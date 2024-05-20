Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans - The Best Keto Recipes (2024)

Ingredients: How do I make Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans? How should I store and reheat Sesame Pork and Green Beans? Is this Low Carb Pork recipe Good for Keto Meal Prep? The Best Keto Pork Recipes Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans

By thebestketorecipes Published in 30-Minute Recipes

One Pan Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans has just 4 net carbs per serving and is loaded with tangy Asian flavor!

Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans - The Best Keto Recipes (1)

During a chat on Instagram last week I asked what recipes people wanted to see low-carb versions of. One of the overwhelming responses was Asian food! Just like me, you guys are missing your friend rice, pad thai noodles and all of those other favorites.

No worries, I’ve got plenty of low carb Asian recipes to help curb those cravings. I’m currently obsessed with this Egg Roll in a Bowl andKeto Asian Pork Chops. These Keto Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps are perfect for meal prep, as are these Keto Asian Steak Rolls!

We are kicking things off with these Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans. This recipe takes just one pan and is ready in about 30 minutes!

Ingredients:

  • Pork chops
  • Green Beans
  • Olive oil
  • Soy Sauce
  • Brown Sugar Swerve
  • Rice Vinegar
  • Sesame Oil
  • Ginger
  • Garlic
  • Sriracha Sauce

How do I make Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans?

To make this dish we start by slicing our pork chops into nice slim pieces. You want to make sure you slice them fairly evenly and not too thick so they cook quickly.

Sauté the pork in a large skillet for 3-4 minutes on each side until they have a nice gold color. Once the meat is cooked we pour in our homemade sesame sauce.

The sauce has sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, rice vinegar and pinch of red pepper. It is a rich mixture that is slightly sweet and compliments the pork perfectly!

We add the sauce to the skillet along with several handfuls of fresh green beans. Stir the mixture well so the sauce is completely coated, cover and reduce the heat to low and allow the mixture to cook for 5 minutes.

This is great served all by itself or with sautéed cauliflower rice!

Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans - The Best Keto Recipes (2)

How should I store and reheat Sesame Pork and Green Beans?

These make great leftovers and would work well for meal planning! You can refrigerate this dish in an air-tight container up to five days.

When ready to eat, microwave in 30-minute intervals until warmed through. You could also pour into a skillet on medium and warm for 3-5 minutes until warm.

Is this Low Carb Pork recipe Good for Keto Meal Prep?

Yes! This is an ideal meal-prepping recipe because it’s easy to reheat and just gets better after a day or two in the fridge. You could even once with cauliflower rice and a second time in a lettuce wrap for some variety!

The Best Keto Pork Recipes

Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans - The Best Keto Recipes (3)

Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans

Annie

One Pan Keto Sesame Pork and Green Beans has just 4.5 net carbs per serving and is loaded with tangy Asian flavor!

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 20 minutes mins

Course One Pan

Cuisine Comfort Food

Servings 4

Calories 231 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1.5 pounds Boneless Pork Chops

For the Sesame Sauce:

  • 1/4 cup gluten free soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar Swerve or Monkfruit
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons minced ginger
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon sriracha optional if you prefer spicy dishes
  • 3 cups fresh green beans

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet to medium heat.

  • Carefully slice the pork chops into thin slices. Add the pork to the skillet and Allow the meat to cook for 3-4 minutes without stirring, giving it a chance to brown. Stir and cook 3-4 additional minutes until pork is cooked though.

  • Next, combine the sesame sauce ingredients and stir well. Add the fresh green beans to the skillet and pour the sauce over the beans and pork.

  • Toss to coat; when everything is coated well, reduce the heat to medium-low and cover; cook for 5-7 more minutes until the green beans are tender.

Notes

You can sub the pork for another protein if your choice!

Net Carbs: 4.1

Nutrition

Serving: 0.25 of skilletCalories: 231kcalCarbohydrates: 6.3gProtein: 16.6gFat: 15.8gCholesterol: 37.8mgSodium: 1039.1mgFiber: 2.2gSugar: 2.8g

Keyword keto, low carb, one pan, sesame green beans

