.) 120 ml (50 g) celery stalk, finely choppedcelery stalks, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp 2 tbsp pickled jalapeños, chopped
- 1 cup (8½ oz.) 240 ml (240 g) canned whole tomatoes, drained and diced
- 1 tbsp 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce (optional)
- ½ tbsp ½ tbsp salt
Low-carb tortilla
- 5 oz. 140 g butter
- 2 tsp 2 tsp ground psyllium husk powder
- 1 tbsp 1 tbsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp 1 tbsp ground coriander seed
- ½ tsp ½ tsp salt
- 8 8 egg, lightly beateneggs, lightly beaten
Serving
- ½ cup 120 ml sour cream
- 9 oz. (7 cups) 260 g (1.7 liters) lettuce
Instructions
Tex-mex seasoning
In a small bowl, combine ingredients for the Tex-mex seasoning.
Filling
Warm the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the ground beef and Tex-mex seasoning, stirring together, and cook until the beef has browned.
Put the seasoned beef into a slow cooker, together with the other ingredients, and mix well. Be sure to drain the tomatoes before adding them to the dish. Cook for at least 6-7 hours on low heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Melt the butter in a large frying pan, over medium heat. Once melted, transfer the butter to a bowl, which will prevent the butter from browning; cool to room temperature. Set the pan aside, as this will be used for the tortillas.
Mix the psyllium husk and spices in a medium bowl. Add the melted butter, stirring to combine. Gradually add in the eggs, mixing until the batter is smooth, and then let it rest to thicken for a couple of minutes.
Fry the tortillas over medium heat, about 2 minutes per side. Once golden, place on a cooling tray. You should have enough batter to make one tortilla per serving, and each tortilla should be approximately 5-6" (13-15 cm) in diameter.
Fill each tortilla with the beef mixture, and serve with shredded lettuce and a generous dollop of crème fraîche or sour cream.
Low-carb tortilla
Tips
Make a large batch of chili and store in the freezer for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. It's perfect served in a bowl, topped with cheese, chopped tomatoes or peppers, and crème fraîche/sour cream.
If you're more into tacos, you can also make smaller tortillas! That way you can easily grab them with your hands! You can also elevate the experience with some shredded cheese and chopped fresh cilantro added on top.
Quick version
If you don't have a slow cooker, or just don't have time, you can also cook the seasoned ground beef mixture in a pan. Cook until soft and juicy.
💬 Have you tried this recipe?
What did you think? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!
11 comments
1
geraldine denise kuss
September 6 2017
Hi,
The Tortilla Recipe,
it's quite difficult to get Psillium in Brazil, so can Chia Flour be substituted instead?
2
Wendy
September 8 2017
You can buy this on Amazon
3
KK
September 28 2017
Is this something you are suppose to make like "pancakes" where you pour the mixture into the pan or does this need to be rolled out and shaped into a tortilla; like I see in other recipes???
Reply: #4
4
Reply to comment #3 by KK
KK
September 28 2017
after re-reading you clearly say batter two times! I can't wait to try this out :)
5
Talitha Jasmine
January 9 2020
These are delicious. Any ideas on how to make a sweet version? Tastes so much like a pancake. Wondering if I used two sweet spices like cinnamon and something else if that would work too.
Reply: #6
6
Reply to comment #5 by Talitha Jasmine
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
January 10 2020
These are delicious. Any ideas on how to make a sweet version? Tastes so much like a pancake. Wondering if I used two sweet spices like cinnamon and something else if that would work too.
You may be able to add a few drops of liquid stevia to the batter.
7
Beth Loft
March 3 2020
Do these tortillas freeze well?
Reply: #8
8
Reply to comment #7 by Beth Loft
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
March 3 2020
Do these tortillas freeze well?
Yes, you can prepare these ahead of time. Check out the tips on the main tortilla recipe page.
https://www.dietdoctor.com/recipes/low-carb-tortillas
9
Christopher
June 18 2022
Wondering why canned tomatoes are used in this recipe. Any issues with substituting actual diced tomatoes?
Reply: #10
10
Reply to comment #9 by Christopher
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
June 20 2022
Wondering why canned tomatoes are used in this recipe. Any issues with substituting actual diced tomatoes?
No issues! You can certainly use fresh diced tomatoes!
11
Karen Barnhart
May 5 2023
Really good! My husband and I really enjoyed this dinner. I forgot to read the recipe before I started so I did not have time to use the slow cooker. I used the instant pot, sauteed the meat, and then used high pressure for 10 min. Came out great. I really like the tortilla recipe. Can you list the nutrition separately? I want to use them separately. Thank you!