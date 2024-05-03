My New Vegan Holiday e-Cookbook Plus 3 FREE Recipes! — Carol's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

How to purchase my e-cookbook!

U.S. Orders

You can use any device to purchase and download my e-cookbook that you would use for any other online purchase: a cell phone, laptop/desktop, or tablet.

The payment methods available are credit/debit card, PayPal, or Apple Pay (using Safari on a supported device from your cell phone).

The e-cookbook is not available on digital readers such as a Kindle.

Orders outside of the U.S.

Just like U.S. orders, you can use any device to purchase and download my e-cookbook that you would use for any other online purchase: a cell phone, laptop/desktop, or tablet.

The payment methods available are credit/debit card or PayPal. Apple Pay doesn’t work predictably outside of the U.S.

How much does it cost?

$20