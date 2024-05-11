How to Connect Two Bluetooth Speakers on PC or Mac (2024)

Thanks to all authors for creating a page that has been read 418,797 times.

Restart your computer. Once your computer comes back up, you should be able to listen to audio in stereo through both paired Bluetooth speakers simultaneously.

Select your second speaker from the ″Playback through this device″ menu. This is the speaker that is not currently your default.

Select Stereo Mix again and click Properties . It’s to the right of the ″Set Default″ button you clicked a moment ago.

Select Stereo Mix and click Set Default . A green and white check mark will now appear over ″Stereo Mix.″

Click Enable . This tells your computer to use stereo sound instead of mono.

Right-click Stereo Mix . If you don’t see this option, right-click a blank area of the window, then select Show Disabled Devices . You should see it now.

Click the Recording tab. It’s the second tab at the top of the window. [4]

Open your Windows audio settings. If your speakers aren’t playing in stereo audio, or only one speaker is playing audio, use this method to enable stereo mix. Here’s how to open the audio settings:

Use the speaker manufacturer’s app (if applicable) to pair the speakers together. Some speaker manufacturers provide a Windows app you can use to connect the speakers to one another. If your speaker(s) came with an app, open it up and see if you can find an option for multiple speakers (sometimes called ″multiple outlets″).

Pair both speakers with your Windows computer. If you haven’t yet paired both speakers, enable Bluetooth on your computer and pair them now. Here’s how:

Turn on both Bluetooth speakers. To use two Bluetooth speakers at once with Windows, you’ll need speakers that can pair with one another. This usually means two of the same model speakers, but you may be able to pair different models of the same brand. [3]

Set the speakers as your Mac’s audio output. The final step is to tell your Mac to route audio through the speaker pair. Here’s how:

Rename the new multi-output device. It’s helpful to give the pair of speakers a name so you can easily find them in your sound settings. To do so, double-click Multi-Output Device in the left column (likely near the bottom), then type ″All Bluetooth Speakers″ (or something similar).

Select both Bluetooth speakers. To do so, check the box to the left of each speaker’s name. Any speakers you select will play audio from your Mac at the same time.

Click Create Multi-Output Device . A list of connected speakers will appear in the right panel. [2]

Click the Go menu. It’s at the top of the screen.

Open Finder . It’s the first icon on the Dock. It’s a blue and gray icon of a smiling face.

Pair your Bluetooth speakers with your Mac. If you haven’t already done so, follow the instructions that came with your speakers to connect them to your computer. [1]

This wikiHow teaches you how to play audio through two separate Bluetooth speakers at the same time. If you’re using a Mac, you can use a built-in tool to play music through any two speakers, regardless of the manufacturer. If you’re using Windows, you’ll need to be using two speakers that can pair with one another (usually two of the same type).

FAQs

Pair both Bluetooth speakers to your Mac or Windows computer. On Mac, open Finder and go to Go > Utilities > Audio MIDI Setup to create a Multi-Output Device. On Windows, pair the speakers together using an app or button pairing procedure.

In the Audio MIDI Setup app on your Mac, click the Add button at the bottom of the sidebar in the Audio Devices window, then choose Create Multi-Output Device. A new multi-output device appears in the sidebar. To rename the device, click it, then enter a new name.

Click on the “System” tab and select “Sound” in the left sidebar. In the “Output” section, you will be able to select which audio devices are connected to your computer. Select both of your Bluetooth speakers and click “Apply” to save your settings. Now you can play audio through both of your speakers at the same time.

With the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, you and a friend can both listen with AirPods or Beats wireless headphones to audio from your iPhone or iPad.

Yes, a phone can play audio through two Bluetooth speakers at once if it supports Bluetooth 5.0 or above and features such as dual audio or audio sharing.

But, can you connect to multiple Bluetooth speakers at once? Luckily, you can easily sync up multiple Bluetooth speakers with your smartphone, computer, TV, record player or other media device and enjoy your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks.

In Windows 10: right click on the sound volume -> select Sounds -> choose a primary audio playback device -> enable Stereo Mix -> set as default -> select a secondary audio playback device -> apply changes. Besides, you can select audio output devices for specific apps on Windows.

Use Bluetooth Devices That Can Pair With Each Other



If your devices can pair with each other, here's how to simultaneously connect them to Windows: Navigate to Win Start menu > PC Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices. Turn on the Bluetooth button in the middle pane.

How to Connect Multiple Bluetooth Speakers to One Device Make sure that the Bluetooth functionality of both devices is enabled. Refer to your device's integrated Bluetooth search for devices available for connection. Choose the multiple Bluetooth speakers you want to link to your phone. Jul 12, 2023

AmpMe is a party in your pocket that connects multiple Bluetooth speakers or phones. Whether you're looking for a whole-home audio solution, or just to play a song for friends, AmpMe is a must-download app available for both iOS and Android.

on the Siri Remote to open Control Center. Navigate to Headphones, then select the headphones you want to use. Select Share Audio, then follow the onscreen instructions to pair the second pair of headphones.

How to connect two headphones simultaneously with a Mac Ensure both headphone pairs are connected to your Mac, via Bluetooth or the headphone jack. Launch Audio MIDI Setup and click the plus (+) button at the bottom left. ... In the Audio Devices list, tick the boxes next to both headphone pairs you want to use. More items... Dec 22, 2023

Yes, you can connect multiple Bluetooth devices to your Windows 10 computer at once. As mentioned earlier, Windows 10 can support up to seven simultaneous Bluetooth connections. This means that you can connect up to seven Bluetooth-enabled devices to your Windows 10 computer at once.

AmpMe™ is the record breaking #1 iPhone music syncing app that boosts the sound of your music by syncing it with all of your friends' phones, bluetooth and speakers! Over 288 Million users already use AmpMe™!

The technology sends signals over radio waves, with the majority of devices able to transmit over distances up to 10m (33ft). Technically, you can connect up to seven Bluetooth devices to your Mac, but Apple recommends you don't hook up more than three or four at once.

The official Bluetooth specifications say seven is the maximum number of Bluetooth devices that can be connected to your Mac at once. However, three to four devices is a practical limit, depending on the types of devices used.

To connect two pieces of AirPods or other headphones to a MacBook or a desktop Mac and share audio with a friend, we'll create a virtual audio device in Audio MIDI Setup, route audio from both sets of AirPods to it, and select this device in the system volume menu.