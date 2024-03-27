Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker (2024)

Bored Panda

Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker

  • Home
  • Partnership
  • Advertise
  • Success stories
  • Jobs
  • About us
  • Contact

Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker (1)

User submission

Food

ADVERTISEMENT

If you thought watermelon bread was delicious, prepare your tastebuds for leopard milk bread! That’s right, a French baker by the name of Patricia Nascimento who lives in southern Portugal has finally shared the secret to this long-lost treat.

Simply make one batch each of vanilla and chocolate dough. Refrigerate the cocoa dough, roll it into cylinders, wrap it in vanilla dough, and voila! A bread that’s better than catnip. For added nutrition, Nascimento recommends eating this bread with Nutella.

More info: cocoebaunilha.com (h/t: designyoutrust, neatorama)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:cocoebaunilha&nasilemaklover

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

//=__('About the author', 'boredpanda')?>

Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker (2)

Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker (3)

Dainius

Follow

Dainius

Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »

Back to Homepage
More about Food
Homepage
Trending
Food
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Food Arrow point to right

Popular on Bored Panda

Hey pandas, what do you think?

Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker (9)

POST

RobertDanyRault

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

"Patricia Nascimento who lives in southern Portugal has finally shared the secret to this long-lost treat."Could you please check out your sources ?She took this receipe from the website Altergusto...http://www.altergusto.fr/2015/11/05/brioche-leopard/

Vote comment up

5points

Vote comment down

reply

davidskreiner

davidskreiner

Community Member

Follow

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

This "Patricia Nascimento" seems to be either a B-Celebrity or a porn actress, from a quick Google search. Can't be bothered finding out which :D

Vote comment up

1point

Vote comment down

reply

Load More Replies...

Ulyaelifzaim

Ulyaelifzaim

Community Member

Follow

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

Its's a very cute

Vote comment up

1point

Vote comment down

reply

SusanRiley

SusanRiley

Community Member

Follow

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

I followed the link. Any way to get this recipe in English? I'd love to try it!

Vote comment up

1point

Vote comment down

reply

davidskreiner

davidskreiner

See Also
Instant Pot Ribs Recipe (VIDEO)

Community Member

Follow

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

http://www.altergusto.fr/2015/11/05/brioche-leopard/I actually started translating it but translate.google.com does it almost without problems. Unanswered questions for me include "Type 45 or Type 55 flour" - french mill settings, hmm, 45 is "for fine pastry" and 55 "general purpose".

Vote comment up

1point

Vote comment down

reply

Load More Replies...

Load More Comments

Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker (15)

POST

RobertDanyRault

RobertDanyRault

Community Member

Follow

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

"Patricia Nascimento who lives in southern Portugal has finally shared the secret to this long-lost treat."Could you please check out your sources ?She took this receipe from the website Altergusto...http://www.altergusto.fr/2015/11/05/brioche-leopard/

Vote comment up

5points

Vote comment down

reply

davidskreiner

davidskreiner

Community Member

Follow

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

This "Patricia Nascimento" seems to be either a B-Celebrity or a porn actress, from a quick Google search. Can't be bothered finding out which :D

Vote comment up

1point

Vote comment down

reply

Load More Replies...

Ulyaelifzaim

Ulyaelifzaim

Community Member

Follow

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

Its's a very cute

Vote comment up

1point

Vote comment down

reply

SusanRiley

SusanRiley

Community Member

Follow

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

I followed the link. Any way to get this recipe in English? I'd love to try it!

Vote comment up

1point

Vote comment down

reply

davidskreiner

davidskreiner

Community Member

Follow

8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
  • Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report

http://www.altergusto.fr/2015/11/05/brioche-leopard/I actually started translating it but translate.google.com does it almost without problems. Unanswered questions for me include "Type 45 or Type 55 flour" - french mill settings, hmm, 45 is "for fine pastry" and 55 "general purpose".

Vote comment up

1point

Vote comment down

reply

Load More Replies...

Load More Comments

Popular on Bored Panda

Trending on Bored Panda

Newsletter

Stay Tuned to Your Favorite Categories

More categories Subscription arrow right

Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!

By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Also on Bored Panda

Categories

Weekly The week’s finest content carefully selected to bring you the best articles directly [once per week]

Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker (2024)
Top Articles
All The Recipes You Need for an Epic Thanksgiving | Ambitious Kitchen
Cornbread Casserole Recipe from The Food Charlatan.
Qual é a regra 110 de alocação de ativos?
Por que o hedge é ilegal?
Latest Posts
38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes
Traditional Brigadeiro Recipe (Brazilian Fudge Balls) • I Heart Brazil
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 5590

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.