Maurice Lenell Pinwheel Cookie Recipe July 11, 2022 - Tannat Wine & Cheese (2024)

Wow! Look at these cute cookies. It’s Maurice Lenell pinwheel cookies known as cookies for the holiday season. These delicious vanilla chocolate pinwheel cookies are the best choice to serve throughout Christmas. And if you plan to make some cookies for holiday exchange, this is the perfect one.

When I was a kid, I asked myself many times how the cookies can come out like a pinwheel cookies with different colors? Until I learned the method from this recipe. It cannot be easier. And now, Maurice Lenell is always in my cookie collection not only in the holiday season.

How to make Maurice Lenell pinwheel cookie?

These chocolate vanilla pinwheel cookies are easy to make, and of course, more than yummy.

No doubt, these cookies will satisfy even the choosiest buds. It’s really easy to prepare with simple instructions. Chocolate vanilla taste inside and sweet layer outside is something that reminds me about my childhood.

To make Maurice Lenell pinwheel cookies, just follow this recipe!

Ingredients

½ teaspoon ,Baking powder

3 cups ,All-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon,Kosher salt

1 cup, Unsalted butter (softened) for faster defrost, you can heat up the butter by using the microwave in 1 minute.

1 ⅓ cup, Granulated sugar,

2 eggs

2 teaspoon, Vanilla extract

2 oz, Chocolate (unsweetened)

8 oz, White Sparkling Sugar

Decorating sugar (optional)

3 tbsp cocoa powder (optional)

Instruction

Step 1

In a large mixing bowl, combine together 3 cups of all-purpose flour, 1/2 tbsp of baking soda, and 1/2 tbsp of Kosher salt. Mix them well

Step 2

In another bowl, use the electric beater to beat the remaining 1/3 cup sugar and 1 cup unsalted butter. Beat the mixture until it becomes fluffy in approx 1-2 minutes.

Step 3

Now, add one by one egg and mix with a mixer. Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract and stir well

Step 4

Mix the dry ingredients well-prepared in the mixing bowl into the egg mixture. If you have a dough maker, or not, your hands are also fine. Knead the dough well

Step 5

Divide the dough into haves and shape into a 4 by 4-inch square. Let refrigerate for an hour.

Step 6

The other half of the dough, put back into the mixer. Now, mix the dough and melted chocolate together until they well combined

Step 7

Shape it square. Let them sit in the refrigerator for at least 40 minutes.

Step 8

On 2 parchment paper, put the vanilla dough and chocolate dough. Roll them up to thin. Place the chocolate dough very carefully over the vanilla dough and peel away the parchment paper. Horizontally cut the dough in half.

Step 9

Now you just need to roll the cut to make a tight log.To make it look like dough, let it coat it by colored sugar. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap. Put them in the refrigerator to refrigerate overnight.

Step 10

Take the dough out of the refrigerator. Line the cookie sheet by using parchment paper. After slicing them into ¼ inch pieces, place them onto a cookie sheet.

Step 11

After preheating the oven to 350F for 10-15 minutes. Place the cookies in the oven for 8–10 minutes. Check frequently until the vanilla part of the cookies has turned golden. Turn-off the oven and transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Step 12

Now is the time for you to let your friend and family enjoy your cookies. Make sure cookies are completely cool down before you store them. an airtight glass jar or cookie jar are highly recommend for a good store

Nutrition Information

Calories : 55

Carbons: 6g

Fat : 3g

Sodium : 17mg

Conclusion

I love the moment when cutting the dough into slices, the pinwheel comes out perfectly. It’s so beautiful.

Let’s try this cookie with a cup of tea or coffee and turn on the radio to listen to a song. Your day is just full of sweets. If you are already successful making one, please don’t hesitate to share with me photos.

Maurice Lenell Pinwheel Cookie FAQs

How many calories are in a Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie?

One Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie has 55 calories.

What is the serving size for a Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie?

The serving size for a Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie is one cookie.

How many grams of sugar are in a Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie?

One Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie has 4 grams of sugar.

How many grams of fat are in a Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie?

One Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie has 3 grams of fat.

How many milligrams of sodium are in a Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie?

One Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie has 70 milligrams of sodium.

What is the ingredient list for a Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie?

The ingredient list for a Maurice Lenell Pinwheel cookie includes: wheat flour, sugar, butter, eggs, baking powder, salt, and vanilla extract.

Maurice Lenell Pinwheel Cookie Recipe Summary

Type: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Recipe Yield: 10 servings

Calories: 119 calories

Preparation Time: 4H

Cooking Time: 10M

Total Time: 4H10M