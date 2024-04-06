Strawberry Pecan Fudge Recipe - Easy 3 Ingredient Fudge! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

A few weeks ago, I was turned on to this super easy strawberry pecan fudge recipe by a friend, and I knew that I had to try it. I usually try to whip-up a sweet treat or two for my family before Valentine’s Day, and I’m totally loving this easy 3-ingredient fudge recipe.

I’m pretty much on board with any recipes that include FROSTING (I’m kind of a frosting junkie), and this one is so easy that you can whip it up in like five minutes—seriously.

Strawberry Pecan Fudge Recipe

With Valentine’s Day coming up in just two short weeks, this strawberry pecan fudge recipe would make the perfect pink treat to give to loves in your life, particularly if any of the loves in your life happen to be serious frosting addicts. I know a few of those, me included!

RELATED: Loving this easy strawberry pecan fudge? Check out my other no-brainer 3-ingredient fudge recipe. It’s super yummy as well!

The addition of the pecans to this recipe really makes all the difference—it makes the fudge taste more like real fudge in my opinion. Of course, if you’re not a fan of nuts on your desserts, and I know that there are quite a few of you who fall into that category, you can certainly leave the pecans out completely.

I’m just going to warn you that this fudge is super decadent and super sweet. I love the flavor so much that I usually have a piece or two and then ask my husband to hide it from me! It’s just one of those desserts that I will go back to over and over.

This pink strawberry pecan fudge is to die for, and so easy to make. I hope you’ll make a batch to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Please let me know in the comments below if you love it as much as I do!

More Fudge Recipes

Original Fantasy Fudge

Easy 3-Ingredient Fudge