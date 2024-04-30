Our Top-Rated Nut Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Ingredients
Rachel BroughamUpdated: Feb. 14, 2024
Let's go nuts! From peanuts to cashes to almonds and everything in between, here are the nuttiest recipes in our book.
1/61
Aunt Rose's Fantastic Butter Toffee
I don't live in the country, but I love everything about it—especially good old-fashioned home cooking! Every year, you'll find me at our county fair, entering a different contest. This easy toffee recipe is a family favorite. —Kathy Dorman, Snover, Michigan
Go to Recipe
2/61
Cranberry Cheese Crumb Pie
My mind works overtime to plan treats that surprise the family. They give this cranberry pie a “wow” and invite friends over to share it. —Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario
Go to Recipe
3/61
Nut Butter Cups
My indulgent, nutty treat is simple to make and looks fabulous. At our house, we use all-natural ingredients for them. —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas
Go to Recipe
4/61
Fudge Nut Brownies
There's no brownie recipe or mix I've ever tried that's better than this! And it's so easy—you can mix it in one bowl in just a few minutes. My husband's grandmother passed the recipe on; now our son makes these brownies for after-school snacks. —Becky Albright, Norwalk, Ohio
Go to Recipe
5/61
Slow Cooker Candied Nuts
I like giving spiced nuts as holiday gifts. This slow-cooker recipe with ginger and cinnamon is so good, you just might use it all year long. —Yvonne Starlin, Westmoreland, Tennessee
Go to Recipe
6/61
7/61
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
During the warm months, it's nice to have this fluffy, no-bake peanut butter pie that's a snap to make. Packed with flavor, this pie gets gobbled up even after a big meal! —Jesse & Anne Foust, Bluefield, West Virginia
Go to Recipe
8/61
Nuts and Seeds Trail Mix
A filling blend of nuts, seeds, chocolate chips and dried fruit keeps you healthy by the handful. —Kristin Rimkus, Snohomish, Washington
Go to Recipe
9/61
Spiced Nut Mix
One Christmas, my good friend gave me this recipe and a sack of ingredients. I think of her every time I stir up these pumpkin-spiced nuts. —Patti Holland, Parker, Colorado
Go to Recipe
10/61
Special Banana Nut Bread
This extra-special banana bread makes a wonderful gift for friends and neighbors. The recipe makes two loaves, so I can serve one and keep the other one in the freezer to use as a last-minute gift. —Beverly Sprague, Catonsville, Maryland
Go to Recipe
11/61
12/61
13/61
Cheese/Grape Appetizers
These small bites are well worth the time they take. Serve them as part of an antipasto platter or as a cheese course alongside your favorite wine. —Eleanor Grofvert, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Go to Recipe
14/61
Apple Bread
I got this apple quick bread recipe a long time ago and with a few changes it's become one of our favorites. Everyone who's ever tasted this apple bread has asked for the recipe! —Phyllis Herlocker, Farlington, Kansas
Go to Recipe
15/61
Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread
Coming from Oregon, a state famous for its cranberries, this bread is a given at our house. Each fall my husband and I scrounge around for walnuts to go in it. It's a regular on our table, and not just at Thanksgiving. I freeze the berries so I have a ready supply all year long. —Elaine Kremenak, Grants Pass, Oregon
Go to Recipe
16/61
Pecan Pie Bars
These pecan pie bars are rich and delicious - just like pecan pie! They're perfect for taking to potlucks and other gatherings...I always come home with an empty pan. These Kentucky Derby pecan pie bars are the perfect snack while watching the races. —Carolyn Custer, Clifton Park, New York
Go to Recipe
Does pecan pie need to be refrigerated?
17/61
Cranberry Nut Muffins
These are delicious, beautiful muffins. I serve them during the holidays or anytime cranberries are available. The leftovers always make good breakfast treats. Through the years I've tried many cranberry recipes for bread and muffins, but this remains my family's all-time favorite! —Flo Burtnett, Gage, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
18/61
Bacon-Pecan Chocolate Truffles
I love eating these truffles the day after I make them, after the full flavor of the bacon comes through. —Sylvia Shankle, Munhall, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
19/61
20/61
Cheddar-Pecan Crisps
Lots of holiday treats are sweet. For a change of pace, I fill goodie bags with my cheese crackers. The recipe has a large yield, but you can freeze the dough logs to bake later. —Heather Necessary, Shamokin Dan, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
21/61
Bacon Walnut Bread with Honey Butter
My savory walnut bread filled with bacon bits and blue cheese dressing is complemented by the sweetness of honey-flavored butter. Cut yourself a thick slice, slather on the butter and enjoy!—Pam Ivbuls, Omaha, Nebraska
Go to Recipe
22/61
Peach Gelatin Salad
My mother always asked our family what we wanted to eat for holiday dinners. Without exception, our requests included this refreshing gelatin. Toasted walnuts give it a little crunch. —Dennis King, Navarre, Florida
Go to Recipe
23/61
Copycat Patti's Sawdust Pie
We top this with sliced bananas, whipped cream and more sliced bananas. It's based on a sawdust pie recipe my mom got from a potholder she bought at the Patti's 1880s Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. —Jennifer Choisser, Paducah, Kentucky
Go to Recipe
24/61
Wondering how to chop nuts for your favorite recipes? These methods walnut disappoint.
25/61
Carrot Cake with Pecan Frosting
My husband constantly requests this homey, old-fashioned version of carrot cake. The frosting is still tasty even without the pecans. —Adrian Badon, Denham Springs, Louisiana
Go to Recipe
26/61
One of my favorite dishes in childhood was my mom's pineapple and green pepper cheese ball. Now I make it, and it’s always a hit. —Susan Harrison, Laurel, Maryland
Go to Recipe
27/61
Apricot-Pecan Thumbprint Cookies
I enjoy experimenting with cake mixes to make new cookie recipes. I love apricot, but feel free to fill the thumbprint in the center of these goodies with any fruit preserve you like. —Nancy Johnson, Laverne, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
28/61
Pecan Bacon
Crispy, sweet bacon dresses up any breakfast. When my girls see this, they call it "special breakfast." The big flavor punch just may surprise you. —Catherine Ann Goza, Charlotte, North Carolina
Go to Recipe
29/61
Nutty Pie-Crust Cookies
I like Italian cream cake, so I used it as inspiration for this cookie recipe. The splash of orange liqueur in the filling is my special touch. —Sonji McCarty-Onezine, Beaumont, Texas
Go to Recipe
30/61
Orange Pistachio Cookies
I had never tried pistachios until I visited a friend who served me these cookies. I was in love! I made the recipe my own, and now my family can't get enough of them. —Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario
Go to Recipe
31/61
32/61
Pumpkin Pie-Spiced Granola
My husband says this granola with pumpkin and spices tastes like a bite of real pumpkin pie, and it’s a whole lot quicker to make. —Sarah Ozimek, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
33/61
Peanut Pretzel Toffee Bark
My toffee has been a traditional must-make treat for my family and friends for over 40 years. My Dad taught me to make great fudge from scratch but my toffee was his favorite candy and each time I make it, I think of him. —Barbara Estabrook, Rhinelander, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
34/61
We always keep bananas on hand, but with just two of us in the house, they usually ripen faster than we can eat them. That makes them perfect for roasting and baking into this cheesecake with a nutty crust. —Patricia Harmon, Baden, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
35/61
Pistachio Palmiers
My family loves palmiers from the bakery, so I created my own recipe. These have a Middle Eastern twist with the addition of rosewater, honey and a touch of cardamom. They are light and crisp—a special treat for the holidays. —Deborah Hinojosa, Saratoga, California
Go to Recipe
36/61
Hungarian Walnut Cookies
As a child, I always looked forward to eating these goodies at Christmastime. Now I make them for my own family. —Sharon Kurtz, Emmaus, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
37/61
Orange-Almond Choclava
A twist on classic baklava, this recipe adds semisweet chocolate to the nut filling and drizzles even more chocolate on top. Christmas gift-giving has never been yummier! —Nella Parker, Hersey, MI
Go to Recipe
38/61
Caramel Nut Breakfast Cake
I first tasted this incredible coffee cake when a kind neighbor brought it by. It was so good that my brother-in-law tried hiding it from us so he wouldn’t have to share. —Arlene Isaac, Crooked Creek, Alberta
Go to Recipe
39/61
Honey Cinnamon Roll-Ups
This cinnamon treat reminds me of baklava, but with only a few easy ingredients, it's a fraction of the work. It's my aunt's recipe, and I think of her when I make it. —Sue Falk, Sterling Heights, Michigan
Go to Recipe
40/61
Apricot-Hazelnut Triangles
These crispy cookie treats can be changed up—try different nuts and jams, and dark or white chocolate depending on the holiday. —Johnna Johnson, Scottsdale, Arizona
Go to Recipe
41/61
Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Cookies
I needed a new holiday cookie, so I tweaked an old 4-H recipe. This updated oatmeal cookie with cranberries and nuts is my family’s all-time favorite. —Tammy Hoggatt, Omaha, Nebraska
Go to Recipe
42/61
Maple Pecan Tarts
I absolutely love pecans. I combine them with maple and vanilla to create the ultimate tart, made even richer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. —Redawna Kalynchuk, Barrhead, Alberta
Go to Recipe
43/61
Caramel Heavenlies
Before I cut these bars into triangles, I usually trim the edges so all the cookies will look the same. My husband and daughter love that part since they get to eat the scraps. —Dawn Burns, Lake St. Louis, Missouri
Go to Recipe
44/61
Chocolate-Glazed Coconut Almond Cheesecake
My idea was to make a cheesecake taste like my favorite candy bar, which has chocolate, coconut and almonds. This cheesecake also works in bite size. Use a mini muffin pan with muffin liners, fill 3/4 full and bake 15-17 minutes. Allow to sit and cool completely before topping with chocolate, coconut and almonds. —Keri Brammer, Lawton, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
45/61
Cherry Almond Mousse Pie
Treat your loved ones to a luscious pie with chocolate, cherries and nuts in a creamy vanilla mousse. It's a sweet yet refreshing dessert. —Dorothy Pritchett, Wills Point, Texas
Go to Recipe
46/61
47/61
Almond Cherry Fudge
Cooked in the microwave, this fast fudge is a sweet addition to any holiday gathering. I make it when I need a quick treat for a school party or to take to a neighbor. —Shellie Tucker, Hendersonvlle, Tennessee
Go to Recipe
48/61
Grain-Free Apple Pie Granola
Because of food allergies, I’ve learned to swap ingredients. There are no grains in this granola but loads of nuts and apples. Try it with yogurt or milk. —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas
Go to Recipe
49/61
Crunchy French Toast
This light version of classic French toast is perfect for quick meals or Sunday brunches. My kids love it, and so do I! —Barbara Arnold, Spokane, Washington.
Go to Recipe
50/61
Almond Espresso Bars
If you like coffee, you'll love these mocha morsels dressed up with toasted almonds. Save a few bars for afternoon snacktime or even breakfast, too. —Taire Van Scoy, Brunswick, Maryland
Go to Recipe
51/61
Almond Icebox Cookies
With a roll of this cookie dough on hand, I can serve freshly baked cookies in a snap. —Elizabeth Montgomery, Allston, Massachusetts
Go to Recipe
52/61
Spiced Rum-Nut Brittle
Seasoned with cayenne pepper and cinnamon, this spicy microwave brittle packs its own heat and warms up holiday visitors. It also makes a superb stocking stuffer! —Terri McKitrick, Delafield, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
53/61
Raisin Nut Oatmeal
There’s no better feeling than waking up to a hot, ready-to-eat breakfast. The oats, fruit and spices in this homey meal cook together while you sleep! —Valerie Sauber, Adelanto, California
Go to Recipe
54/61
Apple-Nut Blue Cheese Tartlets
These tasty appetizers look and taste gourmet, but they're easy to make and have loads of blue cheese flavor. The phyllo shells and filling can be made in advance—just fill the cups and warm them in the oven before serving. —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho
Go to Recipe
55/61
Double Nut Baklava
It may take some time to make this rich, buttery treat, but it's well worth the effort! The blend of coconut, pecans and macadamia nuts is irresistible. —Kari Kelley, Plains, Montana
Go to Recipe
56/61
Macadamia Key Lime Pie
I make Key lime pie at least four times a month during summer—it’s so refreshing. The shortbread crust adds richness. —Brynn LeMaire, Gueydan, Louisiana
Go to Recipe
57/61
Coconut Fruitcake
A neighbor gave me this recipe when we first moved to this small town, saying it dated back to the 1800s and everybody in the area made it. I soon discovered why when I took a taste...and I'm not a fruitcake fan! —Lorraine Groh, Ferryville, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
58/61
Rustic Nut Bars
My friends love crunching into the crust—so much like shortbread—and the wildly nutty topping of these chewy, gooey bars. —Barbara Driscoll, West Allis, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
59/61
Butternut Squash Bake
If I ask our two girls (ages 7 and 14) what to fix for a special meal, this dish is always requested. I discovered this slightly sweet and crunchy-topped casserole at a church dinner about 10 years ago, and now I take it to potluck dinners and come home with an empty dish!-Julie Jahn, Decatur, Indiana
Go to Recipe
60/61
Cranberry Waldorf Salad
Cranberries grow in the coastal area about 50 miles from our home. When they become available, I always make this creamy salad. —Faye Huff, Longview, Washington
Go to Recipe
61/61
Cranberry-Apple Nut Crunch
My mother gave me the recipe for this dessert, which I think is especially pretty and very appropriate for fall. I updated the recipe to use instant oatmeal to make it even easier. —Joyce Sheets, Lafayette, Indiana
Go to Recipe
Originally Published: March 16, 2018
Rachel Brougham
Writer and editor with a background in news writing, editorial and column writing and content marketing.