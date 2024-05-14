Original Glazed Donuts (Krispy Kreme Recipe Copycat) | The Worktop (2024)

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. See my Disclosure Policy for more information.

These original glazed donuts are light and chewy and a good way to get anyone out of bed in the morning. Who canresist aKrispy Kreme recipe copycat?

I love livingin London, but there are just somethings on the other side of the pond that I can't get over here. However, I'm really really lucky that Krispy Kreme exists on both sides!It sounds silly, but a chewy and sweet Krispy Kreme donut really does make coping with homesickness a little easier.

Enjoy a Krispy Kreme donut anywhere and anytime with this copycat recipe

But this post isn't about nostalgia. This post is about putting nostalgia in its place from your own worktop with a recipe for delicious glazed donuts that taste just like they are fresh fromKrispy Kreme. This donut recipe is going to take you straight to that feeling you get, the moment walk into a Krispy Kreme shop and the "HOT NOW" neon light is on, telling you a fresh batch of chewy donuts has just been pulled out of the oven.

Better than the real thing -- make this Krispy Kreme copycat into donut holes

Imagine, when you first open the door, you're hit by the smell of sugar caramelizing. The sweet smell of the donuts frying is almost reminiscent of a county fair. But underneath the sweetness, you find the scent of fresh yeast that has been working hard at putting pockets of air in the donuts so they are perfectlypuffy andchewy.

Each bite is sweet, chewy and incredibly irresistible

You might next see the counter lined with donuts -- some proofedand ready to be added into the fryer,others on the cooling rack having just been transformed intoa glistening golden color, and others shiny from the glazeas it hardens and sets.

I suspect you'll reach for a donut next, and atthat point, the glaze will stick to your fingers, tempting you to take a bite of the fresh donut. And once you take a bite, you'll revel in the chewiness of the donut, as it compresses with each bite you take.

In between bites, you might just smack your lips to lick the glaze off, and when you're done with the last bite, I'm sure I'll hear you licking the last remnants of the glaze off your fingers.

If that hasn't gotten you excited to make these donuts, get off my site now. Just kidding. Maybe you're into the savory breakfast options? Or maybe you just love eggs for breakfast. I won't judge, but I bet you know someone who would love these glazed donuts.

If you'd like to pass on this link and recipe to them, I'd really appreciate it! Now so you can get cooking these Krispy Kreme copycat donuts... the recipe.