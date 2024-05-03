My New Vegan Holiday e-Cookbook Plus 3 FREE Recipes! — Carol's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

main dish
Written By Carol Clayton
My debut e-cookbook, “Carol’s Vegan Holiday” is available now, just in time for the festive season! It’s been a delicious yearlong project and I’m *immensely* grateful for those of you who have already purchased the e-book and for the loving support of my family, friends, and recipe testers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
You may have some questions about how to purchase, how to download, and what’s inside this e-cookbook. So, I’ve dedicated this blog post specifically to answer all your questions. Plus, I’m sharing 3 recipes from the e-book so you can try before you buy!
How to purchase my e-cookbook!
U.S. Orders
You can use any device to purchase and download my e-cookbook that you would use for any other online purchase: a cell phone, laptop/desktop, or tablet.
The payment methods available are credit/debit card, PayPal, or Apple Pay (using Safari on a supported device from your cell phone).
The e-cookbook is not available on digital readers such as a Kindle.
Orders outside of the U.S.
Just like U.S. orders, you can use any device to purchase and download my e-cookbook that you would use for any other online purchase: a cell phone, laptop/desktop, or tablet.
The payment methods available are credit/debit card or PayPal. Apple Pay doesn’t work predictably outside of the U.S.
How much does it cost?
$20
Click here to visit the shop.
How do I download my e-cookbook?
Once you place your order, you will receive an order confirmation email where you can view your order. At the same time, you will receive an order is ready email with a link “Carol’s-Vegan-Holiday-e-Cookbook.pdf. Click the link. It will open up the PDF file which you can then download.
Keep in mind the link expires after 24 hours. If you try to access them afterwards a new email will be sent to you.
What file type and size is the e-cookbook?
You will receive a 25MB PDF file.
Can I use my e-cookbook on multiple devices?
Yup! Copy the PDF link in your browser and paste it on any compatible device that you wish to store it on.
Return Policy
Due to the nature of digital downloads, refunds are not offered. Thank you for understanding.
What’s inside the e-cookbook?
70 scrumptious pages with 20 vegan recipes that are perfect for any festive occasion.
Stunning full-page photos for every recipe with my signature vibrant food photography.
Additional step-by-step instructions, with photos, for advanced recipes.
Suggested menu and planning schedule for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and Twelfth Night for stress-free holiday cooking.
Recommended products guide with clickable links to make assembling your shopping list a snap.
24-hour access to the recipe developer (me!) through email. Clickhere for help!
Recipes in Carol’s Vegan Holiday e-Cookbook
Mains & Sides
1. Vegan Beef Wellington
2. Festive Nut Roast
3. Butternut Squash Lasagna with Fresh Sage
4. Apple, Sausage, and Sage Stuffing
5. Leek, Fennel, and Potato Au Gratin
6. Maple Roasted Carrots with Pistachios
7. Solstice Salad with Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Pomegranate, and Orange Vinaigrette
Bread, Sauces & Charcuterie
8. Festive Rosemary and Sea Salt Focaccia
9. Holiday Challah
10. Yorkshire Pudding
11. White Wine and Mushroom Gravy
12. Cranberry Orange Sauce
13. Miso Glazed Nuts with Dried Cranberries and Pepitas
14. White Cheddar Cheese Pots
Desserts & Beverages
15. Gingerbread Bears
16. Roll Butter Cookies
17. Mint Meltaway Chocolate Tartlets
18. Orange and Almond 12th Night Cake
19. Mulled Apple Cider
20. Holiday Nog
Bonus Material
Suggested Menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year / 12th Night
Cooking Schedule for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year / 12th Night
Glossary
Recommended Products with Links
Are the recipes gluten-free?
Many of the recipes are gluten-free or can be easily made gluten-free. Some of the recipes such as the breads cake and cookies have gluten in them. All the recipes are vegan.
Recipe Sneak Peek!
To give you a taste of what’s inside, I’m sharing 3 recipes for FREE from the e-cookbook in convenient printable form. I’ve been serving these to my family for years and am so excited for you to make them!
Festive Nut Roast
Nut roast is meatloaf’s vegan cousin. The fun one that you always invited to your birthday party. It works very well as a turkey alternative being umami-loaded, rich, and very satisfying. Served with all the trimmings it holds its own as a holiday centerpiece. This is a great dish to make ahead of time as the flavors intensify overnight and the texture becomes firmer. I love serving it on a platter decorated with fresh rosemary sprigs and a scattering of cranberries which always gets a few ooh-ahhs.
Yield: 10 Slices
Author: Carol Clayton
Festive Nut Roast
Nut roast is meatloaf’s vegan cousin. The fun one that you always invited to your birthday party. It works very well as a turkey alternative being umami-loaded, rich, and very satisfying. Served with all the trimmings it holds its own as a holiday centerpiece. This is a great dish to make ahead of time as the flavors intensify overnight and the texture becomes firmer. I love serving it on a platter decorated with fresh rosemary sprigs and a scattering of cranberries which always gets a few ooh-ahhs.
Prep time: 30 MinCook time: 1 H & 20 MInactive time: 20 MinTotal time: 2 H & 10 M
Ingredients
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350°F / 177°C. Grease a standard size bread loaf pan 8½x4x2½ (22x11x6 cm) loaf pan and line the inside with a sheet of parchment paper so that the paper hangs over the long edges, creating handles.
- Make the flax egg- Pour the water into a small bowl and energetically whisk in the flax seed meal until incorporated. Set aside to thicken for 15 minutes.
- Toast the breadcrumbs- Spread the breadcrumbs evenly on a rimmed baking sheet and slide into the 350°F / 177°C oven. Toast for 10-12 minutes, until fragrant and crispy, stirring halfway through.
- Sauté the aromatics- In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Slide in the onions and leek and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook for 7-10 minutes until very soft but not brown, lowering the heat to medium if needed. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant 1 minute more.
- Sauté the veggies and herbs- Scoop in the carrots, mushrooms, fresh rosemary, and sage into the pan. Sprinkle with the other teaspoon of salt, black pepper, thyme, and cayenne. Cook until the carrots are tender, and the mixture begins to look dry and stick to the bottom of the pan, 5-7 minutes. Slide the pan off the heat.
- Add the remaining ingredients- Scoop in the pumpkin and mix it all together. Then pile in the breadcrumbs, lentils, chestnuts, mixed nuts, cranberries, and oat flour. Mix until well combined. Add the flax egg, apple cider vinegar and mix again. Taste and add more salt and pepper to your liking.
- Press the dough into the bread pan- Spoon the dough into the pan pressing firmly as you go. See that there are no air pockets and that it is packed tight. The dough will fill the loaf pan almost up to the top.
- Bake the loaf- Bake for 60 minutes. The top will look brown and dry. Let cool for 20-30 minutes before using the parchment paper handles to lift the loaf from the pan. Flip it over onto a serving plate. Enjoy with White Wine and Mushroom Gravy.
Notes
Pro Tip:
Using a food processor will save you from a chopping marathon. Start by using the “S” blade to pulse the breadcrumbs. Transfer them to a baking sheet. Then use the pulse setting to chop your mushrooms until finely diced. Transfer them to a dish. Pile the chestnuts, mixed nuts, and cranberries into the work bowl and pulse until you’ve achieved a coarse crumb. Finish by switching to the shredding blade and shred your carrot.
Nutrition Facts
Calories
348.13
Fat (grams)
10.62 g
Sat. Fat (grams)
1.66 g
Carbs (grams)
53.42 g
Fiber (grams)
10.71 g
Net carbs
42.73 g
Sugar (grams)
10.33 g
Protein (grams)
12.26 g
Sodium (milligrams)
661.1 mg
Cholesterol (grams)
0 mg
Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy and is an estimate only. This information comes from online calculators.
White Wine and Mushroom Gravy
Rich savory and silky, gravy takes mashed potatoes and roasts to the next level. As sauces go, gravy can seem mysterious. But feel rest assured that a five-star gravy is well within your reach. The key to unlocking layers of umami flavor, without meat, is to blend sauteed mushrooms with a roux-thickened vegetable blend known as mirepoix. This famous flavor base, essential in French cooking, is the budling block of good gravy. White wine balances the dish with complex flavor leaving you with a salty savory experience that will have you licking your plate!
Yield: 11 (¼ cup) servings
Author: Carol Clayton
White Wine and Mushroom Gravy
Rich savory and silky, gravy takes mashed potatoes and roasts to the next level. As sauces go, gravy can seem mysterious. But feel rest assured that a five-star gravy is well within your reach. The key to unlocking layers of umami flavor, without meat, is to blend sauteed mushrooms with a roux-thickened vegetable blend known as mirepoix. This famous flavor base, essential in French cooking, is the budling block of good gravy. White wine balances the dish with complex flavor leaving you with a salty savory experience that will have you licking your plate!
Prep time: 15 MinCook time: 40 MinTotal time: 55 Min
Ingredients
Instructions
- Cook the mushrooms- Pour 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. When a splash of water creates a sizzle, tumble in your mushrooms and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of salt. Sautee until they have released most of their liquid and have shrunk way down in size, 10-15 minutes. Slide the pan off the heat.
- Sautee the mirepoix- Meanwhile, melt the butter in a separate large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and the other teaspoon of salt. Sautee until soft and translucent but not browned, 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute to let the flavor bloom. Plop in the celery, carrots, and a few twists of black pepper. Continue to cook until all the vegetables are a soft cohesive mass, 10 more minutes.
- Make a roux- Turn the heat down to medium-low and sprinkle flour over the vegetables. Mix until well coated. Cook for another 7 minutes to toast the flour and temper its flavor. Gradually pour in the white wine followed by the vegetable broth, whisking as you go. Return the heat to medium-high. In a few minutes it will begin to simmer and thicken.
- Strain the gravy- Scrape the vegetable mixture into a small-holed colander fitted over a mixing bowl. Use a flexible spatula to press all of the precious liquid out. This is the gravy base. Tip: Refrigerate (or freeze) the flavorful vegetable mixture to toss into soup at a later date.
- Make the gravy- Transfer the gravy base to a blender and add the mushrooms. Blend on high speed until silky smooth. Scrape it back into the saucepan over medium heat to warm before serving. Adjust the consistency, if you like, by simmering to reduce and thicken, or add a bit more vegetable stock to thin. Garnish with a few twists of black pepper and serve nice and hot.
Notes
This gravy freezes well for up to 3 months. Thaw in the fridge and gently reheat on the stovetop.
Nutrition Facts
Calories
72.52
Fat (grams)
3.2 g
Sat. Fat (grams)
0.55 g
Carbs (grams)
7.99 g
Fiber (grams)
1.07 g
Net carbs
6.9 g
Sugar (grams)
1.77 g
Protein (grams)
1.52 g
Sodium (milligrams)
459.16 mg
Cholesterol (grams)
0 mg
Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy and is an estimate only. This information comes from online calculators.
Mint Melt Away Chocolate Tartlets
The inspiration for this addictively delicious tart came from a community favorite recipe, Vegan Dark Chocolate Tart, on my blog. The luscious, ultra-chocolatey filling, paired with a chewy no-bake crust, is one of the best desserts you’ll ever taste! In the spirit of the season, I added mint to the ganache filling which is divided between mini tart pans for easy sharing. This recipe is also the perfect amount for 1 (9½ x 1½”) tart and freezes beautifully. I promise, your guests will love it!
Yield: 10 Tartlets
Author: Carol Clayton
Mint Melt Away Chocolate Tartlets
The inspiration for this addictively delicious tart came from a community favorite recipe, Vegan Dark Chocolate Tart, on my blog. The luscious, ultra-chocolatey filling, paired with a chewy no-bake crust, is one of the best desserts you’ll ever taste! In the spirit of the season, I added mint to the ganache filling which is divided between mini tart pans for easy sharing.
Prep time: 30 MinCook time: 15 MinInactive time: 90 MinTotal time: 2 H & 15 M
Ingredients
For the crust
For the dark chocolate mint filling
Instructions
- Prep your tartlet pans- Use your fingers to grease 10 (4”x3⁄4”) mini tart pans with coconut oil. Be sure to apply coconut oil to each flute and the bottom crease so that the tarts will release from the pan once cooled.
- Make the crust- Tumble the oats, pecans, cocoa powder, and salt into the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse until it looks like coarse sand.
- Pour the melted coconut oil and maple syrup over the top and add in the dates. Pulse until the dough comes together and no large chunks of dates remain. Squeeze a clump and see if it sticks together.
- Press the dough into the tartlet pans- Divide the dough evenly between the mini tart pans. Then use your fingers to press the dough, the same thickness, all around the sides and bottom of the pans, wiping your fingers clean as needed.
- Make the filling- Chop the chocolate into small pieces and scrape them into a medium-sized mixing bowl.
- In a small saucepan whisk the coconut milk, mint extract, and agar powder. Turn the heat to medium-high and continue to gently stir. When little bubbles form around the rim of the pan and the temperature is at least 185°F / 85°C, it’s done.
- Pour the hot milk over the chocolate and let it sit for 5 minutes without stirring. Then whisk the mixture until smooth and glossy. Add 3 tablespoons of maple syrup and whisk again.
- Fill the tartlet pans- Ladle the filling into each pan up to the rim of the crust. You may have a bit of extra. Let the tarts sit for 1⁄2 hour to cool and set. Transfer them to the fridge for at least an hour to finish setting before serving.
Notes
This recipe is also the perfect amount for 1 (9½ x 1½”) tart and freezes beautifully. I promise, your guests will love it!
Nutrition Facts
Calories
466.35
Fat (grams)
29.88 g
Sat. Fat (grams)
18.73 g
Carbs (grams)
48.03 g
Fiber (grams)
6.9 g
Net carbs
41.13 g
Sugar (grams)
28.45 g
Protein (grams)
5.81 g
Sodium (milligrams)
71.36 mg
Cholesterol (grams)
0 mg
Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy and is an estimate only. This information comes from online calculators.
Did you make this recipe?
What others have said about my e-cookbook!
“A spellbinding e-cookbook from start to finish, even when you don't believeit possible, along comes a recipe even more delicious than the previous. The step-by-step guides make holiday catering so easy, guiding you every inch of the way. Just reading it makes me long for the holidays so I can snuggle up with warm apple cider and a slice of orangeand almond bund cake. I can't recommendthis e-cookbook enough, whether you'rea beginneror a pro, plant-based or not, this will be a treasure for everyone.”
Suze Morrison
@gourmetglow
https://gourmetglow.co.uk/
"It's hard to know which is most remarkable about Carol's Vegan Holiday e-Cookbook - the stunning range of ideas for every course, the incredible wealth of detailed, step-by-step guidance and tips for making each recipe, or the absolutely gorgeous photography. Truthfully, I can't imagine needing any additional cookbooks for inspiration OR instruction than this one Vegan Holiday e-Cookbook from Carol!!!"
Becky Hadeed
@thestoriedrecipepodcast
www.thestoriedrecipe.com
"Carol's Vegan Holiday e-Cookbook is your go-to guide for a nourishing and festive holiday. With done-for-you menus, step-by-step photography, and get-ahead tips, Carol has made creating a vegan feast simple."
Traci York
@vanillaandbean
www.vanillaandbean.com
Featured
Carol Clayton