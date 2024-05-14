Original Glazed Donuts (Krispy Kreme Recipe Copycat) | The Worktop (2024)

Home / Breakfast and Brunch Recipes / Original Glazed Donuts (Krispy Kreme Recipe Copycat)
These original glazed donuts are light and chewy and a good way to get anyone out of bed in the morning. Who canresist aKrispy Kreme recipe copycat?
I love livingin London, but there are just somethings on the other side of the pond that I can't get over here. However, I'm really really lucky that Krispy Kreme exists on both sides!It sounds silly, but a chewy and sweet Krispy Kreme donut really does make coping with homesickness a little easier.
Enjoy a Krispy Kreme donut anywhere and anytime with this copycat recipe
But this post isn't about nostalgia. This post is about putting nostalgia in its place from your own worktop with a recipe for delicious glazed donuts that taste just like they are fresh fromKrispy Kreme. This donut recipe is going to take you straight to that feeling you get, the moment walk into a Krispy Kreme shop and the "HOT NOW" neon light is on, telling you a fresh batch of chewy donuts has just been pulled out of the oven.
Better than the real thing -- make this Krispy Kreme copycat into donut holes
Imagine, when you first open the door, you're hit by the smell of sugar caramelizing. The sweet smell of the donuts frying is almost reminiscent of a county fair. But underneath the sweetness, you find the scent of fresh yeast that has been working hard at putting pockets of air in the donuts so they are perfectlypuffy andchewy.
Each bite is sweet, chewy and incredibly irresistible
You might next see the counter lined with donuts -- some proofedand ready to be added into the fryer,others on the cooling rack having just been transformed intoa glistening golden color, and others shiny from the glazeas it hardens and sets.
I suspect you'll reach for a donut next, and atthat point, the glaze will stick to your fingers, tempting you to take a bite of the fresh donut. And once you take a bite, you'll revel in the chewiness of the donut, as it compresses with each bite you take.
In between bites, you might just smack your lips to lick the glaze off, and when you're done with the last bite, I'm sure I'll hear you licking the last remnants of the glaze off your fingers.
If that hasn't gotten you excited to make these donuts, get off my site now. Just kidding. Maybe you're into the savory breakfast options? Or maybe you just love eggs for breakfast. I won't judge, but I bet you know someone who would love these glazed donuts.
If you'd like to pass on this link and recipe to them, I'd really appreciate it! Now so you can get cooking these Krispy Kreme copycat donuts... the recipe.
Glazed Donuts (Krispy Kreme Recipe Copycat)
4.45 from 554 votes
Print Recipe Save Recipe
Serves: 18 donuts
Prep: 30 minutes mins
Cook: 1 hour hr
Total: 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins
These original glazed donuts are light and chewy and a good way to get anyone out of bed in the morning. Who canresist aKrispy Kreme recipe copycat?
Ingredients
For the donuts
- 1 ¼ cups whole milk (300 milliliters)
- 2 ¼ teaspoon instant (quick-rise) yeast (7 grams) (one packet)
- 2 large eggs
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter (113 grams) - melted and cooled
- ¼ cup granulated sugar (50g)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 ¼ cups bread flour ( 535 grams) (plus more for rolling out the dough)
- oil (for frying)
For the glaze
- 4 cups powdered sugar (500 grams)
- ½ cup milk (120 milliliters)
- 1 pinch salt
Instructions
To make the donuts
In a medium bowl, heat the milk in the microwave until it is warm to the touch, about 45 seconds. Add in the yeast and give it gentle stir. Let the mixture sit until there is some foam on top, about 5 minutes.
Using a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, beat together the yeast mixture, the eggs, butter, sugar and salt until combined. Add in about half of the flour and mix until combined. Add in the remaining flour and mix until combined. During the mixing process, you may need to stop the mixer and scrape down the sides. If the dough is too wet to handle, add in flour 1 tablespoon at a time. Cover the bowl with a large kitchen towel, and leave it in a warm place to let it rise until it doubles in size, about 1 hour.
When the dough is done rising, pour it onto a well-floured surface and roll it to ½-inch thickness. Cut the donuts with a donut cutter, or with 2 different sized round cookie cutters (the large cutter should be about 3-inches in diameter). Save the donut holes. Knead scraps together, being careful not to overwork the dough, and repeat the process of rolling it out and cutting the donuts.
Place the cut donuts on parchment paper, leaving room to rise between each one. (TIP: I place each donut on an individual piece of parchment paper, so it is easy to transfer into the hot oil for frying. See picture.) Cover the donuts with a kitchen towel and let them rise in a warm place until they are puffed up, about 45 minutes.
About 15 minutes before the donuts are done rising, heat oil in a deep-fryer or large heavy-bottomed pot to 375°F/190°C. Place cooling racks on top of sheets of paper towels parchment paper, or line plates with paper towels.
When the donuts are ready and the oil is hot, carefully add the donuts to the oil, a few at a time without overcrowding your deep-fryer or pot. (TIP: I find that it is easier to place the entire parchment paper in the oil with the donuts, so I don't accidentally "stretch" out the donuts. Once the donuts are in the oil, you can easily remove the parchment paper with tongs.) When the bottom of the donuts are golden, about 45 seconds, flip the donuts over using a spatula. Cook until the other side is also golden. Donut holes will cook quicker. Remove donuts with a tong or slotted spatula, and place on the prepared racks or plates. Repeat with the remaining donuts, making sure to keep the oil at the right temperature.
To make the glaze
In a large bowl, mix together the sugar, milk and salt until smooth. If you prefer a thinner glaze on the donuts, add in more milk one teaspoon at a time.
To serve
Place a cooling rack on top of paper towels or parchment paper for easy clean up.
Dip one side of the fried donuts into the glaze. Flip the donut over using a fork. Carefully transfer the glazed donut to the prepared cooking rack. The glaze will slowly drip off the donuts as it sets. Repeat with remaining donuts.
Notes
Donut recipe adapted from Mark Bittman on The New York Times.
Course: Breakfast, Brunch, Donuts
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Krispy Kreme Donut Copykat
Special Diet: Vegetarian
Author: The Worktop
Cal : 292kcal
Note: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.
Love this?
Tammy says
Can all purpose flour be used instead?
Reply
Laurie-Anne says
This recipe DOES taste exactly like KRISPY KREME doughnuts. My grandchildren couldn't believe that gramma made them when I dropped them off, I packaged them really nice and they thought I had bought them. Excellent Recipe!!!
Reply
Amber says
Do I dip the donut in the glaze when the donut is hot or after cooling off?! Thank you.
Reply
john says
hands down as good a krispy kreme. Probably better. I cooked mine in coconut oil it gives it really good flavor, very subtle but great.
The frosting was perfect. First time ever making dohnuts and I will never go to a shop again. Family was so angry with me that they were that good since no one can resist them. The parchment paper trick to plop into oil is a must they were so fragile. oooked at 360 to 370 and they cooked in maybe 20 to 30 seconds on each side any longer and they were to dark not bad but like them a bit lighter in color.
followed recipe with no deviation maybe 2 extra table spoons of flour,
used king arther bread flour, horizon milk whole, kerrygold butter and SAF-Instant yeast.
Reply
Mouse says
I have not tried this yet, but wondering if I can put the ingredients in a bread machine pan instead of using a stand mixer. I mix all my dough in the bread machine.
Reply
Stella says
Thank you for this recipe, I absolutely love this recipe, so easy to prepare. I recommend eating them while still warm. So delicious, will be making these again for sure.
Reply
Mel says
I made these with my son for the first time tonight. I used a bread maker on dough cycle to mix and knead the dough. They turned out incredible! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Reply
Christy says
Such a good recipe. My yeast didnt foam so i started that process over and that one didnt foam either. I continued and used it anyway. They did rise, thankfully. Ill forever use this as my doughnut recipe. HINT: For those who dont have powdered sugar for the glaze, you can put regular sugar in a bullet and it will turn it to powdered sugar
Reply
Sue says
Can these be baked instead of fried??
Reply
« Older Comments
