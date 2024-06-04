Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (2024)

Table of Contents
What is it? What’s in the box? Hardware specs Design and features Setup Navigation Performance What I like What I’d change Final thoughts FAQs

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more.

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (1)

REVIEW – The Onn tablet is an affordable gadget with lots of free apps and a micro SD card slot for extra storage.

What is it?

An 8-inch tablet with 16GB and a 2-megapixel camera.

What’s in the box?

  • Tablet
  • Charger
  • Instructions
  • Coupon for $20 off Walmart eBooks

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (2)

Hardware specs

  • 8″ IPS panel
  • 2.5D touchscreen
  • 800 x 1280 resolution
  • 1.3GHz quad core processor
  • 2GB RAM +16GB ROM
  • Operating system: Android 9
  • 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera
  • 2-megapixel rear-facing camera
  • 5-hour battery life
  • Maximum RAM Supported: 2GB
  • Wireless Technology: 2.4G/5G a/b/g/n WIFI, Bluetooth 4.0

Design and features

My first impression of the Onn Tablet was that it reminded me a lot of our Kindle Fire and iPad Mini 4, in both the size and feel.

While the price is also quite comparable to a Kindle Fire, my son claims the games available on the Onn tablet are of much higher quality, and that makes sense since the Kindle is marketed primarily as a reading device. (Not to slam the Kindle Fire, he uses that often for reading downloaded library books.)

Meanwhile, the iPad mini costs more than three times as much as this tablet, but it comes with a lot more storage, higher picture quality, more bells and whistles, and the Apple name attached.

Besides its price, one thing that really sets the Onn tablet apart is its unique navy blue/dark greyish color, which really makes it pop next to the iPad mini and Kindle.

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (3)

See Also
Seriously, Walmart's $64 Tablet Is Kinda GoodWalmart onn. 8-inch Tablet Pro ReviewWerkt het scherm van uw ONN tablet niet? Probeer een eenvoudige oplossing!- Dr.FoneNokia tablets vergelijken - Tweakers

Setup

Setup was simple and clear. Step-by-step instructions came on a decal you could easily peel off the screen.

You could connect it to your Gmail account and create a password if you wanted. It took about 5-10 minutes. And then we just waited until it fully charged, which took about 30 minutes.

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (4)

Navigation

The navigation and operation were intuitive and similar to other tablets we’ve used.

On the upper right-hand side of the tablet, you find the volume (+ and -) toggle, with the power button next to it. (Also note, by holding the power and volume-down button at the same time, you can take screenshots.)

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (5)

The charging port is centered at the bottom.

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (6)

On the back, you find the speaker (lower left) and the rear-facing camera (upper left), making it nearly identical to the setup of the Kindle Fire, as you can see above in the side-by-side photos.

And the 3.5mm headphone jack is along the very top edge, with the slot for a micro-SD card next to it.

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (7)

The tablet only has 16GB of storage. After just a few weeks, we’ve already used 47 percent of the space it came with, without a single saved photo or video. However, in the long term, we plan to use it with a 32GB micro SD card, which we found on Amazon for $5.

See Also
Can Walmart extinguish Amazon’s Fire with the cheap Onn Android tablet?

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (8)

When the screen is on, it has four navigation links running along the bottom with quick access to Walmart, a back button, the home screen, and recently used items. When you’re on the home screen, there’s a fourth navigation button at the bottom, three stacked dots, which take you to the settings.

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (9)

On the Settings page you can adjust:

  • Wallpapers
  • Themes
  • Screen Manager
  • Widgets
  • Desktop Settings
  • Effects
  • Hide Apps
  • System Settings
  • Launcher Settings

Within the System Settings, there’s a search bar at the top to search all settings. You can also set a night light schedule and add emergency information.

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (10)

You can also see:

  • Network and internet (wifi, data usage, hotspot)
  • Connected devices
  • Apps and notifications
  • Battery (current percentage and the estimated time it will run out of power)
  • Display (wallpaper, font size)
  • Sound profile
  • Storage (percent used and remaining GB free)
  • Security and location
  • Accounts
  • Accessibility (screen readers, display, interaction controls)
  • Google
  • System (languages, time, backup, updates)

Performance

The Onn Tablet comes pre-loaded with popular apps like Google Chrome, Drive and Maps. And with the Play Store you can download all sorts of goodies. My 11-year-old son was impressed with the selection of free games.

When you download apps, they’re automatically put into categories: Games, Tools, News & Books, Lifestyle and System. However, you can manually move them if you choose.

If you swipe up, it will show you all of your apps. If you swipe down, it shows you any notifications.

In addition to using it for a whole lot of gameplay, this tablet’s been great for communication (Google Hangouts) so my son can chat with his friends or keep in touch with me, without needing a cell phone. Messages even pop up if he’s playing a game, which isn’t the case on his Chrome book. (Of course, you need wifi, which you wouldn’t with a cell phone and data plan. But for us, it’s a nice compromise to hold off on getting him a phone for a while.)

This tablet is also nice for watching videos. With a screen resolution of 800 x 1280, you get a clear, vibrant picture. In fact, I need to drag my son away from watching YouTube shows on this little device he’s claimed as his own, and I can see it coming in very handy for travel.

The 2-megapixel camera in the front (rear-facing) worked very well, even capturing my wiggly dog.

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (11)

The selfie camera is only 0.3 megapixels, so it’s not high quality. But for goofing around or (somewhat grainy) video chats, it’s passable. Though I’d imagine most people’s cell phones would give a much clearer picture.

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (12)

Battery life was decent. While the first charge only took about 30 minutes, after a month of use it takes just under two hours to fully charge it. The manual lists it as having 5 hours of battery life, but right now ours give us about 6 hours of continuous use, playing games and watching videos. That should be plenty long for everyday use but might not hold up for overseas flights or long-distance road trips, unless you also bring a portable charger.

We only ran into a couple of hiccups. First, we couldn’t get the headphones to work. My son tried two different pairs but the sound kept coming out the speakers as if the headphones weren’t even plugged in. The third pair worked like a charm. The only difference was that the third pair has a TRS connector and cable (with an additional ring on the connector) and the first two were TS.

My son also had trouble downloading some animated and 3D backgrounds. Not a big deal, but a hiccup.

What I like

  • Easy setup
  • Intuitive navigation
  • Great selection of apps

What I’d change

  • Headphone jack to be more compatible
  • Improve front-camera quality

Final thoughts

It’s a solid tablet for a reasonable price. Great for kids and the budget conscious.

Price: $64, current promotion includes $20 off Walmart eBooks
Where to buy: Walmart
Source: The sample of this product was provided by Onn/Walmart.

SHARE ON

TwitterFacebookPin It

Onn Android tablet review - The Gadgeteer (2024)

FAQs

How long does Onn tablets last? ›

While browsing the web, the tablet can last 12.5 hours, and while playing back movies, it can last 10.6 hours. After partially charging a drained battery for 30 minutes, the tablet can last 2.3 hours. The tablet has a battery-saving mode, but it took testers some time to find and activate it.

View More
What company makes Onn tablets? ›

Walmart released two tablets under its 'Onn' tech brand last year, the Onn 8 and Onn 10. We reviewed the smaller model, and for $65, it wasn't a bad device at all.

Get More Info Here
Do Onn tablets use Google Play? ›

If you want more freedom, the onn. tablet offers a relatively stock version of Android 9 and unfettered access to the Google Play store.

Discover More Details
How can I speed up my Onn tablet? ›

Try out these troubleshooting steps to speed up your Android tablet.
  1. Check your Wi-Fi. ...
  2. Restart your tablet. ...
  3. Update your software. ...
  4. Update your apps. ...
  5. Take a look at what apps you're using. ...
  6. Choose a lower video resolution. ...
  7. Check the minimum requirements for the app. ...
  8. Move your app icons to a single screen.
Nov 9, 2023

View Details
Is Onn a reliable brand? ›

While often among the least expensive options in their screen sizes, Onn TVs tend to be somewhat inconsistent when it comes to performance. As you can see below, several models score well in terms of overall picture quality, with one model earning top marks for high-definition and ultra-high-definition picture quality.

Discover More Details
How many years should an Android tablet last? ›

Certain factors will determine the issues you will encounter; as mentioned, screens are often the weak point of drawing tablets, as well as the software support duration. So, to answer the question of how long do tablets last, you're looking at, on average, between 3-5 years of daily use.

Learn More
Is a Onn tablet an android? ›

The onn 10.1" Android tablet with detachable keyboard provides fast performance anywhere you go in a thin and lightweight body. The 10.1" 2.5D touchscreen gives you 800 x 1280 resolution so your photos, movies, apps, documents, and more pop with crystal clear vibrancy.

Keep Reading
When was the Onn tablet released? ›

Walmart debuted the Onn Tablet line in 2019. Last year's model, the $64 Onn eight-inch, competed with Amazon's $49.99 Fire 7.

Learn More Now
Does Onn use Android? ›

The Onn. UHD Streaming Device is a small, black settop box with the full Android TV experience.

Show Me More
Can I use my Onn tablet as a phone? ›

Once you've established an internet connection, you really need only two things to make your tablet function as a smartphone: an app that makes use of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) or VoLTE (Voice over LTE) wireless calling technology, and a pair of headphones.

Learn More Now

Does the Onn tablet have a camera? ›

2 MP front-facing camera and 2 MP rear-facing camera.

Learn More
Can I connect my Onn tablet to my TV? ›

Connect via HDMI

To connect, find the HDMI ports on your TV and tablet. Take note of the size of these ports. TVs typically have full-size HDMI ports while tablets can have mini ports. You'll need an adapter if your tablet doesn't have an HDMI port.

Read More
Why does my Onn tablet run so slow? ›

Problematic app

If a particular app is causing your tablet to run slowly, the best solution is to delete the app. You can usually find replacement apps that don't have the same performance issues. To delete an app, open the Settings app and tap Apps. Find the app you want to delete and tap it.

Discover More
Why is Android tablet so slow? ›

Too many applications installed on the tablet can cause the system to boot or run slowly. Go to Settings and Storage to check if the tablet storage is full. If so, try uninstalling some applications.

Get More Info
How long does it take for a Onn tablet to charge? ›

You get a USB to MicroUSB cable and charger in the box with the Walmart Onn and it takes around two and a half hours to fully charge.

View More
How many years should a tablet last? ›

Plan to replace your tablet every 3 years. Check what version of Android you have on your device link.

Discover More Details
What is the life expectancy of a tablet? ›

Tablets have a shorter lifespan compared to laptops. They can perform well for up to two years, after which if the software is not updated, it may require constant repair. This is a problem with most Android tablets. It either begins to hang more often, works really slow, or the display shows signs of malfunctions.

Read On
How long should a good tablet last? ›

On average, most standard tablets can remain functional for 3-5 years with proper care before you notice any signs of performance or battery degradation. High-end tablets like Apple and Samsung with higher quality components can often last more than 5 years.

Learn More Now
How many years can you use a tablet? ›

Tablets can last for several years or only a few depending upon usage. The companies that produce these tablets also decide how long they will continue putting out updates and what new features to support. Overall, experts project most tablets to last for about five years of everyday use.

Explore More
Top Articles
Kavey Eats » Grasmere Gingerbread Recipe
What are the differences between laser projectors and laser TVs? - Son-Vidéo.com: blog
Pandora / Downgrading / Upgrading / Recovery
THE INDIANA SRN “SPORTSPAGE” THURSDAY MAY 30, 2024
Latest Posts
Homemade chilli con carne recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes
How To Connect Wireless Speakers To A Projector
Article information

Author: Greg O'Connell

Last Updated:

Views: 6205

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Greg O'Connell

Birthday: 1992-01-10

Address: Suite 517 2436 Jefferey Pass, Shanitaside, UT 27519

Phone: +2614651609714

Job: Education Developer

Hobby: Cooking, Gambling, Pottery, Shooting, Baseball, Singing, Snowboarding

Introduction: My name is Greg O'Connell, I am a delightful, colorful, talented, kind, lively, modern, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.