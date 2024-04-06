Strawberry Pecan Fudge Recipe - Easy 3 Ingredient Fudge! (2024)

Home » Recipes » Desserts » Candy » Strawberry Pecan Fudge
posted by Crissy Pageon Jan 31, 2017 (updated Jan 22, 2024) 31 comments »
A few weeks ago, I was turned on to this super easy strawberry pecan fudge recipe by a friend, and I knew that I had to try it. I usually try to whip-up a sweet treat or two for my family before Valentine’s Day, and I’m totally loving this easy 3-ingredient fudge recipe.
I’m pretty much on board with any recipes that include FROSTING (I’m kind of a frosting junkie), and this one is so easy that you can whip it up in like five minutes—seriously.
Strawberry Pecan Fudge Recipe
With Valentine’s Day coming up in just two short weeks, this strawberry pecan fudge recipe would make the perfect pink treat to give to loves in your life, particularly if any of the loves in your life happen to be serious frosting addicts. I know a few of those, me included!
The addition of the pecans to this recipe really makes all the difference—it makes the fudge taste more like real fudge in my opinion. Of course, if you’re not a fan of nuts on your desserts, and I know that there are quite a few of you who fall into that category, you can certainly leave the pecans out completely.
I’m just going to warn you that this fudge is super decadent and super sweet. I love the flavor so much that I usually have a piece or two and then ask my husband to hide it from me! It’s just one of those desserts that I will go back to over and over.
This pink strawberry pecan fudge is to die for, and so easy to make. I hope you’ll make a batch to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Please let me know in the comments below if you love it as much as I do!
Ingredients
- 1 16 oz can of strawberry frosting
- 1 12 oz bag of white chocolate chips
- 2/3 cup chopped pecans
Instructions
- Lightly spray an 9x9 pan with cooking spray. A 9x13 pan would be fine too, if you want to make thinner bars.
- Put chocolate chips in microwave safe bowl and melt them, keep an eye on them, melting times will vary and you don't want to burn them! You could also use a double boiler.
- Stir in entire can of strawberry frosting.
- Stir in pecans (I saved a little to sprinkle on the top).
- Spread into pan and chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Cut into squares and serve.
originally published on Jan 31, 2017 (last updated Jan 22, 2024)
31 comments Leave a comment »
31 comments on “Strawberry Pecan Fudge”
-
Elly Thistle — Reply
To the person in Canada…how about the amazon pantry site for the frosting.
-
Karren — Reply
been making this “recipe” for years, only way to get some extra special flavors of “fudge” like for the kids bake sales etc., Strawberry isn’t the only frosting available, use your imagination.
Rating: 4
-
Linda — Reply
I don’t suppose there is a way around the can of strawberry frosting? I can’t get it where I live. Seems like we only have chocolate vanilla or cheese cake. SIGH.
-
Kate — Reply
Can you get strawberry extract or flavoring and red food coloring? You could get the vanilla frosting and add strawberry flavoring and a couple drops of red food dye.
-
Josee — Reply
I found it on Amazon
-
-
Joyce Blume — Reply
made them without nuts and added a few drops of peppermint oil. delicious creamy mints.
-
Carolyn — Reply
Thanks, I love recipes, but I am 71 ears old and in poor health so I have to leave it up to the grown-up children to make and enjoy but leave me a piece. Carolyn
-
Rita — Reply
Chopped Cherries would be good too.
-
Lacey — Reply
Oh my goodness! Looks so so wonderful and yummy, and it’s so easy! I wonder if I could dip the bottom of them in dark chocolate to make them look (and taste) good, Kinda like a strawberry sundae! Or maybe just drizzle some melted chocolate over them. Oh so many ways to enjoy these…as is or use your imagination! Thank you so much for sharing this!
-
P.D. — Reply
I just made this..in the fridge chilling as we speak. I licked the left over on spoon and it is soooooo tasty!!!
Easy and quick to make.
-
Jillian — Reply
Crissy, did you use the Betty Crocker “Whipped” frosting? I’m not sure what other brands come in strawberry? Please let me know. Thanks!
-
Crissy Page — Reply
No it wasn’t a whipped frosting, it was just a Pilsbury strawberry frosting in a can! :)
-
Jillian —
Where can I find the Pillsbury frosting in Toronto? I can’t find it anywhere!
-
-
-
Emily — Reply
Oh my! This looks like the most amazing thing ever! I can’t wait for a great excuse to make this :) I’m just discovering your blog and I can’t wait to read on…..
-
Hanan — Reply
That looks way too delicious!
-
Rachel @ Bakerita — Reply
I’ve wanted to try this for a while now, and I totally forgot about the idea until I saw this. Sounds so good, definitely trying it soon.
-
Yogesh — Reply
Oh Gosh…!!! Its looking so yummy…!!!!
-
Karen — Reply
I’m not sure how you can call something made with a can of frosting…”Fudge”!
-
Crissy Page — Reply
It’s easy… try it, it just rolls off the tongue. F U D G E.
lol, geez.
-
Tiffany Cruz —
I’m laughing so hard right now.
-
SHARON —
I was wondering since Pillsbury has sugar free frosting and I believe its Hersheys that also now have sugar free chocolate chips if they could be used to make this so there would be a sugar free version for diabetics.
What do you think.
Also you could use any flavor frosting an chips to make any flavor fudge you would like.
-
-
-
Crystal — Reply
Delicious!! I saw the same recipe and pinned it so I can make it for Valentine’s Day.
-
Kristin (Born 2 Be Mom) — Reply
Looks amazing!! I looooove frosting. :)
-
Amy — Reply
Dear God. Want.
-
Nichol — Reply
This fudge looks delicious and so simple! YUM!
-
Ellen Christian — Reply
Oh my goodness! Where is mine? I’d like a BIG box please!
-
Judy Thompson — Reply
have to trry t his but I’ll have to leave thePecans out hubby can’t eat nuts
-
Dusty B — Reply
I’m not a fan of strawberry, but they’re just so pretty!
-
Adelina Priddis — Reply
Oh that does look yummy
-
Stacie — Reply
YUM!!! Looks absolutely heavenly.
-
Tiffany Cruz — Reply
That fudge looks so yummy!
