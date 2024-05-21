Mushroom-Butternut Squash Strata Recipe (2024)

By Melissa Clark
- Total Time
- 1½ hours, plus chilling
- Rating
- 4(908)
- Notes
- Read community notes
This golden-topped strata has a savory mushroom and butternut squash filling, which gives it a complex, earthy flavor. Mozzarella adds mild richness, while the Parmesan gives everything a hit of salt and depth. You’ll need to let the strata sit in the fridge for at least eight hours (and preferably overnight) before baking. This allows the bread to soak up all the custard. Then, run it under the broiler after baking so the edges become crunchy and pleasingly singed. It’s a lovely main dish for a celebratory brunch or meatless supper, or a hearty side dish with roast chicken or fish for dinner.
Featured in: This Stunning Breakfast Strata Is the Ultimate Way to Start the Year
Ingredients
Yield:8 to 10 servings
- 3tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the pan
- 1pound mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, white, shiitake and oyster, cut into 1-inch chunks
- Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1cup chopped shallots (from 3 to 4 large shallots)
- 1¼pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and grated (about 2 ½ cups)
- 1½tablespoons chopped fresh sage
- ⅛teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more as needed
- 8large eggs
- 1½cups whole milk
- ¾cup heavy cream (or use 2¼ cups half-and-half instead of the milk and cream)
- ¾cup grated Parmesan
- 2cups shredded mozzarella
- 12ounces baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 cups)
Nutritional analysis per serving (10 servings)
449 calories; 27 grams fat; 13 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 10 grams monounsaturated fat; 2 grams polyunsaturated fat; 32 grams carbohydrates; 4 grams dietary fiber; 8 grams sugars; 21 grams protein; 622 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Step
1
In a very large (12-inch) skillet (or in a Dutch oven), working in batches so as not to crowd the pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter over high. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and season lightly with salt and pepper.
Step
2
In the same skillet (no need to clean), heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high. Add shallots and shredded squash, and cook, stirring, until shallots are golden brown and the squash is soft and cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. (If the squash starts to stick to the pan, splash in a little water.) Stir in ½ teaspoon salt, sage and a pinch of red-pepper flakes. Transfer to the bowl with the mushrooms, tossing gently to combine.
Step
3
Grease the bottom and sides of a broiler-safe 9-by-13-inch baking dish with butter.
Step
4
In another large bowl, whisk eggs until uniform in color. Whisk in milk, cream, ¼ cup of the Parmesan (save the rest for the top), 2 teaspoons salt, red-pepper flakes and a large pinch of black pepper. Whisk thoroughly to combine.
Step
5
Stir in the mozzarella, about ⅔ of the squash-mushroom mixture and the bread cubes until well coated. Pour bread mixture into the prepared baking dish in an even layer. Strew the remaining squash-mushroom mixture over top. Refrigerate, covered, until the bread absorbs all the liquid, at least 8 hours or overnight.
Step
6
When ready to bake, heat the oven to 350 degrees. Top the strata evenly with the remaining ½ cup Parmesan. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until set in the center. (It may puff a bit.) Run it under the broiler for 1 to 3 minutes to brown the top, watching carefully. Let sit for 10 minutes, then serve warm.
Cooking Notes
Vancouver Fan
Years ago, we had such conflict over the crispy edge pieces of a strata, I resorted to baking the strata the day before. Then, I cut it into serving-sized pieces and reheated until crisp and melty on the day of. Every edge an edge piece! Perfection. And, it takes make-ahead to a new level of relaxation on a busy Christmas morning.
Allison
If you do not have a broiler-safe pan but do have a convection setting on your oven, use that for the last part of the baking process.
Gigi
Delicious! I only had about a quarter of the amount of bread needed so reduced the amount of custard (used 6 eggs) but worked great. Thanks Melissa!
Sara Haigh
I made a half-batch and used an 8x8 pan, otherwise following the instructions as listed. It was really delicious, and my husband ate three helpings. It was very good as leftovers as well. Next time, I will somewhat reduce the amount of bread (it was slightly too "bready") and increase the mushroom/butternut/shallot mixture (which was incredibly savory, with a nice hint of caramelized sweetness). A wonderful dish!
SpringPansy
I make stratas with potatoes instead of bread for a gluten-free visitor we sometimes have. I know that changes this slightly, but it might be good!
Carly
Dear Vancouver Fan, take a look for an “all-edge” pan. I saw one for the first time this week. Every piece of strata, lasagna, brownies etc. comes out as an edge without your having to undertake the last step of cutting and crisping.
Barbara
If you aren't into peeling and grating squash simply stab it with a carving fork and microwave until it is sufficiently cooked. Now it is easy to peel and remove seeds etc. Add chunks and mash as you wish.
dd
Make strata every Christmas Eve for the next morning. As Melissa says, you can add anything. What's great is that I can add mushrooms and spinach, for example, to one half, while leaving them off the other half as several folks don't like mushrooms and the kids are iffy on spinach. Everyone's happy.
Marcy
@springpansy We’ve always made our strata with potatoes and it’s wonderful. My (now adult) kids say they look forward to the casserole more than the presents. Diced small and laid into the casserole dish prior to the other fillings. Or, for the ultimate easy, use frozen bagged home fries or O’Brien potatoes, which have diced peppers and onions, so easy and some extra flavor. ;)
joanv
This was a DELICIOUS dinner. I made it VEGAN.Roasted the squash and mushrooms to enhance the flavorDoubled the mushrooms as others suggestedUsed a container of Just EggUsed Daiya shredded mozarella and vegan parmesanAdded kale as others suggestedUsed sourdough breadBoth carnivores and vegans loved it. thank you for a great recipe
Judy Stark
What can I substitute for mushrooms? Maybe fennel?
Beth
Shredding the squash was tedious and messy. If I made again I'll roast the squash, cook the shallots with the mushrooms and then mix in the mashed roasted squash
Tristan
Gluten free baguettes could easily be substituted for wheat bread in this recipe. Schär & Against the Grain both make great baguettes. I’ve noticed guests who can eat gluten rave about the Against the Grain baguettes, especially.
Blue Beetle
Wonderful recipe. Prepared it last night, and was a terrific New Year's Day brunch. Didn't need to broil it at the end. Sage is key.
Tim
I found this a good dish for preparing ahead. I let mine sit refrigerated for 24 hours. It puffed up nicely and tasted great. I’m not a very proficient cook, but when the recipe says 1 1/2 hour prep time, I didn’t expect it to take 3 hours including all the chopping, shredding, cubing, etc., yet it did.Very tasty. Great texture.
Anne
I usually look for recipes with 5 stars and at the time I made this (01/24) it had 4. I took a chance anyway because it sounded delicious and made it for my book club (8 people). Everyone absolutely loved it! So flavorful. I made it exactly as written. The only mistake I made was cooking the shallots and grated squash on high instead of medium and had to add many “splashes” of water. I was worried it would impact the consistency or flavor but it did not. This is an excellent vegetarian option.
Nan Dem
Very sturdy recipe. Made half batch in 8x8 casserole, sautéed mushrooms and onions together, cubed bread finely, baked immediately without any rest at 400 in convection oven for 30 min. Came out great!
EE
I don't think I like strata. But this was a good recipe!
Julie
Cooked this recipe as written. Love it. Will definitely make this again. Freezing some to have later. Really highlighted my fresh sage.
Chris
Great flavor profile and texture. I would recommend not skimping on mushrooms. Everyone liked it but I would not make it again. It’s a lot of bread and it feels like you’re eating a loaf of bread which you are.
Used Puff Pastry
Made for a vegetarian christmas dinner - was a lot like a turkey stuffing. Family loved the dish, very rich and filling.
Elizabeth Thomas
I made this almost as written, substituting thyme for the sage and ACCIDENTALLY using fat free half and half ( because I accidentally bought it in my holiday induced stupor ). I think I may have added more cheese, too, to be truthful. I cooked a little of it in a ramekin in my microwave to taste for seasoning. It was delicious, just as I’d suspected it would be.
Baltobabe
This was tasty, but too much work!
Erica in Indy
Anyone have a good egg substitute suggestion for this recipe?
Emily
This was so good! A bit laborious if you're busy, but well worth the effort. I made it for a potluck at work where we have several vegetarian/kosher and they kept asking if there was meat in it because the mushrooms were so "meaty." I only had white mushrooms available and had to use a regular onion (hard to find shallots as well). Fantastic flavor. I could not find fresh sage where I live, but 1.5 tbsp of dried sage worked just fine.
Carol
It tasted very bland, and my husband and were so excited when it came out of the oven for our brunch guests. Oh well, our company were wonderful!
pam
DenisP
For crispy edges I used a torch. More control that way. Think creme brulee.
Jack
This was delicious. Admittedly, I made some significant adjustments. I only had 8oz of bread, and I doubled the amount of butternut squash (didn't change the amount of milk or eggs). The strata was very rich and custardy. Also, I didn't use a full half cup of parm on the top, and I added a layer of mozzarella. We had it for dinner and it was very well received. I would highly recommend increasing the amount of squash, the strata can handle it.
Barbara
This strata is delicious. I made it for a morning book group gathering and everyone enjoyed having a warm savory piece. Question: could it be frozen? Would you freeze it before or after baking? If frozen before baking, I'm assuming it would sit overnight before freezing...
Private notes are only visible to you.