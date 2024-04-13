No Bake Peanut Butter Snowballs Recipe (2024)

So many of our favorite family recipes start with a particular brand of soup, or in this case, a jar of peanut butter. We have been making this same-no-bake peanut buttert snowball recipefor as long as I can remember. My grandmother used to make these same snowballs for our entire family every Christmas. Gosh, she would make so many peanut butter snowballs for Christmas. I seriously don’t know how she kept up with us, lol. Growing up, my siblings and I were Jifkids, and my grandmotherer would always go bother her to fill up his spoon with Jif Peanut Butter, and she always did it with a smile, even during the holidays when she was making 100 snowballs. She’s not with us any longer, and she is dearly missed. However, it is awesome to see this Peanut Butter snowball recipe, along with several other of my grandmother’s recipes, living on with the holiday season. Her recipes were passed down to my mother, who gave them to me, and I will continue the tradition and do the same for my children.

right?Okay, so let’s talpeanutt tbutteresnowballser Snowballs! First of all, they are amazing! Second of all, they’re a little messy, but you know hofoods,right?messy foods, right? Yes, the MESSY STUFF IS THE BESpeanutibutterpsnowballsnut Butter Snowballs doesn’t fall short of amazing either. I don’t think I have ever seen anyone not like these yummy balls of butter, unless, of course, you do butter, like peanut butter, but we don’t have family in my family. Third, they are super yummy, but the recipe is quick and easy. We can all stand to save a little time during the holidays, right?

Quick and Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Snowballs Recipe

½ cup butter (melted)

3 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 ½ cups Jif creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar for coating

Let’s make these peanut butter snowballs:

In a large bowl combine butter, powder sugar, peanut butter, and vanilla, and mix completely

Scoop the peanut butter mixture out and begin rolling balls, about 1 to 1.2 inches. When you are finished rolling the peanut butter ball, place it on parchment paper, and repeat until all the peanut butter mixture is gone.

Place them in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes; it helps them stay together a little better. However, you can skip this step if you like; I just prefer chilling the peanut butter balls first.

Put powdered sugar in a baggie, place a few peanut butter balls into the bag, and move around until thoroughlycoated.

Enjoy!

When I go to the grocery store and need peanut butter, my kids run over and grab the biggest container of Jif peanut butter they can find, just like I used to when I would help my mom grocery shop. Gosh, I don’t remember seeing another brand of peanut butter until I started doing my grocery shopping. Of course, I’ve tried different brands once I left my parents’ house, but when you grow up with Jif, you can taste the difference. It’s just one of those things I can’t substitute, nor can my brother or sister.

My brother still eats his daily peanut butter with a spoon, and my sister still loves her peanut butter, honey, and banana sandwich. As for me, well, I like to mix things up a bit:,,,,No Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Chips Cookie Dough Bars, . These are a few recipes I have made over the last year and shared on the blog, all with oh so yummy, peanut buttery Jif!

