Keto Spinach and Goat Cheese Pie - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Jen Hazen

January 18 2020

This is the second time I have made this and it is definitely one of my favorites! It looks beautiful and so impressive. The crust is wonderfully nutty and the filling creamy, cheesy goodness. I found I was able to make this exactly as written. I divided my dough into parts starting with the bottom and made sure it was very thin. Then took the four remaining portions and rolled them before smoothing along the sides. This helped me immensely in making sure I didn't use too much for the bottom and then need to make more (which I did the first time). Note, you will not have enough to get to the line inside the springform. You will be below that by about 1/4-1/2 inch but that is okay. If you look at the picture with the recipe, the sides look to be around 1 1/2 inches or so. Hope that helps and DD thanks for this and your other amazing recipes. I have so many favorites already!!