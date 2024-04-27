Download a Windows VPN for PC | ExpressVPN (2024)

While downloading our app is the easiest way to use ExpressVPN on your Windows computer, it’s also possible to manually set up ExpressVPN.

Once you’ve subscribed to ExpressVPN, follow these instructions for manual setup using the OpenVPN protocol:

Guide to set up OpenVPN on Windows

If you are looking for a smoother streaming experience on your Windows PC, you can use our MediaStreamer DNS service (note that MediaStreamer does not offer full VPN privacy benefits):

Guide to set up MediaStreamer (DNS service) on Windows