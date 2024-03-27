Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker (2024)

Bored Panda
Leopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker
User submission
Food
If you thought watermelon bread was delicious, prepare your tastebuds for leopard milk bread! That’s right, a French baker by the name of Patricia Nascimento who lives in southern Portugal has finally shared the secret to this long-lost treat.
Simply make one batch each of vanilla and chocolate dough. Refrigerate the cocoa dough, roll it into cylinders, wrap it in vanilla dough, and voila! A bread that’s better than catnip. For added nutrition, Nascimento recommends eating this bread with Nutella.
More info: cocoebaunilha.com (h/t: designyoutrust, neatorama)
Image credits:cocoebaunilha&nasilemaklover
Dainius
Dainius
Hey pandas, what do you think?
RobertDanyRault 8 years ago
"Patricia Nascimento who lives in southern Portugal has finally shared the secret to this long-lost treat."Could you please check out your sources ?She took this receipe from the website Altergusto...http://www.altergusto.fr/2015/11/05/brioche-leopard/
davidskreiner
davidskreiner
Community Member
This "Patricia Nascimento" seems to be either a B-Celebrity or a porn actress, from a quick Google search. Can't be bothered finding out which :D
Ulyaelifzaim
Ulyaelifzaim
Community Member
Its's a very cute
SusanRiley
SusanRiley
Community Member
Follow
I followed the link. Any way to get this recipe in English? I'd love to try it!
davidskreiner
davidskreiner
Community Member
http://www.altergusto.fr/2015/11/05/brioche-leopard/I actually started translating it but translate.google.com does it almost without problems. Unanswered questions for me include "Type 45 or Type 55 flour" - french mill settings, hmm, 45 is "for fine pastry" and 55 "general purpose".
