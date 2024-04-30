Our Top-Rated Nut Recipes (2024)

Rachel Brougham Updated: Feb. 14, 2024

    Let's go nuts! From peanuts to cashes to almonds and everything in between, here are the nuttiest recipes in our book.

    Aunt Rose's Fantastic Butter Toffee

    I don't live in the country, but I love everything about it—especially good old-fashioned home cooking! Every year, you'll find me at our county fair, entering a different contest. This easy toffee recipe is a family favorite. —Kathy Dorman, Snover, Michigan

    Cranberry Cheese Crumb Pie

    My mind works overtime to plan treats that surprise the family. They give this cranberry pie a “wow” and invite friends over to share it. —Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario

    Nut Butter Cups

    My indulgent, nutty treat is simple to make and looks fabulous. At our house, we use all-natural ingredients for them. —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas

    Fudge Nut Brownies

    There's no brownie recipe or mix I've ever tried that's better than this! And it's so easy—you can mix it in one bowl in just a few minutes. My husband's grandmother passed the recipe on; now our son makes these brownies for after-school snacks. —Becky Albright, Norwalk, Ohio

    Slow Cooker Candied Nuts

    I like giving spiced nuts as holiday gifts. This slow-cooker recipe with ginger and cinnamon is so good, you just might use it all year long. —Yvonne Starlin, Westmoreland, Tennessee

    Peanut Butter Cream Pie

    During the warm months, it's nice to have this fluffy, no-bake peanut butter pie that's a snap to make. Packed with flavor, this pie gets gobbled up even after a big meal! —Jesse & Anne Foust, Bluefield, West Virginia

    Nuts and Seeds Trail Mix

    A filling blend of nuts, seeds, chocolate chips and dried fruit keeps you healthy by the handful. —Kristin Rimkus, Snohomish, Washington

    Spiced Nut Mix

    One Christmas, my good friend gave me this recipe and a sack of ingredients. I think of her every time I stir up these pumpkin-spiced nuts. —Patti Holland, Parker, Colorado

    Special Banana Nut Bread

    This extra-special banana bread makes a wonderful gift for friends and neighbors. The recipe makes two loaves, so I can serve one and keep the other one in the freezer to use as a last-minute gift. —Beverly Sprague, Catonsville, Maryland

    Cheese/Grape Appetizers

    These small bites are well worth the time they take. Serve them as part of an antipasto platter or as a cheese course alongside your favorite wine. —Eleanor Grofvert, Kalamazoo, Michigan

    Apple Bread

    I got this apple quick bread recipe a long time ago and with a few changes it's become one of our favorites. Everyone who's ever tasted this apple bread has asked for the recipe! —Phyllis Herlocker, Farlington, Kansas

    Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread

    Coming from Oregon, a state famous for its cranberries, this bread is a given at our house. Each fall my husband and I scrounge around for walnuts to go in it. It's a regular on our table, and not just at Thanksgiving. I freeze the berries so I have a ready supply all year long. —Elaine Kremenak, Grants Pass, Oregon

    Pecan Pie Bars

    These pecan pie bars are rich and delicious - just like pecan pie! They're perfect for taking to potlucks and other gatherings...I always come home with an empty pan. These Kentucky Derby pecan pie bars are the perfect snack while watching the races. —Carolyn Custer, Clifton Park, New York

    Does pecan pie need to be refrigerated?

    Cranberry Nut Muffins

    These are delicious, beautiful muffins. I serve them during the holidays or anytime cranberries are available. The leftovers always make good breakfast treats. Through the years I've tried many cranberry recipes for bread and muffins, but this remains my family's all-time favorite! —Flo Burtnett, Gage, Oklahoma

    Bacon-Pecan Chocolate Truffles

    I love eating these truffles the day after I make them, after the full flavor of the bacon comes through. —Sylvia Shankle, Munhall, Pennsylvania

    Cheddar-Pecan Crisps

    Lots of holiday treats are sweet. For a change of pace, I fill goodie bags with my cheese crackers. The recipe has a large yield, but you can freeze the dough logs to bake later. —Heather Necessary, Shamokin Dan, Pennsylvania

    Bacon Walnut Bread with Honey Butter

    My savory walnut bread filled with bacon bits and blue cheese dressing is complemented by the sweetness of honey-flavored butter. Cut yourself a thick slice, slather on the butter and enjoy!—Pam Ivbuls, Omaha, Nebraska

    Peach Gelatin Salad

    My mother always asked our family what we wanted to eat for holiday dinners. Without exception, our requests included this refreshing gelatin. Toasted walnuts give it a little crunch. —Dennis King, Navarre, Florida

    Copycat Patti's Sawdust Pie

    We top this with sliced bananas, whipped cream and more sliced bananas. It's based on a sawdust pie recipe my mom got from a potholder she bought at the Patti's 1880s Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. —Jennifer Choisser, Paducah, Kentucky

    Wondering how to chop nuts for your favorite recipes? These methods walnut disappoint.

    Carrot Cake with Pecan Frosting

    My husband constantly requests this homey, old-fashioned version of carrot cake. The frosting is still tasty even without the pecans. —Adrian Badon, Denham Springs, Louisiana

    One of my favorite dishes in childhood was my mom's pineapple and green pepper cheese ball. Now I make it, and it’s always a hit. —Susan Harrison, Laurel, Maryland

    Apricot-Pecan Thumbprint Cookies

    I enjoy experimenting with cake mixes to make new cookie recipes. I love apricot, but feel free to fill the thumbprint in the center of these goodies with any fruit preserve you like. —Nancy Johnson, Laverne, Oklahoma

    Pecan Bacon

    Crispy, sweet bacon dresses up any breakfast. When my girls see this, they call it "special breakfast." The big flavor punch just may surprise you. —Catherine Ann Goza, Charlotte, North Carolina

    Nutty Pie-Crust Cookies

    I like Italian cream cake, so I used it as inspiration for this cookie recipe. The splash of orange liqueur in the filling is my special touch. —Sonji McCarty-Onezine, Beaumont, Texas

    Orange Pistachio Cookies

    I had never tried pistachios until I visited a friend who served me these cookies. I was in love! I made the recipe my own, and now my family can't get enough of them. —Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario

    Pumpkin Pie-Spiced Granola

    My husband says this granola with pumpkin and spices tastes like a bite of real pumpkin pie, and it’s a whole lot quicker to make. —Sarah Ozimek, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

    Peanut Pretzel Toffee Bark

    My toffee has been a traditional must-make treat for my family and friends for over 40 years. My Dad taught me to make great fudge from scratch but my toffee was his favorite candy and each time I make it, I think of him. —Barbara Estabrook, Rhinelander, Wisconsin

    We always keep bananas on hand, but with just two of us in the house, they usually ripen faster than we can eat them. That makes them perfect for roasting and baking into this cheesecake with a nutty crust. —Patricia Harmon, Baden, Pennsylvania

    Pistachio Palmiers

    My family loves palmiers from the bakery, so I created my own recipe. These have a Middle Eastern twist with the addition of rosewater, honey and a touch of cardamom. They are light and crisp—a special treat for the holidays. —Deborah Hinojosa, Saratoga, California

    Hungarian Walnut Cookies

    As a child, I always looked forward to eating these goodies at Christmastime. Now I make them for my own family. —Sharon Kurtz, Emmaus, Pennsylvania

    Orange-Almond Choclava

    A twist on classic baklava, this recipe adds semisweet chocolate to the nut filling and drizzles even more chocolate on top. Christmas gift-giving has never been yummier! —Nella Parker, Hersey, MI

    Caramel Nut Breakfast Cake

    I first tasted this incredible coffee cake when a kind neighbor brought it by. It was so good that my brother-in-law tried hiding it from us so he wouldn’t have to share. —Arlene Isaac, Crooked Creek, Alberta

    Honey Cinnamon Roll-Ups

    This cinnamon treat reminds me of baklava, but with only a few easy ingredients, it's a fraction of the work. It's my aunt's recipe, and I think of her when I make it. —Sue Falk, Sterling Heights, Michigan

    Apricot-Hazelnut Triangles

    These crispy cookie treats can be changed up—try different nuts and jams, and dark or white chocolate depending on the holiday. —Johnna Johnson, Scottsdale, Arizona

    Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Cookies

    I needed a new holiday cookie, so I tweaked an old 4-H recipe. This updated oatmeal cookie with cranberries and nuts is my family’s all-time favorite. —Tammy Hoggatt, Omaha, Nebraska

    Maple Pecan Tarts

    I absolutely love pecans. I combine them with maple and vanilla to create the ultimate tart, made even richer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. —Redawna Kalynchuk, Barrhead, Alberta

    Caramel Heavenlies

    Before I cut these bars into triangles, I usually trim the edges so all the cookies will look the same. My husband and daughter love that part since they get to eat the scraps. —Dawn Burns, Lake St. Louis, Missouri

    Chocolate-Glazed Coconut Almond Cheesecake

    My idea was to make a cheesecake taste like my favorite candy bar, which has chocolate, coconut and almonds. This cheesecake also works in bite size. Use a mini muffin pan with muffin liners, fill 3/4 full and bake 15-17 minutes. Allow to sit and cool completely before topping with chocolate, coconut and almonds. —Keri Brammer, Lawton, Oklahoma

    Cherry Almond Mousse Pie

    Treat your loved ones to a luscious pie with chocolate, cherries and nuts in a creamy vanilla mousse. It's a sweet yet refreshing dessert. —Dorothy Pritchett, Wills Point, Texas

    Almond Cherry Fudge

    Cooked in the microwave, this fast fudge is a sweet addition to any holiday gathering. I make it when I need a quick treat for a school party or to take to a neighbor. —Shellie Tucker, Hendersonvlle, Tennessee

    Grain-Free Apple Pie Granola

    Because of food allergies, I’ve learned to swap ingredients. There are no grains in this granola but loads of nuts and apples. Try it with yogurt or milk. —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas

    Crunchy French Toast

    This light version of classic French toast is perfect for quick meals or Sunday brunches. My kids love it, and so do I! —Barbara Arnold, Spokane, Washington.

    Almond Espresso Bars

    If you like coffee, you'll love these mocha morsels dressed up with toasted almonds. Save a few bars for afternoon snacktime or even breakfast, too. —Taire Van Scoy, Brunswick, Maryland

    Almond Icebox Cookies

    With a roll of this cookie dough on hand, I can serve freshly baked cookies in a snap. —Elizabeth Montgomery, Allston, Massachusetts

    Spiced Rum-Nut Brittle

    Seasoned with cayenne pepper and cinnamon, this spicy microwave brittle packs its own heat and warms up holiday visitors. It also makes a superb stocking stuffer! —Terri McKitrick, Delafield, Wisconsin

    Raisin Nut Oatmeal

    There’s no better feeling than waking up to a hot, ready-to-eat breakfast. The oats, fruit and spices in this homey meal cook together while you sleep! —Valerie Sauber, Adelanto, California

    Apple-Nut Blue Cheese Tartlets

    These tasty appetizers look and taste gourmet, but they're easy to make and have loads of blue cheese flavor. The phyllo shells and filling can be made in advance—just fill the cups and warm them in the oven before serving. —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho

    Double Nut Baklava

    It may take some time to make this rich, buttery treat, but it's well worth the effort! The blend of coconut, pecans and macadamia nuts is irresistible. —Kari Kelley, Plains, Montana

    Macadamia Key Lime Pie

    I make Key lime pie at least four times a month during summer—it’s so refreshing. The shortbread crust adds richness. —Brynn LeMaire, Gueydan, Louisiana

    Coconut Fruitcake

    A neighbor gave me this recipe when we first moved to this small town, saying it dated back to the 1800s and everybody in the area made it. I soon discovered why when I took a taste...and I'm not a fruitcake fan! —Lorraine Groh, Ferryville, Wisconsin

    Rustic Nut Bars

    My friends love crunching into the crust—so much like shortbread—and the wildly nutty topping of these chewy, gooey bars. —Barbara Driscoll, West Allis, Wisconsin

    Butternut Squash Bake

    If I ask our two girls (ages 7 and 14) what to fix for a special meal, this dish is always requested. I discovered this slightly sweet and crunchy-topped casserole at a church dinner about 10 years ago, and now I take it to potluck dinners and come home with an empty dish!-Julie Jahn, Decatur, Indiana

    Cranberry Waldorf Salad

    Cranberries grow in the coastal area about 50 miles from our home. When they become available, I always make this creamy salad. —Faye Huff, Longview, Washington

    Cranberry-Apple Nut Crunch

    My mother gave me the recipe for this dessert, which I think is especially pretty and very appropriate for fall. I updated the recipe to use instant oatmeal to make it even easier. —Joyce Sheets, Lafayette, Indiana

    Originally Published: March 16, 2018

    Rachel Brougham

    Writer and editor with a background in news writing, editorial and column writing and content marketing.

