My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (2024)

by Tiffany King 13 Comments

Recently, Lisa who is one of my readers emailed me to ask about low-fat recipes. She is hoping for some low-fat menus. I may put together a menu or two that focuses on low-fat foods, but until then I thought I would at least compile a list to work from. Other readers have asked for similar things, but until now I’ve put them off. Amanda asked about low-carb recipes. The thought of a low-carb diet scared me so much I had to hide in the corner with a big bowl of ice cream.

All of that leads me to a few disclaimers:

  • I do not follow any kind of special diet. I believe in “everything in moderation”, except ice cream which should be eaten at every opportunity.
  • I’m not an expert on low-fat, low-carb, whole grains, high fiber, or any other diet related subject. I know a little bit about some of them.
  • I don’t count calories for myself or in my recipes.
  • Please don’t take this list an absolute on low-fat. You may find some recipes have more fat than you like. Some contain other foods you might be avoiding, such as sugar.
  • Although I’m not afraid to use a few processed foods like Velveeta and cream of chicken soup, I do tend to shy away from artificial sweeteners, butter substitutes and the like. I have no thought out reason for this, it’s just how I like it.
  • Just putting this list out there makes me a little uncomfortable, because this is not a subject I know a lot about. Take what works for you and leave the rest. The list is just a starting place for those of you looking to lower your fat intake. I make no promises about any of the foods here, except that I cook them and eat them and they taste good.

Before I get to the list, I’ll share a few tips that I put together. Some of these come from my readers on the Eat at Home Facebook page. (Join us over there. We have some fun conversations.) In the interest of full disclosure, I only follow the first tip regularly. Some of the recipes in the list are only low-fat if you follow these tips!

  • Always drain and rinse hamburger, sausage, etc. I use very hot water to rinse the grease off the meat. I did find this interesting article on Hillbilly Housewife about the calorie savings of doing this step.
  • Buy low-fat cheese and other dairy products.
  • Substitute plain yogurt for sour cream.
  • Saute in cooking spray instead of butter or olive oil.
  • Use skinless chicken
  • Substitute applesauce for oil in baked goods.
  • Don’t use the yolks of eggs or only use the yolks of half the eggs the recipe calls for.

Main Dishes

  1. Pizza Bowties with Italian Sausage
  2. Beef and Black Bean Taco Bake
  3. Fish Tacos with Chipotle Dressing
  4. Easy Pepper Steak in the Slow Cooker
  5. Hawaiian Grilled Chicken
  6. Southwest Chicken and Brown Rice
  7. Italian Sausage and Bean Soup
  8. Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable
  9. Honey Pork Chops
  10. Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup
  11. All Veggie Vegetable Soup
  12. Black Bean and Corn Chicken Taco Bake
  13. Chicken Posole Stew in the Slow Cooker
  14. Honey Cashew Pork Stir-Fry
  15. Honey Hoisin Chicken in the Slow Cooker
  16. Chicken Tacos
  17. Zesty Crockpot Chicken
  18. Chicken Tortilla Soup – use baked chips instead of fried tortilla strips
  19. Camarones con Arroz, Shrimp with Rice
  20. Crockpot Honey Mustard Chicken
  21. Tilapia with Veggies Baked in Foil
  22. Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
  23. Baked Chicken with Summer Vegetables in the Slow Cooker
  24. Lentil Tacos
  25. Shrimp Scampi
  26. Mexican Vegetables on Cornbread
  27. Garlic Chicken with More Garlic
  28. BBQ Chicken Fajitas
  29. Crockpot Sweet and Sour Cantonese Chicken
  30. Crockpot Chicken Soup
  31. Vietnam Fried Rice
  32. Crockpot Chicken Teriyaki
  33. Sticky Coconut Chicken
  34. Chicken Enchiladas
  35. Mexican Beans and Rice
  36. Chicken Fiesta with Black Beans in the Slow Cooker

Side Dishes

  1. Refried Beans
  2. Cucumbers and Onions
  3. Any salad, really! Use low-fat dressing or just lemon, salt and pepper to dress it.

Sweet Tooth

  1. Mixed Berry Smoothie
  2. Frozen Fruit Cups

  1. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (4)Trudy Garvey says

    I’ll be the first to say it – Thanks for the list!!

  3. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (6)Beverly says

    I have tried and enjoyed several of these recipes already, and I look forward to trying some others, but honestly, I would rather have the featured s’mores pie! 🙂

  4. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (7)Anne says

    Thanks Tiffany – I’ve been digging through your menus looking for low-fat and appreciate your list. I believe in moderation too… still trying to live my beliefs!

  5. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (8)Tiffany says

    Love your blog, and your name! : ) I have my list ready and will be trying one of your weekly menus. I can’t wait. Thanks so much!

  6. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (9)Lisa says

    Thank you so much! I am the Lisa who sent the email, and I really appreciate you compiling this list. Your list of “disclaimers” was funny, but describes me too. “Everything in moderation” is a phrase I live by.

    I’ll definitely be trying some of the recipes you’ve listed!

    • My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (10)Tiffany says

      Lisa, thanks for prompting me on this. It was fun to put together.

  7. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (11)Dee says

    Tiffany:
    I was thinking the same thing, low carb low fat. I’m watching and aware of what my family eats as well and often substitute for healthier items. Thanks for compiling the list. I’ve prepared #7 Italian sausage and bean soup and it was delicious, my husband loved it. #21 Tilapia with vegetables baked in foil was so good, and your other Tilapia recipe in the crockpot was a hit. Thanks for the hard workd. We appreciate it!

  8. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (12)Helen says

    Hello, I am looking for recipes that are low fat and dairy free. do you have some?

  9. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (13)Lovie says

    I came across your post as I was searching for lowfat recipes After gallbladder removal and pancreatitis. So for some of us it’s not a choice, it’s doctor recommended. Thank you.

  10. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (14)Debra I Jasinski says

    I don’t understand why the title says 40 low fat recipes and then there is a disclaimer that some are not . But again like so may on Pinterest I am finding this to be the case. Frustrating for people who have health issues and looking for some recipes that are truly low fat. Maybe change the title so people don’t waste their time.

  11. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (15)Theresa Turner says

    Thank you so much for this amazing list! I have chronic autoimmune pancreatitis and try really hard to stay under 20 grams of fat per day and I get so tired of the same safe foods. I do admit to having food breakdowns especially when we have family functions or dinners at church. It’s really hard to bypass all that good comfort food, but I do. I will certainly be trying most of these. Thank you so very much

  12. My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (16)Lori Wolf says

    Looking forward to trying some of these recipes as I’ve got to start watching what I eat for health reasons. Thanks!

