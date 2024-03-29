Mincemeat Nut Bread Recipe, Whats Cooking Aamerica (2024)

What's Cooking America » Cooking Articles » » » Breakfast Breads » Mincemeat Nut Bread Recipe
Mincemeat Nut Bread is great for your holiday planning as it is a quick and easy bread to make that is so delicious. If you love mincemeat as I do, you will love this wonderful quickbread.
Mincemeat is, very simply, a mixture of fruits and spices that are cooked with or without minced meat and generally doused with brandy, rum, or whiskey. It improves and becomes more moist as the weeks pass, so allow it to mature for at least four weeks before using. Check out my Mom’s recipe for homemade mincemeat.
You can use any kind of mincemeat, purchased or homemade, to make this outstanding Mincemeat Nut Bread and then serve with butter or cream cheese.
Mincemeat Nut Bread Recipe:
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
1 hr
Total Time
1 hr 20 mins
Course:Bread
Cuisine:American
Keyword:Mincemeat Nut Bread Recipe
Servings: 1 loaf
Author: What's Cooking America
Ingredients
- 2cups all-purposeflour
- 1 1/2teaspoonsbaking powder
- 1/2teaspoonbaking soda
- 1/2teaspoonsalt
- 2eggs,slightly beaten
- 3/4cup granulatedsugar
- 1/4cupbutter,melted and cooled
- 1teaspoonpure vanilla extract
- 1 1/3cupsmincemeat,prepared
- 1/2cupwalnutsor pecans, chopped
- Powdered sugar(confectioner's sugar)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place oven rack in center of the oven. Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan. HINT: I like to place a piece of parchment paper on the bottoms of the loaf pans. I then grease the tops of them. This helps in removing the bread later.
In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
In a medium bowl, cream eggs, sugar, butter, and vanilla extract until light and fluffy. Fold in mincemeat and walnuts or pecans. Pour egg mixture into flour mixture; stir until dry ingredients are moistened (Do not over mix).
NOTE: Bake all quick breads as soon as the ingredients are assembled. Since high temperatures are often called for, it is best to bake them in the center of the oven, as the heat in the top third of the oven will be too intense.
Pour batter into prepared loaf pan and bake 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. NOTE: Be sure and poke the toothpick already to the center of the loaf. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack 10 minutes; remove from pan. Cool completely before slicing. A good check is to use an instantdigital thermometerto test your bread. Theinternal temperatureof the bread should be approximately 200 degrees F. when done. Remove from oven.
Sprinkle top with powdered sugar.
Makes 1 loaf.
Same recipe – same baking time – different shape
Choose a recipe that makes about 4 cups of batter. Most quick bread recipe make approximately 4 cups of batter which will make approximately 12 muffins.
If your quick bread recipe makes two loaves, the entire recipe should yield about 8 cups of batter, from which you can make either two dozen muffins, or one loaf and 12 muffins.A typical muffin uses about 1/4 cup of batter. Fill each well in your muffin pan about 3/4 to nearly full. Tip: A #16 ice cream scoop will give the perfect amount of dough for each muffin.
Oven temperature and time can be flexible.
Bake the muffins for approximately 20 to 25 minutes in a 400 degree F. oven or approximately 25 to 30 minutes at 375 degree F. Rotate muffin tin from front to back halfway through the baking time. A good check for doneness is to use an instant digital thermometer to test your muffins (this is what I do). The internal temperature of the muffin should be at 200 degrees F.
Remove from oven and as soon as they have cooled enough to handle, remove the muffins from pan and place on a wire rack to finish cooling (if desired).
Comments and Reviews
4 Responses to “Mincemeat Nut Bread Recipe”
-
Sadie
Very good quick bread. Crumb was moist for the most part. Found it a bit dry around the edges and at the bottom. Great flavor. Added cinnamon and orange zest. The batter was thick, similar to a muffin batter. Wasn’t pourable. Had to scoop into the pan. Used an 8 x 4-inch pan and lined it with a parchment paper sling so that the baked loaf could be lifted out. Baked for 57 minutes. Temperature 206° at the bottom and 198° in the middle of the loaf.
Reply
-
Jane Vincent
Hi. I’m about to try the Mincemeat Nut Bread recipe. It’s mentioned that it’s best to mature the loaf at least 4 weeks. Would you please tell me the best place to store the loaf . Also,, should it be wrapped in plastic wrap? Thanks very much.
Regards,
Jane
Reply
-
Dave
It’s the mincemeat that is referred to for aging, not the bread. If you check the link for homemade mincemeat you’ll see recipe calls for maturing it for 4 weeks. The matured mincemeat is then used for making the bread which can be eaten after baking and cooling.
Reply
-
Connie Abraham
Smells great. I used the green tomato mincemeat from my late fall harvest but my bread fell in the center. Why does that sometimes happen? Used my thermometer and it hit 205. Thank you for the recipe. Will let you know how it tastes in an hr or so
Reply
Leave a Reply
