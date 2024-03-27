Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker (2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you thought watermelon bread was delicious, prepare your tastebuds for leopard milk bread! That’s right, a French baker by the name of Patricia Nascimento who lives in southern Portugal has finally shared the secret to this long-lost treat.

Simply make one batch each of vanilla and chocolate dough. Refrigerate the cocoa dough, roll it into cylinders, wrap it in vanilla dough, and voila! A bread that’s better than catnip. For added nutrition, Nascimento recommends eating this bread with Nutella.

More info: cocoebaunilha.com (h/t: designyoutrust, neatorama)

Image credits:cocoebaunilha&nasilemaklover

