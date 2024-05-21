Keto Spinach and Goat Cheese Pie - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

There’s good pie, and then there’s mind-blowingly amazing pie. This keto pie falls in the latter category. Savory spinach. Creamy goat cheese. Stunning colors. O.M.G., you want this on your plate!
March 20 2015 recipe by Anne Aobadia, photo by Emma Shevtzoff, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Dinner, Meal
There’s good pie, and then there’s mind-blowingly amazing pie. This keto pie falls in the latter category. Savory spinach. Creamy goat cheese. Stunning colors. O.M.G., you want this on your plate!
USMetric
6 servingservings
Ingredients
Pie crust
- 1¼ cups (5 oz.) 300 ml (140 g) almond flour
- 3 tbsp 3 tbsp sesame seeds
- 1 tbsp 1 tbsp ground psyllium husk powder
- ½ tsp ½ tsp salt
- 1½ oz. 45 g butter
- 1 1 eggeggs
Egg batter
- 5 5 eggeggs
- 1 cup 240 ml heavy whipping cream or sour cream
- 1 cup (4 oz.) 240 ml (110 g) cheddar cheese, shredded
- ½ tsp ½ tsp salt and pepper
Spinach and goat cheese filling
- 7 oz. (6½ cups) 200 g (1.6 liters) baby spinach
- 1 tbsp 1 tbsp butter
- 1 1 garlic clove, finely choppedgarlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 pinch 1 pinch ground nutmeg (optional)
- ½ tsp ½ tsp salt and pepper
- 6 oz. 170 g goat cheese, sliced
This recipe has been added to the shopping list.
Instructions
Instructions are for 6 servings. Please modify as needed.
Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
Mix all the ingredients for the pie crust in a food processor or in a bowl with your hands until a dough forms.
Using the bottom of a measuring cup or your fingers, press the crust into the bottom and up the sides of a 9" (23 cm) pie pan or springform pan.
Pre-bake the pie crust for 10 minutes or until golden.
Whisk together the eggs, whipping cream, cheese, salt, and pepper.
Add butter to a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Sautéthe garlic and spinach until soft. Season with salt and pepper.
Distribute the spinach over the pre-baked pie crust. Pour the egg and cream mixture on top. Top with goat cheese. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until set and the cheese turns golden.
Let the pie rest for at least 15 minutes to set before slicing into it.
Tip
You could substitute kale, Swiss chard, or even mustard greens for the spinach.
99 comments
101
Jen Hazen
January 18 2020
This is the second time I have made this and it is definitely one of my favorites! It looks beautiful and so impressive. The crust is wonderfully nutty and the filling creamy, cheesy goodness. I found I was able to make this exactly as written. I divided my dough into parts starting with the bottom and made sure it was very thin. Then took the four remaining portions and rolled them before smoothing along the sides. This helped me immensely in making sure I didn't use too much for the bottom and then need to make more (which I did the first time). Note, you will not have enough to get to the line inside the springform. You will be below that by about 1/4-1/2 inch but that is okay. If you look at the picture with the recipe, the sides look to be around 1 1/2 inches or so. Hope that helps and DD thanks for this and your other amazing recipes. I have so many favorites already!!
102
Karen
February 19 2020
Absolutely delicious. I'd eat this dish every day if I could. I am so pleased. Like an earlier commenter, I don't know why I waited so long to try this!
103
foldingscreen
April 30 2020
Delicious hot or cold. I kept mine for 5 days and it still tasted delicious. I upped the garlic ans switched to cooked kale instead of spinach as that's what I had lying around the fridge. After baking blind, the base shrunk away from the sides a little so when it came to pouring over the egg mixture, I put the dish on a baking tray (also much easier to take out the oven when using a removable bottom dish) to catch any stray mixture, which worked perfectly. And don't underestimate how great this looks - really very professional. Thanks so much for this.
104
garman.mariana
May 10 2020
WOW! I am speechless. Thank you so much.
105
Karina
July 9 2020
I was wondering what to do with some goat cheese I had and came across this recipe, really easy to make and tastes wonderful, lovely either hot or cold, the pastry is yummy and I will be making this one again for sure!
106
twiggyuk100
August 6 2020
I made a half size version of this for dinner tonight. I subbed a few ingredients, but it was fabulous! My husband and myself still only managed to eat a third each and I am stuffed. Great recipe.
107
Reply to comment #106 by twiggyuk100
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
August 6 2020
I made a half size version of this for dinner tonight. I subbed a few ingredients, but it was fabulous! My husband and myself still only managed to eat a third each and I am stuffed. Great recipe.
So glad you enjoyed it!
111
helenmacd70
June 17 2021
My absolute favourite recipe so far - really delicious - I've struggled not to have too much 'liquid' for the base the last two times I've made it, but third time luck I say - I've bought a new springform pan to get it right next time as I love it so much :) Thank you!
114
Crystal Pullen Team Diet Doctor
June 28 2021
I have made this 3 times. The first two times the pie became very tall, this time it was very flat. I don’t know what I did wrong? I whisked up the eggs and cereal a lot.
Did you use sour cream each time? The heavy whipping cream will give move height when whipped.
117
Jill Wallentin Team Diet Doctor
December 12 2021
Hello there!
Thanks so much for your feedback. We've listened, re-tested this recipe, and improved it. We hope once you try it again yourself, you'll notice the difference — and love it as much as we do.
Happy cooking!
/The recipe team
P.S. To keep the comments section up-to-date, we've gone ahead and removed any comments regarding the now-resolved issues. Thanks!
118
Gertrude
March 12 2022
This is maybe a dumb question, but do you use hard goat cheese or the softer, almost spreadable kind?
119
Reply to comment #118 by Gertrude
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
March 14 2022
This is maybe a dumb question, but do you use hard goat cheese or the softer, almost spreadable kind?
Hi, Gertrude! I believe the softer cheese would work best here.
120
cecilia
March 17 2022
Really tasty but why doesn’t it say how many carbs and/or calories it contains?
121
Reply to comment #120 by cecilia
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
March 17 2022
Really tasty but why doesn’t it say how many carbs and/or calories it contains?
Hi, Cecilia! This feature is now a DD+ benefit. If you're a member, be sure that's you're logged in, and the nutritional information is listed below the Ingredients list. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free month if you'd like to access it! https://www.dietdoctor.com/new-member
122
Theresa
July 24 2022
Hi can you freeze this quiche
123
Reply to comment #122 by Theresa
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
July 25 2022
Hi can you freeze this quiche
Sure! It should freeze well.
124
Reply to comment #29 by Suze
Judy M
October 29 2023
Not all of us feel confident in experimenting. I have back pain, so i have to work as quickly as possible. Plus, the recipe writer knows the flavor profile, so they know better what to experiment.
I don’t understand why this bothers you. I hope you never have food allergies. You do, you will understand why this hurts
125
Reply to comment #101 by Jen Hazen
Judy M
October 29 2023
Thank you. This is my first time making it and I thought the pie crust was pretty thin on my springform pan. But I will remember your comment for next time.
