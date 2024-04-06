Strawberry Pecan Fudge Recipe - Easy 3 Ingredient Fudge! (2024)

posted by Crissy Page on Jan 31, 2017 (updated Jan 22, 2024)

A few weeks ago, I was turned on to this super easy strawberry pecan fudge recipe by a friend, and I knew that I had to try it. I usually try to whip-up a sweet treat or two for my family before Valentine’s Day, and I’m totally loving this easy 3-ingredient fudge recipe.

Strawberry Pecan Fudge Recipe - Easy 3 Ingredient Fudge! (1)

I’m pretty much on board with any recipes that include FROSTING (I’m kind of a frosting junkie), and this one is so easy that you can whip it up in like five minutes—seriously.

Strawberry Pecan Fudge Recipe

With Valentine’s Day coming up in just two short weeks, this strawberry pecan fudge recipe would make the perfect pink treat to give to loves in your life, particularly if any of the loves in your life happen to be serious frosting addicts. I know a few of those, me included!

Strawberry Pecan Fudge Recipe - Easy 3 Ingredient Fudge! (2)

The addition of the pecans to this recipe really makes all the difference—it makes the fudge taste more like real fudge in my opinion. Of course, if you’re not a fan of nuts on your desserts, and I know that there are quite a few of you who fall into that category, you can certainly leave the pecans out completely.

I’m just going to warn you that this fudge is super decadent and super sweet. I love the flavor so much that I usually have a piece or two and then ask my husband to hide it from me! It’s just one of those desserts that I will go back to over and over.

This pink strawberry pecan fudge is to die for, and so easy to make. I hope you’ll make a batch to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Please let me know in the comments below if you love it as much as I do!

Strawberry Pecan Fudge Recipe - Easy 3 Ingredient Fudge! (3)

Ingredients

  • 1 16 oz can of strawberry frosting
  • 1 12 oz bag of white chocolate chips
  • 2/3 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

  1. Lightly spray an 9x9 pan with cooking spray. A 9x13 pan would be fine too, if you want to make thinner bars.
  2. Put chocolate chips in microwave safe bowl and melt them, keep an eye on them, melting times will vary and you don't want to burn them! You could also use a double boiler.
  3. Stir in entire can of strawberry frosting.
  4. Stir in pecans (I saved a little to sprinkle on the top).
  5. Spread into pan and chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
  6. Cut into squares and serve.

originally published on Jan 31, 2017 (last updated Jan 22, 2024)

31 comments Leave a comment »

31 comments on “Strawberry Pecan Fudge”

  2. Karren Reply

    been making this “recipe” for years, only way to get some extra special flavors of “fudge” like for the kids bake sales etc., Strawberry isn’t the only frosting available, use your imagination.

    Rating: 4

  3. Linda Reply

    I don’t suppose there is a way around the can of strawberry frosting? I can’t get it where I live. Seems like we only have chocolate vanilla or cheese cake. SIGH.

    • Kate Reply

      Can you get strawberry extract or flavoring and red food coloring? You could get the vanilla frosting and add strawberry flavoring and a couple drops of red food dye.

    • Josee Reply

      I found it on Amazon

  4. Joyce Blume Reply

    made them without nuts and added a few drops of peppermint oil. delicious creamy mints.

  5. Carolyn Reply

    Thanks, I love recipes, but I am 71 ears old and in poor health so I have to leave it up to the grown-up children to make and enjoy but leave me a piece. Carolyn

  6. Rita Reply

    Chopped Cherries would be good too.

  7. Lacey Reply

    Oh my goodness! Looks so so wonderful and yummy, and it’s so easy! I wonder if I could dip the bottom of them in dark chocolate to make them look (and taste) good, Kinda like a strawberry sundae! Or maybe just drizzle some melted chocolate over them. Oh so many ways to enjoy these…as is or use your imagination! Thank you so much for sharing this!

  8. P.D. Reply

    I just made this..in the fridge chilling as we speak. I licked the left over on spoon and it is soooooo tasty!!!
    Easy and quick to make.

  9. Jillian Reply

    Crissy, did you use the Betty Crocker “Whipped” frosting? I’m not sure what other brands come in strawberry? Please let me know. Thanks!

    • Crissy Page Reply

      No it wasn’t a whipped frosting, it was just a Pilsbury strawberry frosting in a can! :)

      • Jillian

        Where can I find the Pillsbury frosting in Toronto? I can’t find it anywhere!

  10. Emily Reply

    Oh my! This looks like the most amazing thing ever! I can’t wait for a great excuse to make this :) I’m just discovering your blog and I can’t wait to read on…..

  11. Hanan Reply

    That looks way too delicious!

  12. Rachel @ Bakerita Reply

    I’ve wanted to try this for a while now, and I totally forgot about the idea until I saw this. Sounds so good, definitely trying it soon.

  13. Yogesh Reply

    Oh Gosh…!!! Its looking so yummy…!!!!

  14. Karen Reply

    I’m not sure how you can call something made with a can of frosting…”Fudge”!

    • Crissy Page Reply

      It’s easy… try it, it just rolls off the tongue. F U D G E.

      lol, geez.

      • Tiffany Cruz

        I’m laughing so hard right now.

      • SHARON

        I was wondering since Pillsbury has sugar free frosting and I believe its Hersheys that also now have sugar free chocolate chips if they could be used to make this so there would be a sugar free version for diabetics.
        What do you think.
        Also you could use any flavor frosting an chips to make any flavor fudge you would like.

  15. Crystal Reply

    Delicious!! I saw the same recipe and pinned it so I can make it for Valentine’s Day.

  16. Kristin (Born 2 Be Mom) Reply

    Looks amazing!! I looooove frosting. :)

  17. Amy Reply

    Dear God. Want.

  18. Nichol Reply

    This fudge looks delicious and so simple! YUM!

  19. Ellen Christian Reply

    Oh my goodness! Where is mine? I’d like a BIG box please!

  20. Judy Thompson Reply

    have to trry t his but I’ll have to leave thePecans out hubby can’t eat nuts

  21. Dusty B Reply

    I’m not a fan of strawberry, but they’re just so pretty!

  22. Adelina Priddis Reply

    Oh that does look yummy

  23. Stacie Reply

    YUM!!! Looks absolutely heavenly.

  24. Tiffany Cruz Reply

    That fudge looks so yummy!

