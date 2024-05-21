Copper Pennies Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Recipe Ingredients Helpful Kitchen Tools How to Make My Old-Fashioned Copper Pennies Recipe Storage Recipe Variations Recipe FAQs You may also like these Southern side dish recipes: Copper Pennies Ingredients Instructions Nutrition

This old-fashioned copper pennies recipe is a classic Southern side dish that includes marinated carrots and other vegetables in a sweet and sour tomato-based sauce.

Copper Pennies Recipe (1)

Jump to Recipe

I’m so excited to introduce y’all to this authentic copper pennies recipe today. Believe me when I say that these babies are delicious. I first tasted these sweet and sour carrots at a small cafe (which has sadly since closed) in Decatur, AL. They were served with delicious chicken poulet and a hot homemade roll.

Luckily, I was able to find similar recipes so that I can now serve them to my friends and family. I love to make these two dishes whenever we are having friends over the weekend since both can be made ahead. I hate to have people over and then spend all my time in the kitchen. Bet y’all feel the same, right?

The wonderful thing about these marinated carrots is that they will keep for about four weeks in the refrigerator. While they make a great side dish, they are equally good with soup and a sandwich. Heck, I sat down and ate a bowl of them by myself without anything at all. Even kids seem to like them.

We have carrots, onion, and bell pepper marinated in a sweet and sour sauce. It’s got lots of ingredients, like sugar, Worcestershire sauce, tomato soup, vinegar, and seasonings. But it’s so simple to make in less than 30 minutes. Simply let it cool and then serve it straight from the fridge. Southern side dish recipes don’t get much easier than that.

If you’ve never tried this and love tangy veggie salads, you’re in for a treat that you’ll crave for the rest of your life! Ready for this life-changing copper pennies recipe? Let’s get cooking!

Serve these with either baked ham, beef ribs, fried chicken, turkey breast, roast chicken, or pork chops and you will have the perfect meal.

Recipe Ingredients

  • Tomato soup
  • Vegetable oil
  • Granulated sugar
  • White vinegar
  • Dry mustard
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Onion
  • Green bell pepper
  • Carrots

Helpful Kitchen Tools

How to Make My Old-Fashioned Copper Pennies Recipe

Peel and slice the carrots into round coins (a.k.a our copper pennies).

Place in a saucepan and cover them with water.

Cook over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook until carrots are tender when pricked with a fork (about 10 minutes).

Drain the carrots in a colander and let them cool.

Add chopped bell pepper and onions and stir to distribute.

See Also
Cranberry Bliss Bars {Starbucks Copycat Recipe}Mushroom-Butternut Squash Strata Recipe23 Recipes Made with Fathead Dough!

In a different saucepan, whisk together the soup, oil, sugar, vinegar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.

Bring to a boil over medium heat while whisking for 2 to 3 minutes.

Set off the heat and let it cool to room temperature.

Copper Pennies Recipe (4)

Pour sauce over the vegetables and stir to combine.

Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours up to overnight before serving.

Serve cold from the refrigerator.

Enjoy your copper penny carrots!

Storage

One of the best parts of this marinated carrots recipe is that it can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four weeks. Serve it straight from the fridge as is or you can warm it on the stovetop on low heat.

Recipe Variations

Here are some ways to make this easy copper penny recipe work for you:

  • Add 1/2 cup of chopped celery when you add the other vegetables.
  • Use canned carrots or store-bought crinkle-cut carrots instead of fresh carrots.
  • Substitute the dry mustard for regular prepared mustard (like yellow mustard or Dijon mustard).
  • Use any type of onion, but sweet onion is my favorite.
  • Make it a tad healthier by substituting the white sugar for Splenda and cutting the oil in half.
  • Add a tablespoon of freshly chopped parsley, thyme, dill, or chives. You can also add any of these fresh herbs as a garnish.
  • Substitute the tomato soup for canned stewed tomatoes or tomato juice.
  • Use apple cider vinegar, red wine vinegar, or white wine vinegar instead.
  • Use olive oil instead of vegetable oil.

Recipe FAQs

Can you make copper pennies ahead of time?

Yes, you can and should make this copper pennies recipe in advance. You want to store the marinated carrots in the fridge for 8 hours up to overnight, but they’ll also keep for up to one month.

How do you serve marinated carrots?

There are so many ways to serve this copper pennies recipe.

  • Enjoy them on their own as a main dish.
  • Serve them as a copper penny salad with a grilled cheese sandwich.
  • Enjoy them as a side dish at your next picnic or potluck. They pair perfectly with baked ham, beef ribs, fried chicken, turkey breast, roast chicken, or pork chops.

You may also like these Southern side dish recipes:

Candied Carrots Recipe

Sweet And Sour Green Beans

Easy Candied Sweet Potatoes

Easy Tomato Basil Soup Recipe

Copper Pennies Recipe (5)

Copper Pennies

This old-fashioned copper pennies recipe is a classic Southern side dish that includes marinated carrots and other vegetables in a sweet and sour tomato-based sauce.

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes minutes

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Keyword: carrots

Servings: 4

Calories: 351kcal

Ingredients

  • 10 carrots, peeled and sliced (about 5 cups)
  • 1 medium onion, diced (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 small green bell pepper, diced (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 can undiluted tomato soup
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

  • Place the carrots in a medium saucepan and cover them with water. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until tender when pricked with a fork.

    10 carrots, peeled and sliced (about 5 cups)

  • Drain the carrots, add the onion and bell pepper, and set aside to cool.

    1 medium onion, diced (about 1/2 cup), 1 small green bell pepper, diced (about 1/2 cup)

  • Combine soup, oil, sugar, vinegar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper with a whisk in a medium saucepan.

    1 can undiluted tomato soup, 1/2 cup vegetable oil, 1 cup sugar, 3/4 cup white vinegar, 1 teaspoon dry mustard, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper

  • Bring to a boil over medium heat while whisking to combine soup and oil. Continue to cook and whisk for about 2 to 3 minutes. Set aside and cool to room temperature.

  • Pour the sauce mixture over the vegetables and stir to combine. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks. Serve cold from the refrigerator.

Nutrition

Calories: 351kcal

Tried this recipe?Mention @southernplate or tag #southernplate!

“Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking will.”

~Zig Ziglar

Copper Pennies Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
30 Whole30 Sheet Pan Recipes
Black Forest Tiramisu | Bibbyskitchen dessert recipes
Mortgage Interest Rates Today, May 18, 2024 | Rates Are the Lowest They've Been in Over a Month
Today’s 15-Year Refinance Rates
Latest Posts
Easy Vegan Tahini Brownies Recipe
Turkish Sigara Borek Recipe and Video
Article information

Author: Greg Kuvalis

Last Updated:

Views: 6074

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Greg Kuvalis

Birthday: 1996-12-20

Address: 53157 Trantow Inlet, Townemouth, FL 92564-0267

Phone: +68218650356656

Job: IT Representative

Hobby: Knitting, Amateur radio, Skiing, Running, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Electronics

Introduction: My name is Greg Kuvalis, I am a witty, spotless, beautiful, charming, delightful, thankful, beautiful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.