Keto Mexican Chili and Tortillas - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Fill each tortilla with the beef mixture, and serve with shredded lettuce and a generous dollop of crème fraîche or sour cream.

Fry the tortillas over medium heat, about 2 minutes per side. Once golden, place on a cooling tray. You should have enough batter to make one tortilla per serving, and each tortilla should be approximately 5-6" (13-15 cm) in diameter.

Mix the psyllium husk and spices in a medium bowl. Add the melted butter, stirring to combine. Gradually add in the eggs, mixing until the batter is smooth, and then let it rest to thicken for a couple of minutes.

Melt the butter in a large frying pan, over medium heat. Once melted, transfer the butter to a bowl, which will prevent the butter from browning; cool to room temperature. Set the pan aside, as this will be used for the tortillas.

Put the seasoned beef into a slow cooker, together with the other ingredients, and mix well. Be sure to drain the tomatoes before adding them to the dish. Cook for at least 6-7 hours on low heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Warm the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the ground beef and Tex-mex seasoning, stirring together, and cook until the beef has browned.

Tips

Make a large batch of chili and store in the freezer for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. It's perfect served in a bowl, topped with cheese, chopped tomatoes or peppers, and crème fraîche/sour cream.

If you're more into tacos, you can also make smaller tortillas! That way you can easily grab them with your hands! You can also elevate the experience with some shredded cheese and chopped fresh cilantro added on top.

Quick version

If you don't have a slow cooker, or just don't have time, you can also cook the seasoned ground beef mixture in a pan. Cook until soft and juicy.