My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes (2024)

Recently, Lisa who is one of my readers emailed me to ask about low-fat recipes. She is hoping for some low-fat menus. I may put together a menu or two that focuses on low-fat foods, but until then I thought I would at least compile a list to work from. Other readers have asked for similar things, but until now I’ve put them off. Amanda asked about low-carb recipes. The thought of a low-carb diet scared me so much I had to hide in the corner with a big bowl of ice cream.

All of that leads me to a few disclaimers:

I do not follow any kind of special diet. I believe in “everything in moderation”, except ice cream which should be eaten at every opportunity.

I’m not an expert on low-fat, low-carb, whole grains, high fiber, or any other diet related subject. I know a little bit about some of them.

I don’t count calories for myself or in my recipes.

Please don’t take this list an absolute on low-fat. You may find some recipes have more fat than you like. Some contain other foods you might be avoiding, such as sugar.

Although I’m not afraid to use a few processed foods like Velveeta and cream of chicken soup, I do tend to shy away from artificial sweeteners, butter substitutes and the like. I have no thought out reason for this, it’s just how I like it.

Just putting this list out there makes me a little uncomfortable, because this is not a subject I know a lot about. Take what works for you and leave the rest. The list is just a starting place for those of you looking to lower your fat intake. I make no promises about any of the foods here, except that I cook them and eat them and they taste good.

Before I get to the list, I’ll share a few tips that I put together. Some of these come from my readers on the Eat at Home Facebook page. (Join us over there. We have some fun conversations.) In the interest of full disclosure, I only follow the first tip regularly. Some of the recipes in the list are only low-fat if you follow these tips!

Always drain and rinse hamburger, sausage, etc. I use very hot water to rinse the grease off the meat. I did find this interesting article on Hillbilly Housewife about the calorie savings of doing this step.

Buy low-fat cheese and other dairy products.

Substitute plain yogurt for sour cream.

Saute in cooking spray instead of butter or olive oil.

Use skinless chicken

Substitute applesauce for oil in baked goods.

Don’t use the yolks of eggs or only use the yolks of half the eggs the recipe calls for.

Main Dishes

Pizza Bowties with Italian Sausage Beef and Black Bean Taco Bake Fish Tacos with Chipotle Dressing

Easy Pepper Steak in the Slow Cooker Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Southwest Chicken and Brown Rice Italian Sausage and Bean Soup Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable Honey Pork Chops Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup All Veggie Vegetable Soup Black Bean and Corn Chicken Taco Bake Chicken Posole Stew in the Slow Cooker Honey Cashew Pork Stir-Fry Honey Hoisin Chicken in the Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos Zesty Crockpot Chicken Chicken Tortilla Soup – use baked chips instead of fried tortilla strips Camarones con Arroz, Shrimp with Rice Crockpot Honey Mustard Chicken Tilapia with Veggies Baked in Foil Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps Baked Chicken with Summer Vegetables in the Slow Cooker Lentil Tacos Shrimp Scampi Mexican Vegetables on Cornbread Garlic Chicken with More Garlic BBQ Chicken Fajitas Crockpot Sweet and Sour Cantonese Chicken Crockpot Chicken Soup Vietnam Fried Rice Crockpot Chicken Teriyaki Sticky Coconut Chicken Chicken Enchiladas Mexican Beans and Rice Chicken Fiesta with Black Beans in the Slow Cooker

Side Dishes

Refried Beans Cucumbers and Onions Any salad, really! Use low-fat dressing or just lemon, salt and pepper to dress it.

Sweet Tooth