Keto Chicharron Pork Belly Low Carb Recipe | KetoVale (2024)

Today I want to share with you one fantastic and very simple recipe. It’s called Chicharron Fried Pork Belly. Who doesn’t love a piece of tasty and crispy fried pork belly?

Keto is probably the most delicious and satisfying diet in the world. You don’t need to starve yourself since there are many foods that you can have, as long as you know how to cook them the keto-way.

It takes two hours to prepare this pork belly chicharon dish (mostly just simmering), but the directions are very simple. Don’t let the two hour time frame discourage you from trying it! It will be better to leave the meat in the refrigerator for the night.

I used only keto-friendly seasonings in this recipe. Some people like pork belly to have a little sweet taste. If so, you can add erythritol – a sugar substitute, which is optional.

My recipe uses lemon juice, which provides a brilliant citrus flavor while also speeding up your metabolism and boosting your blood levels of vitamin C.

Vitamin C is needed to help keep your immune system properly functioning. It’s also needed to stimulate the production of collagen, which helps keep your hair, skin, nails, and joints healthy.

Basic salt and pepper is added to the meat to enhance its taste. You can add other condiments that you like, such as mustard, vinegar, or other spices.

This dish can be made to treat your family and guests. Serve it with your favorite low-carb vegetables or a side salad with low-carb dressing.

How to Make Pork Belly Chicharrones Keto Friendly

Rub the pork skin with salt and baking soda then chill in the fridge overnight. I recommend rubbing the belly with baking soda overnight.

This trick helps to dehydrate the skin. The skin rubbed with soda browns more quickly and becomes crispy faster.

Wash the belly in cold water and pat dry. Use a sharp knife and cut 1 – 1.5 inch deep on each belly strip. Do not cut through the skin.

Place the meat into a saucepan. Add water and all the seasonings in then cook on medium-low heat without the lid on the water can evaporate until the cooked meat and pork fat left in the pan.

Increase the heat and add more pork fat (lard) if needed. Fry it until a golden and crispy texture is achieved (between 5-10 minutes each side).

Add more salt and pepper if needed and your fried pork belly chicharrones is ready to be served.

FAQ

Are chicharrones keto?

Yes, chicharrones are keto-friendly because they are high in protein and fat while containing zero carbs. However, if you want to be 100% certain, you can use my recipe to make your own because you know all the ingredients.

Are pork rinds keto friendly?

Yes, pork rinds are keto-friendly as they are high in protein and fat with zero carbs, making them a popular snack choice and breadcrumb alternative for those on the ketogenic diet.

Can you eat fried pork on keto?

Yes, you can eat fried pork on keto, especially if it’s fried without carb-heavy breading. When frying pork for keto, use keto-friendly oil, such as avocado oil or coconut oil or its own fat. Always be mindful of any sauces or marinades that might contain hidden carbs.