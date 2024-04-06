Jump to Recipe

Thisgingersnap cookie recipecreates the most flavorful, gingery, and snappy cookie! This classic gingersnap recipe has the exact texture and flavor of the ones we know and love. Not only are they delicious, but they also make for a great make-ahead dessert option. You can either bake them beforehand or store the frozen cookie dough in the freezer for later.

If you’re looking for a deliciouscookie recipethis holiday season, try these gingersnaps! For more recipes, check out all of our favoritecookie recipestoo!

A year-round favorite worldwide,gingersnap cookiesare prevalent around the holidays. With spices that warm you up from the inside, these treats are perfect for dunking intohot chocolateorteaon chilly winter days.

Serve them with ourRoly-Poly Santa Cookiesor our festiveGingerbread Spritz for a holiday cookie party. Also, check out ourChewy Ginger Cookiestoo! They’re made with ginger syrup and candied ginger.

Serve them withhomemade eggnogorhot chocolate.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe They have been made hundreds of times by readers who enjoy these cookies. This recipe works and is easy to follow. These gingersnap cookies have the perfect chewy and snappy texture—a crispy buttery edge and slightly chewy center. Gingersnaps are traditionally hard cookies, which is good, but these are perfection. They are great year-round but are especially festive during Christmas . They’re one of our favorite Christmas cookies and would be perfect for gifting a cookie swap or a cookies and co*cktails party .

How to Make Gingersnap Cookies

Everything you need to know to bake the perfect gingersnap cookies:

Helpful Supplies Cookie Scoop– A cookie scoop yields perfectly shaped cookies that are the same size. Parchment Paper orSilpat– A non-stick surface that makes for easy cleanup. This replaces the need for a greased cookie sheet. Cookie Sheet– A metal cookie sheet is perfect for making these cookies. Electric Mixer– Astand-alone mixerorhand mixerwill do the trick. Measuring CupsandSpoons Large Bowl – For mixing the dry ingredients.

Shopping List and Ingredients Notes Here is a list of all the ingredients you need to make these ginger cookies: Unsalted Butter– Use high-quality, organic butter. Granulated Sugar –Also known as white sugar, sweetens the cookies. Light Brown Sugar –This sugar is rich in molasses and deeply flavors the cookies. Egg– Organic, large eggs are always best when baking Molasses– We use Grandma’s Molasses, which is light molasses, for this recipe. Grandma’s Molasses is made ofuncultured sugarcane molassesand contains no preservatives, artificial flavors, or artificial colors. You can also use blackstrap molasses for a more profound, chewier cookie. All-purpose Flour– We use all-purpose flour like King Arthur to make these cookies. Check out ourguide to flourto learn how to measure flour when baking correctly. Unsalted Butter– Use high-quality, organic butter when baking. Butter plays an essential role in the cookie structure. The fat and moisture canenhancegluten structure, which impacts the shape, spread, and texture of your cookies. Baking Soda+ Salt –Baking soda is used as a leavening agent for the cookies. Salt enhances all of the flavor ingredients. Ground Ginger + Ground Cinnamon + Ground Cloves –Spices give this recipe a classic gingersnap cookie taste.

Pro Tip–Molassesis a unique sweetener. If you’re in a bind or need to switch it out, try one of thesemolasses substitutes. No matter what you use, the texture and flavor of the cookies will be different.

Directions The full recipe and step-by-step instructions are in the recipe card below. Mix– In the bowl of a stand mixer, using the paddle attachment, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat– Add egg and molasses and continue to mix quickly until light, creamy, and slightly fluffy. Sift Dry Ingredients– Sift flour, salt, baking soda, and spices in another bowl. Combine– Turn the mixer to low and slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl. Chill– Cover the dough and chill until firm. This can be 30 minutes to 1 hour or overnight, which makes these tremendous make-ahead cookies. Prepare– While the dough is chilling, prepare a cookie sheet and preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Roll– Using a cookie scooper, make 1-inch balls and roll them in a bowl of white or cinnamon sugar. Place the cookie dough balls on a prepared baking sheet. We do about 12 cookies per cookie sheet and place them a few inches apart.

Bake– In a 325-degree oven for 12-15 minutes until the edges are light brown. You want the cookies to have a little snap and shouldn’t be too soft. Baking time will vary, so check the cookies after 10 minutes.

Cool– Let the cookies rest on a cooling rack.

How To Store For Freshness

The best way to store delicious gingersnap cookies is to put them in an airtight container once extraordinary.

Put a little bread into the cookie tin or airtight container to remove excess moisture. This helps the cookies retain a just-baked crispiness.

If you’re giving these cookies as gifts, wrap them in parchment paper and put them in an airtight cookie tin.

How to Freeze Cookie Dough

You can save extra cookie dough or make this recipe ahead of time by freezing the cookie dough.

Freeze scoops of dough on a sheet pan before moving them to a Ziploc or freezer bag. The next time you get a craving, you’ll be good to go in 15 minutes of oven-time away from satisfying it.

How to Bake From Frozen Cookie Dough

To bake cookie dough that has been frozen, remove the dough from the freezer and let it sit until the dough is cold. Preheat the oven and bake as usual but at a lower temperature of 325°F / 160°C.

As the dough thaws, the surface may become slightly sticky. This is normal and helps the sugar stick to the outside of the cookie for added sweetness and crunch.

Tips for Making the Best Cookies

Use room temperature ingredients.

For a chewy cookie, bake for 10 minutes.

For a crisper cookie, bake for longer, about 15 minutes.

When your cookies aren’t as crisp as you’d like after storage, pop them back in the oven at 300°F (148.89 °C). A few minutes of crisping on a wire rack should do the trick.

Spice to your preference. Gingersnap lovers prefer a subtle level of spiciness. While others crave after a strong taste of ginger.

Use good quality ingredients when baking. Use organic flour, eggs, and butter for the ultimate cookie.

Cookie Variations Add a teaspoon of cayenne pepper to the dough for a spicy gingersnap cookie. This will give the cookies a little spice! If you like a sweeter cookie, frost them with cream cheese frosting. Add white chocolate chunks to the recipe for white chocolate gingersnap cookies. Roll them in cane sugar for an even sweeter, more textured cookie. If you want soft gingersnap cookies, you can bake them a little less, and they will have a very soft texture.

How To Make Gluten-Free Gingersnaps

Most gingersnap recipes use all-purpose flour. But you can try a gluten-free flour blend instead. Gluten-free flours that work include nut and oat flour and coconut or garbanzo flour.

When to Serve Gingersnap Cookies

These are thebest holiday cookiesbut also great to serve year-round. Here are some special occasions to serve these ginger cookies:

Christmas Party– Add them to aholiday cookie platterfor a festive dessert.

Tea Party– Ginger cookies and tea go wonderfully together, so serve these cookies any time of the year at a tea party.

Fall Harvest Party– The flavors of these cookies are perfect for fall.

Pumpkin Carving Party– If you’re hosting a pumpkin carving party, serve guests these festive soft ginger cookies.

Cookies and Cocktail Party– We love cookies and co*cktails-themed parties. Add these ginger cookies to the menu.

Christmas Brunch– Having something sweet for Christmas brunch is always lovely. These cookies would be perfect.

Cookie Swap–Heading to a cookie exchange, bring these chewy cookies with you!

Hot Chocolate Bar– They make a great addition to a hot chocolate bar.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Do Gingersnap Cookies Last? The baked cookies should keep well for at least five days and up to a week, provided they’re stored properly. Frozen cookie dough will last for two or three months in the freezer. Ask about order Where Did Gingersnaps Originate? There’sa lot of historybaked into the humble gingersnap. While colonial-era Americans did make them, they weren’t invented on our side of the pond. Gingersnaps come from Germany. Medieval monks baked them as early as the 13th century. Why Are Gingersnaps Called Snaps? They should be crispy and snap when you break the original cookie in two or bite into them (Sorry, Team Chewy). They’re called gingersnaps because you should be able to make them in a snap! Is gingersnap the same as gingerbread? Gingersnap cookies are not the same as gingerbread. These cookies are buttery, chewy, and taste different. Gingerbread is dryer and has a different texture. However, gingerbread cookies are perfect for making cookie shapes.

